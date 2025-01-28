Cyberpunk 2077 SteamDB page indicates that the Apple MacOS port is just around the corner

Earlier today, watchful eyes spotted some key updates to the SteamDB listing for CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 which corresponded to a MacOS executable and depots being added to the game. The update is roughly in line with the "early 2025" timeframe given by CDPR on the MacOS Cyberpunk 2077 release [h/t Notebookcheck.net]. At the time of writing, we have yet to see any footage of the MacOS port running, but it has been promised to also support ray tracing on Mac models that actually support the functionality, namely Apple Silicon M4 Mac Minis and M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max-based Macs.

So, how well should we expect Cyberpunk 2077 to perform on Mac? With hacky workaround methods, modern Macs can already run the game at a consistent-ish 40+ FPS, but not with ray tracing enabled. With the native port, which is already stated to provide ray tracing support, 60 FPS performance should be totally possible... but with RT enabled? Well, things start getting a little dubious there.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on Mac! | M3 Max, RAY TRACING ON MAC, GPTK 2.0! - YouTube Watch On

As an example, another recent game with Ray Tracing support, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, also got a native MacOS port with ray tracing functionality intact in the past year. Benchmarking that game with ray tracing enabled does show that playable AAA experiences with ray tracing are indeed possible on the Mac platform, but Rift Apart also isn't going to push ray tracing hardware nearly as hard as Cyberpunk 2077 can in its "RT Overdrive Mode".

Based on existing performance information on recent Macs, it would seem likely that the Cyberpunk 2077 MacOS port will perform perfectly fine without ray tracing enabled, likely be capped to 30-40 FPS with some ray tracing enabled, and most likely be overtly unplayable with current-gen hardware when RT Overdrive is enabled. It will likely take at least a few generations for Apple's own native silicon to be able to provide RT hardware that can actually push Cyberpunk 2077 to its upper limits of fidelity (consider how expensive such a feat remains even on PC, with the Best Gaming GPUs available to you), but even having the game playable on the platform in the interim should serve as a great benchmark for Mac gaming for quite some time to come.