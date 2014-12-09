Trending

Face-Off: The Kraken X61, Reserator 3 Max Dual, And NH-D15

Compact liquid vs. big air gets even bigger as companies attempt to cope with higher CPU core counts. We pit our biggest air-cooling sample against two equally massive liquid coolers to see who has the best cooling, lowest noise and greatest value.

Test Results

Since most of the components in today’s system have already been fully reviewed, I decided to skip the description page and move quickly towards thermal testing. You’ll see the Core i7-5930K overclocked to 4GHz at 1.20V, since further overclocking could put it at risk of thermal throttling in certain cooling configurations.

Intel Core i7-5930K

MSI X99S Gaming 7

Corsair Graphite 760T

Test System Configuration
CPUIntel Core i7-5930K (Haswell-E), LGA 2011-v3, Overclocked to 4GHz at 1.20V
MotherboardMSI X99S Gaming 7, BIOS H.40 (09/25/2014)
CaseCorsair Graphite 760T
RAMG.Skill F4-3000C15Q-16GRR (16GB) at DDR3-2400 C15, 1.2V
GraphicsPowerColor PCS+ AXR9 290X 4GBD5-PPDHE: 1050MHz GPU, 4GB GDDR5-5400
Hard DriveSamsung 840 Series MZ-7PD256, 256GB SSD
SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
PowerSeaSonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
Software
OSMicrosoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64
GraphicsAMD Catalyst 14.4
ChipsetIntel INF 9.4.0.1017
Benchmark Configuration
Prime95v27.9, AVX FFT length 8K, continuous for at least 2 hours
RealTemp 3.70Maximum temperature, all cores averaged
Galaxy CM-140 SPL MeterTested at 1/4m, corrected to 1m (-12dB), dB(A) weighting

I'm dividing each product’s results into maximum and minimum speeds. The NH-D15’s speed is lowered by its included resistor wires. The Kraken X61’s fan and pump speed is reduced by choosing “Silent” mode in its control software. And the Reserator 3 Max Dual’s fan speed is reduced by choosing minimum mode (50%) on the motherboard’s “System 1” fan header. When plugged into the CPU header, the Reserator 3 Max Dual’s 3-pin pump RPM could not be reduced.

Mounted in an exhaust configuration, NZXT’s Kraken X61 is still able to produce the lowest CPU temperatures. Perhaps that’s because the internal cooler it’s being compared to is…internal.

Voltage regulator temperature is always a big concern when it comes to liquid cooling, which often causes us to consider standard air coolers as a primary choice. The motherboard chosen today benefits from having its voltage regulator placed directly next to each radiator’s fans, though, causing an unexpected benefit in motherboard temperature.

The Reserator 3 Max Dual’s lead in voltage regulator temperatures makes some sense when we look at fan speed and consider the design’s bleed-off. That’s certain to hurt it in noise tests, though.

The reported pump RPM of NZXT’s Kraken X61 appears unrealistic. We think it’s twice what it should be, and I've seen controller software that was designed to compensate for doubled detection speed in certain pump designs.

Here we see the primary reason for the NH-D15’s higher temperatures: slower fans produce less noise while delivering less air pressure.

Noctua NH-D15

NZXT Kraken X61

Zalman Reserator 3 Max Dual

35 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tom10167 09 December 2014 08:09
    Nice article, though the NH-D14 at only $75 seems like the best value.
    Reply
  • F0lterknecht 09 December 2014 08:24
    Would have liked to see the numbers for push/pull on the AIOs :-(

    Take 4 reference coolers and you can stick 2 of them to the NH-D15 to keep the noise measurements fair ... .
    Reply
  • F0lterknecht 09 December 2014 08:25
    I mean 4 fans ofc
    Reply
  • op8 09 December 2014 09:25
    which is why I always use test bench style cases so you dont have to worry about warping during transport.
    Reply
  • Amdlova 09 December 2014 09:27
    put another Fans on the noctua and blow away those water coolers. Noctua make good products. And you never will move your cage with this heavy weight 760T If wanna move something you will spend money on Alluminium (silver stone, lian li, etc).

    1 kg of cooler for 12kg of corsair monster.
    Reply
  • Crashman 09 December 2014 10:16
    14769014 said:
    put another Fans on the noctua and blow away those water coolers. Noctua make good products. And you never will move your cage with this heavy weight 760T If wanna move something you will spend money on Alluminium (silver stone, lian li, etc).

    1 kg of cooler for 12kg of corsair monster.

    It weighs less than the Aluminium case to which is was compared:
    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/atx-pc-cases-caselabs-merlin-sm8-corsair-graphite-760t-thermaltake-urban-t81,3865.html

    Reply
  • middlemarkal 09 December 2014 11:05
    where is the thermaltake ultimate ?
    Reply
  • envy14tpe 09 December 2014 11:52
    Not a fan of liquid cooling but results like these are getting me to come around. However, the noise and price are the last two things that need to be fixed.

    I mean Corsair's top coolers, H100i or H105, are getting fans replaced which adds $$$. I'd rather put more money into the mobo or consider a custom loop at that point. Really wish the H100i was included in trial. None the less, keep up the great articles.
    Reply