Intel Xeon E3-1275 Review: Sandy Bridge Goes Professional

|Video Encoding
|MainConcept 2.0
|Version: 2.0.0.1555 MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|HandBrake 0.9.4
|Version 0.9.4, convert first .vob file from The Last Samurai to .mp4, High Profile
|Applications
|WinRAR
|Version 4.0 RAR, Syntax "winrar a -r -m3", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|Visual Studio 2010
|Miranda IM Compile
|Blender
|Version: 2.54 beta Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, Resolution: 1920x1080, Anti-Aliasing: 8x, Render: THG.blend frame 1
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version: 10 Professional Build (10.0.102.82) Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Adobe After Effects
|CS5 10.0.2; Custom Workload, SD project with three picture-in-picture frames, source video at 720p
|Adobe Photoshop
|CS5 12.0.3; Custom Workload, Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates filters
|Adobe Premiere Pro
|CS5 5.0.3; Paladin Workload
|e-on Software Vue 8 PLE
|1920x1080 landscape render, Global Illumination enabled
|Euler3D
|CFD simulation over NACA 445.6 aeroelastic test wing at Mach .5
|Autodesk MatchMover 2011
|Custom workload, 720p camera footage tracked in 3D space
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|SPECapc 3ds Max 9
|Default Run, Hardware Shaders, Graphics, and CPU Render scores
|SPECapc LightWave 9.6
|LightWave 3D Discovery Edition, Render and MT benchmark scores
|SPECviewperf 10
|Multi-threaded x64 (four-threads); Workloads: 3ds Max, CATIA, Maya, Pro/E, SolidWorks, Teamcenter Visualization Mockup
|Cinebench 11.5
|CPU and GPU tests, Built-in benchmark
I've worked with many small businesses, and every one that used a desktop chip for a server or a discount chip (Celeron, Duron, etc) for their desktop computers all performed very poorly. Some seemed to hang on by the sheer will of the owner, and in a couple cases, when the owner got sick for more than a week, the businesses folded like lawn chairs.
I've also seen an Engineering shop of ~30 engineers invest nicely into a real server and real workstations, and had me set up their entire network with SBS. their business ramped up so fast and well that they had to hire several more engineers and outgrew SBS (limited to 50 users at the time) within the next 2 years, and I had to go back and rebuild their domain with full enterprise level software, and add another server specifically for email. the owner said the investment in that SBS system was the best thing he'd invested in the business since he hired his first engineer.
Business owners who do not invest in their IT infrastructure fail at business. It's pretty plain and simple. While investing in good IT gear and software doesn't mean you'll ramp up your business to unheard of heights, it does give you a major leg up on the competition.