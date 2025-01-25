$150 PS1-inspired console runs PlayStation games natively — supports PS1 memory cards, controllers

A new retro gaming console that supports the old PlayStation One system is coming on the market soon, based on the MiSTer FPGA open-source project. Popular YouTuber and Bluesky user Taki Udon shared on social media that the SuperStation One will launch on the Retro Remake website for $149. The associated SuperDock, similar to the PSone Combo pack, is also pre-selling for $5, with a target price of $35.

This console plays PlayStation One games natively, meaning it doesn’t have to deal with the overhead required by emulators. Aside from that, it also supports PlayStation One memory cards and controllers so that you can use your old accessories. As for connectivity, it has analog and digital outputs, allowing you to use it with your old 13-inch CRT monitor or brand new 85-inch OLED TV, plus NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, giving you all the niceties of a modern console.

Taki Udon also added that disc support is not pictured on the image, which will seemingly arrive with the SuperDock. In addition to letting you play your old PlayStation One game library, it has four USB-A ports and a 2280 m.2 SSD bay for memory expansion.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: T) (Image credit: T) (Image credit: T) (Image credit: T) (Image credit: T) (Image credit: T)

Millennials and younger Generation X kids who grew up with these systems are most likely buyers of this retro gaming console. However, it also has the potential to introduce classic titles from our past to newer generations and maybe even inspire a few to help build systems that could preserve our history.

So, if you want to reminisce with your favorite titles and maybe introduce them to your kids, the $149 price tag is worth it. However, note that this is just for the console, so you must bring or buy your controllers, memory cards, and whatnot. You must also pay an additional $35 to get the dock if you want to run your CD and have expanded memory.

This puts the entire system at around $184. If you invest in cheap retro controllers and other accessories, you can expect the complete PlayStation One experience for just around $250. But if you have some cash to spare and can find a working example, why not add a 43-inch CRT TV to your retro console purchase?