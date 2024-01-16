OneXPlayer X1 is a Nintendo Switch-inspired 3-in-1 handheld gaming PC with Meteor Lake and a 120Hz 1600p display

One month after its original teaser, OneXPlayer unveiled a new handheld gaming PC dubbed the OneXPlayer X1. The device features three distinct modes of operation, setting it apart from more traditional 2-in-1 gaming devices. OneXPlayer is advertising the X1 as the world's first "large screen 3-in-1 handheld" gaming PC that features a laptop, tablet, and handheld mode inspired by the Nintendo Switch. The new handheld isn't available yet, but OneXPlayer offers a launch discount on its Indiegogo page for those interested in purchasing the new 3-in-1 device.

Specs-wise, the handheld comes with Intel's brand-new Core Ultra 7 155H or Ultra 5 125H CPUs. These chips come with Intel's new bleeding-edge Meteor Lake CPU architecture that is more efficient than its previous Raptor Lake architecture. These new CPUs also come with Intel's most potent integrated graphics solutions, featuring the same Xe graphics architecture as Intel's higher-end A-series desktop GPUs. The Ultra 7 155H gets eight Xe cores, while the Ultra 5 125H gets seven.

The OneXPlayer X1 also has high-speed memory and storage solutions, including LPDDR5x memory clocked at 7467MHz, and a M.2 2280 slot featuring PCIe Gen 4 speeds. Memory capacity can be configured as high as 64GB, while SSD capacity can be as high as the PCIe Gen 4 NVMe protocol allows for. The Best SSDs on the M.2 form factor top out at 8TB.

(Image credit: OneXPlayer)

OneXPlayer has opted for a large, high-resolution display compared to other handheld competitors like the Steam Deck. It measures just shy of 11 inches, and the screen resolution is 2560 x 1600 to keep pixel density as high as possible. Unsurprisingly, the screen refreshes at 120Hz, making it perfect for fast-paced games.

Other specs include a Harmon AudioEFX system, detachable controllers (similar to the Switch), Thunderbolt 4, Oculink, USB 4, and a 65.02-watt-hour battery featuring 100W rapid charging.

As previously stated, the bread and butter of this new handheld is its "3-in-1" functionality, featuring dedicated laptop, tablet, and handheld gaming modes. In laptop mode, the device functions like a Surface clone, featuring a Surface-like stand and keyboard for playing regular PC games (with a mouse) or getting work done. The stand folds in in Tablet mode, and the keyboard can be detached for tablet use.

(Image credit: OneXPlayer)

For handheld use, the X1 features a pair of controller grips that attach to the right and left of the screen, mimicking consoles like the Nintendo Switch. Alternatively, you can also plug the two grips into a centerpiece, turning the grips into a standalone gaming controller.

Availability has not been announced at this time, but based on the manufacturer's launch discount, it appears the OneXPlayer X1 could arrive at any time.