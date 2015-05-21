Wireless Range Extender 101

Introduction
Wireless networking is ubiquitous in homes and businesses alike. The rise of devices that rely on these wireless networks – smart phones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, digital set top boxes and even thermostats – make wireless coverage throughout your home increasingly important. The quickest and easiest way to achieve this is through the use of a wireless range extender.
Networks and the devices that connect to them have evolved greatly over the last decade. It used to be that stationary desktops were connected together through wires, while access points supported a handful of mobile devices. Now, HD video is being streamed to multiple wireless clients simultaneously in the far corners of the average home. These wireless network connections must deliver offer optimal performance in order to support the amount of bandwidth consumed by streaming content, as well as the range and reliability needed to reach tablets and set-top boxes.
I absolutely agree with this. Powerline adapters are amazing things, a substantially better answer than wifi for a lot of typical stuff like media streaming and reasonably high-traffic internet use. They aren't without their problems (our ones needs the occasional reset) but they really are a better answer in so many homes where wifi is spotty.
we actually use a PLN kit that has a 802.11N access point on the remote side built into the remote side plug. I think it cost $29. works perfectly (although our new router has such good range I don't actually think we need it anymore).
Put in one of the 'high power' extenders in (broadcasts at 600mw (!!!!) and actually placed it right beside the existing router, and have 70% signal strength all the way to the back now. Pretty darn impressive.