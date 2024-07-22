Asus ROG Ally X available for $799 — Best Buy ships Asus' new handheld gaming device by July 26

Gamers can purchase the anticipated Asus ROG Ally X at Best Buy for $749.99, $150 more than the regular ROG Ally. Buyers can pick up Asus' latest gaming handheld console in-store on July 26 or have it shipped to them by the same date.

The ROG Ally X uses AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU with eight Zen 4 cores with SMT (simultaneous multithreading) and an iGPU with 12 RDNA 3 Compute Units. Its other vital upgrades over the standard ROG Ally include bigger storage, a larger 80Wh battery, and an improved cooling system to keep the device cool. The ROG Ally X also likely fixed a notorious microSD Card slot issue on the original ROG Ally, which was never addressed or fixed.

The ROG Ally X has only one memory and internal storage configuration with 24GB LPDDR5 onboard memory running on a dual-channel configuration and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with Windows 11 pre-installed. All the additions and improvements resulted in the console weighing 678 grams, 70 grams over the Z1 and the Z1 Extreme variants. Unlike its previous variants, which are only white, the ROG Ally X is only available in black.

Additionally, given the popularity of gaming devices such as docking stations, which provide a stationary gaming experience while providing up to six ports, including multiple USB ports, video outputs, and gigabit ethernet, we should see an influx of accessories and expansion options.

Seeing the overall positive experience with the previous generation console, many who haven't purchased a portable game console would be tempted to buy the ROG Ally X. However, like many other manufacturers, Asus now competes in a market with multiple options, including manufacturers like Ayaneo, MSI, and Valve.