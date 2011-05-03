Trending

Intel Xeon E3-1275 Review: Sandy Bridge Goes Professional

We've already seen Sandy Bridge impress in the desktop space. Does Intel's latest processor architecture have what it takes to dominate the single-socket server and workstation space, too? We run the fastest workstation SKU through our benchmark suite.

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Test Hardware
ProcessorsIntel Xeon E3-1275 (Sandy Bridge) 3.4 GHz, LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge) 3.4 GHz, LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
MotherboardsAsus P8B WS (LGA 1155) Intel C206, BIOS 0401
MemoryCrucial 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 ECC Unbuffered, CT51264BA1339.16FD
Hard DriveSamsung MZ-5PA2560/000 256 GB SATA 3 Gb/s SSD
GraphicsIntel HD Graphics P3000
Intel HD Graphics 3000
Nvidia Quadro FX 580
Power SupplySeasonic X760 760 W 80 PLUS Gold PSU
System Software And Drivers
Operating SystemWindows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
DirectXDirectX 11
Graphics DriverIntel Driver: 8.15.10.2345
Nvidia Driver: 270.61
Benchmarks and Settings
Video Encoding
MainConcept 2.0Version: 2.0.0.1555 MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
HandBrake 0.9.4Version 0.9.4, convert first .vob file from The Last Samurai to .mp4, High Profile
Applications
WinRARVersion 4.0 RAR, Syntax "winrar a -r -m3", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
Visual Studio 2010Miranda IM Compile
BlenderVersion: 2.54 beta Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, Resolution: 1920x1080, Anti-Aliasing: 8x, Render: THG.blend frame 1
ABBYY FineReaderVersion: 10 Professional Build (10.0.102.82) Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
Adobe After EffectsCS5 10.0.2; Custom Workload, SD project with three picture-in-picture frames, source video at 720p
Adobe PhotoshopCS5 12.0.3; Custom Workload, Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates filters
Adobe Premiere ProCS5 5.0.3; Paladin Workload
e-on Software Vue 8 PLE1920x1080 landscape render, Global Illumination enabled
Euler3DCFD simulation over NACA 445.6 aeroelastic test wing at Mach .5
Autodesk MatchMover 2011Custom workload, 720p camera footage tracked in 3D space
Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
SPECapc 3ds Max 9Default Run, Hardware Shaders, Graphics, and CPU Render scores
SPECapc LightWave 9.6LightWave 3D Discovery Edition, Render and MT benchmark scores
SPECviewperf 10Multi-threaded x64 (four-threads); Workloads: 3ds Max, CATIA, Maya, Pro/E, SolidWorks, Teamcenter Visualization Mockup
Cinebench 11.5CPU and GPU tests, Built-in benchmark
