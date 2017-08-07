Xidax X-6 Desktop Review

Gaming Benchmarks

Alien: Isolation

The Xidax X-6 starts our gaming benchmark suite off at the head of the class for GTX 1070-equipped systems in Alien: Isolation. The overclocked components lend to excellent average framerates (even at 3840 x 2160) that are slightly ahead of the pack. However, it falls short of GTX 1080 performance (as it should). It does bridge the gap between stock GTX 1070 and 1080 framerates quite well.

Ashes of the Singularity

At 1920 x 1080, the Xidax X-6 and the Gigabyte Gaming GT average the same 54.1 FPS in the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark. However, moving to higher resolutions (which shifts the bottleneck to the GPU) shows the X-6 pulling ahead of its GTX 1070-equipped competition by narrow margins at 2560 x 1440 and 3840 x 2160 thanks to its higher CPU clockrate. This game favors a bit more CPU horsepower.

Bioshock Infinite

The Xidax X-6’s overclocked components give it a narrow edge against the other GTX 1070-equipped PCs in the Bioshock Infinite benchmarks. At 1920 x 1080 and 3840 x 2160, the X-6 achieved the best minimum framerates of the GTX 1070 bunch, but it fell behind at 2560 x 1440. However, it still achieved the best average framerate for a GTX 1070 system in our comparison set.

DiRT Rally

The DiRT Rally benchmark results tell a similar story, with the Xidax X-6 achieving the best minimum and average framerates at all tested resolutions. At the most demanding settings, this game takes even a GTX 1080-equipped system below 40 FPS, and the GTX 1070-equipped PCs are barely able to keep it over a playable 30 FPS. However, backing off some of the more demanding settings (MSAA, in particular) will help smooth things out (and we’d undoubtedly see the GTX 1080-equipped test rig much further ahead of the pack).

Grand Theft Auto V

The Xidax X-6 has a less pronounced lead over its similarly configured competition in the GTAV benchmarks, taking a hit with the lowest minimum framerate at 3840 x 2160 and relinquishing its minimum framerate lead to the Gaming GT at 2560 x 1440 and 1920 x 1080. However, the X-6 still narrowly defeats the other GTX 1070 PCs with its average framerate. Naturally, the our test rig bests the bunch with a GTX 1080 under the hood.

GRID Autosport

With the most punishing settings enabled at 1920 x 1080, the CPU is the bottleneck in GRID Autosport, putting the Xidax X-6 ahead of all the systems in the field (including our GTX 1080-equipped test rig). However, the test rig’s stock-clocked CPU (4.2 GHz base, 4.5 GHz max turbo frequency) seems to cap the average framerate somewhere around 133 FPS at 1080p, despite using both a GTX 1070 and 1080. Moving up to 2560 x 1440 puts the Xidax X-6 in a familiar place, leading the GTX 1070 pack and trailing the GTX 1080-equipped test rig. At 4K, the bottleneck shifts entirely to the graphics card, with the GTX 1080 on top by a larger margin and the GTX 1070s falling in line according to best GPU clock rate (which, in this particular game, was the Gaming GT by a narrow margin).

Hitman

The Xidax X-6 returns to its regularly scheduled GTX 1070 dominance with the DX12 Hitman benchmark, with the best minimum and average framerates of its similarly equipped competition thanks to its higher-clocked CPU. The test rig enjoys a healthy lead against the X-6 with a GTX 1080 inside.

Metro: Last Light Redux

The Metro: Last Light Redux benchmark is great for differentiating pure graphics performance, and not surprisingly, the Xidax X-6 and the Gigabyte Gaming GT net the same average framerates at 1920 x 1080 and 3840 x 2160 due to their near-identical (a 1 MHz difference) GPU clockrates. However, we see the X-6 pull slightly ahead of the GT at 2560 x 1440, a win highlighted by better minimum framerates (which it consistently achieves at all tested resolutions, even against the GTX 1080 test rig).

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Again, the Xidax X-6 outperforms the other GTX 1070-equipped systems in Rise of the Tomb Raider, with the best average framerates at all tested resolutions. Although a win is a win, the differences in performance at the most crushing settings are minuscule, with less than 3 FPS between our last place GTX 1070 test rig and the X-6. Backing off some of the higher detail and AA settings will make ROTR much more playable (and the GTX 1080 stand out much further ahead), but we wouldn’t consider a GTX 1070 to be a comfortable 4K graphics card in this particular game, unless you’re willing to sacrifice all the sweet eye candy.

The Division

The Division benchmark results are akin to what we saw in ROTR, with the Xidax X-6 besting the other GTX 1070 PCs and falling short of the GTX 1080 test rig. Again, 1920 x 1080 and 2560 x 1440 is the optimal resolution to play the game with all of the eye candy turned up high, and the 4K results show that you’ll have to turn down a lot of the bells and whistles in order to get decent framerates with a GTX 1070.

Thief

The Xidax X-6 finishes our test suite the way it began, with a slightly higher average framerate over the other GTX 1070-equipped gaming systems in the field thanks to its moderate CPU and GPU overclock. The X-6 also nets the best minimum framerate (even against the GTX 1080 test configuration) at 1920 x 1080, a lead it maintains at 2560 x 1440 against the other GTX 1070 systems. However, it falls slightly behind the Gigabyte Gaming GT’s minimum framerate at 4K (0.2 FPS to be exact), but it still pulls a better average (by 0.1 FPS).



