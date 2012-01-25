AMD's FX-8150 After Two Windows 7 Hotfixes And UEFI Updates

Benchmark Results: Productivity

Adobe Photoshop demonstrates a one-second completion time advantage as a result of turning on HPC mode in Asus' BIOS. We retested to confirm the results. For the first time in this story, the Core i5-2500K falls behind.

We know that 3ds Max is highly threaded, and we once again see evidence that HPC mode is positively impacting the performance of AMD's FX processor.

Intel takes its second loss in ABBY FineReader, yet Microsoft's patches developed to improve scheduling on AMD's CPUs still have no effect in our final application benchmark.