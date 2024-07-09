Sabrent launches discrete $30 clip-on Steam Deck Gaming Hub — brings USB-A storage options and USB-C PD upstream power delivery

PC storage manufacturer Sabrent just launched a discreet USB hub that connects semi-permanently to the Steam Deck. The Sabrent USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub for Steam Deck is just $30 on Amazon, and it gives Steam Deck users a neat way to have ready access to three USB ports (2x USB-A 3.2, 1x USB-C 3.2 with PD) on their handheld consoles.

The current official Steam Deck Docking Station is a pretty good solution if want to convert your portable handheld into a full-on gaming console. However, it’s not designed to be a portable solution, and would be awkward to tote around if you want to use the Steam Deck while charging it, attaching external storage, and using a wired peripheral simultaneously. While you could use one of the best USB hubs to do the same, they won’t attach to the Steam Deck as cleanly, and you might end up with a spaghetti of cables if you use them.

The Sabrent Gaming Hub for the Steam Deck is specifically built for the console. It has a form-fitting design, meaning you can leave it plugged into your handheld console semi-permanently. Aside from allowing you to attach multiple devices at the same time to the Steam Deck, it also moves the USB-C attachment point to the back, meaning you don’t have to look at a USB cable sticking out of the top of your console if you’re gaming while charging.

(Image credit: Sabrent / Amazon)

One more thing that Sabrent seems to have done right is ensuring the dock’s compatibility with multiple operating systems. Many users modify their consoles by dual-booting or replacing SteamOS with Windows, Linux, or even macOS. Sabrent knows this, so it ensured that the dock would work with those operating systems too.

It’s unfortunate, though, that the Gaming Hub does not have an HDMI port. So, if you have no other hubs at home, you need a display that offers a USB Type-C with DP Alt Mode connectivity to use your Steam Deck with a big screen. Alternatively, you can just get a dedicated desktop dock to use at home, like Sabrent’s DS-SDNV 7-in-1 Steam Deck Dock, and then attach it to the Gaming Hub so you don’t have to keep plugging and unplugging the hub.

The Sabrent dock costs just $29.99, making it a relatively affordable device. It’s also the average price point of other Steam Deck docks, meaning you don’t have to pay a premium just to get a portable USB dock that fits nicely on your handheld console.