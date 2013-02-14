VP2770-LED Vs. S27B970D: 27" Monitors At 2560x1440

Results: Viewing Angle And Uniformity

Since both panels are IPS-based, we expected to see superb off-axis viewing performance, and we did. While Samsung calls its technology PLS, it works on the same principle.

ViewSonic's VP2770-LED looks every bit as good as the other IPS-based panels we’ve tested recently. There is very little light falloff at the 45-degree mark and there is no perceptible color shift. This is one of the best reasons to put an IPS monitor on your desktop.

Samsung’s off-axis test looks almost exactly like ViewSonic’s. There is little difference between the two monitors. Neither exhibits any color shift as you move off-axis, and the light falloff is relatively linear.

While some monitors are better than others, no LCD panel has perfect screen uniformity, and even samples of the same model can have quite a bit of variation. So, since there’s no solid standard for applying a rating to different monitors, we’ll simply present the results of our measurements.

To measure screen uniformity, zero percent and 100 percent full-field patterns are used, and nine points are sampled. We’re now expressing the values as percentages relative to the center of the screen.

ViewSonic VP2770-LED Black Field Uniformity (percentage of center) 80.51% 85.61% 98.35% 75.18% 100% 75.18% 73.20% 100.51% 72.72% White Field Uniformity (percentage of center) 89.34% 95.01% 89.31% 87.84% 100% 88.72% 88.00% 88.87% 89.00%

Samsung S27970D Black Field Uniformity (percentage of center) 87.62% 97.21% 89.38% 98.39% 100% 93.49% 96.00% 91.25% 92.60% White Field Uniformity (percentage of center) 97.30% 98.49% 95.85% 95.77% 100% 94.26% 90.06% 91.29% 95.33%

While both panels display excellent uniformity at their brightness extremes, the Samsung is exceptional. This is likely due to the factory calibration, which includes uniformity in its round of tests. Even though we measure in the Standard mode, the uniformity lookup table in the monitor’s firmware is obviously utilized. It would be quite difficult to improve on this performance.