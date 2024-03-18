Further PlayStation 5 Pro specs leak, improvements to CPU speed, GPU, RAM, and audio

Recently, we covered a massive PS5 Pro leak that revealed a 45% higher raster and up to 4X higher ray-tracing render performance, alongside "PSSR" AI upscaling for all Pro games. This leak was first dropped through a YouTuber, but Insider Gaming verified the leak's authenticity before we covered it— and now, Insider Gaming has a look at the rest of PS5 Pro's core specs. As ever with leaks, take the news with a pinch of salt. Until they are officially announced by Sony, the specs are nebulous.

Now, before you get too excited, this is where the "Pro" nature of the console refresh really starts to reveal itself. While it seems the GPU has been fully upgraded to a new architecture (considering AI acceleration and drastically better ray tracing) for a whopping 45% performance bump, the other upgrades are a little more modest than that.

CPU Same as PS5, but "High Frequency Mode" boosts the CPU to 3.85 GHz

GPU 45% better rendering performance than PS5 2-3x Ray tracing performance (Insider Gaming states that this could be 4x in some cases 33.5 Teraflops PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) *k Resolution support in future SDK Custom machine learning architecture AI accelerator capable of 300 TOPS of 8-bit computation, 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point

RAM 576 GB/s (18 GT/s) versus PS5 448 GB/s (14 GT/s)

Audio ACV runs at a higher clock rate



Source: Insider Gaming

For example, the CPU in the PlayStation 5 Pro is slated to be identical to the 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU already present inside the PS5, which is roughly equivalent to an 8-core Ryzen 7 3700X, in theory. However, there is now a "High CPU Frequency Mode" that increases CPU TDP, raises clock speed by 10% to 3.85 GHz, and only costs a measly 1% GPU performance.

Considering how CPU-bound framerate often is (particularly with upscaling in the equation), this mode will likely be key for a smooth experience in end-generation games.

The PS5 Pro also isn't stated to come with a memory capacity upgrade yet, which could be because that information hasn't yet leaked or upgrading capacity would cause deeper compatibility issues with PS5 and PS4 titles. However, the RAM is confirmed to run at up to 18 GT/s versus PS5's 14 GT/s, which is a 28% increase in memory bandwidth— nothing to scoff at! This shared memory bandwidth boost is likely necessary for pushing high resolutions, even upscaled.

Finally, the Insider Gaming piece has confirmed that the ACV (audio processor) in the PlayStation 5 Pro runs at a higher clock speed than PS5, and expected to have 35% more performance. While PS5's 3D Audio has already been praised by some gamers, it seems Sony thinks an internal bump was needed. Sony did get its start in audio, after all.

With any luck, the speculated release date of Fall 2024 for PS5 Pro will soon be met with a concrete announcement from Sony. If these specs leaks are genuine, it looks like they have a ,mid-gen console refresh to be proud of, as long as the pricing is right.