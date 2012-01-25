AMD's FX-8150 After Two Windows 7 Hotfixes And UEFI Updates

Benchmark Results: Productivity
Adobe Photoshop demonstrates a one-second completion time advantage as a result of turning on HPC mode in Asus' BIOS. We retested to confirm the results. For the first time in this story, the Core i5-2500K falls behind.
We know that 3ds Max is highly threaded, and we once again see evidence that HPC mode is positively impacting the performance of AMD's FX processor.
Intel takes its second loss in ABBY FineReader, yet Microsoft's patches developed to improve scheduling on AMD's CPUs still have no effect in our final application benchmark.
It is simply embarrassing for an eight core processor to be beaten by a quad core, even considering some apps don't support more then two or four cores.
There it is. That's all you need to know. AMD made a processor that was too ahead of software to be viable. Forward thinking is good, but the software just wasn't ready for it. I have a feeling they'll be ahead though when it comes to the next architectural design. They are after all, pioneering the way.
That is just pathetic for an 8 core to fail at rendering.
My God, AMD... the 2500K just shhhh all over your face again... Why would you do such thing!
Is rendering a floating point operation or integer operation? The 8150 is not truly an 8 core processor. Although it may perform like one in some aspects, it does not have 8 full cores.
it was funny to see stock 2500k's superior capability (especially at 1080p) as a gaming cpu. i recently read in some thread - one guy claiming that 8150's 8 cores (2500k has only 4 cores) improve performance in cpu bound scenarios.
power consumption is still bad. if amd gets at least 10% better with win 8, that will mean 23 watts less! there's still hope there....i hope...
i wonder what will happen in multiplayer games e.g. bf3 where cpu is important. from starcraft figures, looks like stock 8150 won't be able to keep up with stock 2500k.