Intel’s Z77 Express And Lucidlogix MVP: New Features For Gamers

Power, Heat, And Efficiency
When it comes to power-saving improvements, a smaller manufacturing process giveth, while an integrated USB 3.0 controller taketh away. Fortunately, because Z77 eliminates the Z68 platform's two on-board, third-party USB 3.0 controllers, it manages to achieve a 3-5 W advantage.
Both motherboards also present similar temperatures, though heat sink design has a greater influence than wattage on this chart.
Intel's Quick Sync nearly doubles our transcode performance, in turn boosting the average performance of this encoding suite by roughly 25%.
Lower power consumption gives the Z77 platform a statistically significant efficiency lead over Z68, though the difference on the power bill of a single user might not be noticeable.
Could you guys provide a video showing the differences between a run with the MVP and without? With V-Sync on also.
IB and z77 VS. IB and z68?
Made me do a double take!
Don't expect them to tell you, they're still under Intel's NDA.
What's up with that? Do the z77's require the Ivy Bridge CPU to take full advantage? Sounds like possible driver and/or most likely BIOS issues as others have pointed out elsewhere on page 2 of the z77 Motherboard Discussion thread.
