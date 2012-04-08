Trending

Intel’s Z77 Express And Lucidlogix MVP: New Features For Gamers

Integrated USB 3.0, advanced management features, reduced power consumption, and a new software package from Lucidlogix separate the Z77 Express motherboards from the Z68 chipset that preceded it. Were these capabilities worth waiting for?

Power, Heat, And Efficiency

When it comes to power-saving improvements, a smaller manufacturing process giveth, while an integrated USB 3.0 controller taketh away. Fortunately, because Z77 eliminates the Z68 platform's two on-board, third-party USB 3.0 controllers, it manages to achieve a 3-5 W advantage.

Both motherboards also present similar temperatures, though heat sink design has a greater influence than wattage on this chart.

Intel's Quick Sync nearly doubles our transcode performance, in turn boosting the average performance of this encoding suite by roughly 25%.

Lower power consumption gives the Z77 platform a statistically significant efficiency lead over Z68, though the difference on the power bill of a single user might not be noticeable.

  • Yuka 09 April 2012 03:39
    Wasn't the MVP software to account for the "dips" in performance for discrete video cards?

    Could you guys provide a video showing the differences between a run with the MVP and without? With V-Sync on also.

    Nice review, BTW. Thanks for it 8)

    Cheers!
  • aicom 09 April 2012 04:04
    You bolded PCIE 2.0 for Panther Point but forgot to change it to PCIE 3.0
  • confish21 09 April 2012 04:10
    Tom, should we expect much of an advantage when ivy bridge is used?

    IB and z77 VS. IB and z68?
  • s3anister 09 April 2012 04:17
    On page three you label the MSI Z68A-GD80 motherboard as Intel Z77 Express when it should obviously be Z68.

    Made me do a double take!
  • s3anister 09 April 2012 04:24
    confish21Tom, should we expect much of an advantage when ivy bridge is used?IB and z77 VS. IB and z68?
    Don't expect them to tell you, they're still under Intel's NDA.
  • nebun 09 April 2012 04:32
    is this a joke? we need to have at lease 2 pcie lanes at 16x speed for serious gaming...2 lanes at 8x will be bringing down your true capability of the graphic cards...thanks but not thanks...i will stick with my x58 chip for now
  • jaquith 09 April 2012 04:36
    aicomYou bolded PCIE 2.0 for Panther Point but forgot to change it to PCIE 3.0No, the Z77 and all Panther Point chipest are indeed 8x lanes of PCIe 2.0, so Thomas's article is correct. Don't confuse GPU PCIe lanes with Chipset PCIe lanes. However, Thomas knows that I too 'wish' the LGA 1155 was PCIe 3.0 clean, it sure would help with other chipset 'sharing' issues (bottlenecks).
  • josejones 09 April 2012 04:43
    Where's the performance increase with the z77 over the z68? The new features are a plus but, previews I've seen so far suggest that the z77's are slower than the z68.

    What's up with that? Do the z77's require the Ivy Bridge CPU to take full advantage? Sounds like possible driver and/or most likely BIOS issues as others have pointed out elsewhere on page 2 of the z77 Motherboard Discussion thread.
  • tmk221 09 April 2012 04:55
    This Lucidlogix Virtu software looks very promising. Certainly it needs a lot of improvment but I think that they will do good job having intel as a partner
  • thehidecheck 09 April 2012 05:04
    nebunis this a joke? we need to have at lease 2 pcie lanes at 16x speed for serious gaming...2 lanes at 8x will be bringing down your true capability of the graphic cards...thanks but not thanks...i will stick with my x58 chip for nowpoppycock, even high end cards can't even come close to saturateing a 8x slot
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFMzRZqFh-w get learned yo
