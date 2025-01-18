EA will shut down the Origin app on April 2025 — company asks users to migrate to the new EA app

EA announced that it’s finally shutting down the Origin app on April 17, 2025, after a 14-year run and is asking its users to download the EA app instead. EA said it’s making this move because Microsoft has stopped supporting 32-bit software and that users must download a 64-bit version of Windows 10 or use Windows 11 to use the EA app.

While you can install a 32-bit app on Windows 11, which is 64-bit only, you’ll have to run it through the operating system’s compatibility features. This means you’ll likely encounter issues, especially as games are more complicated than the average app. This move will also be a problem for the average user who doesn’t know they’re running a 32-bit version of Windows 10 and their system does not have TPM 2.0. That’s because Windows 11 officially does not support devices without this security feature, although Microsoft eventually allowed it to be installed on them (but with several caveats).

But if your PC does support Windows 11, your next best option is to finally upgrade to the newer operating system — which you can do for free or less than $15. You can install the EA App, which automatically transfers your account and game titles. Aside from that, you don’t have to transfer your saved files if you’re moving to a new device if you’ve already activated cloud saves. But if not, or if your games do not support this feature, you’ll have to manually transfer them to ensure you do not lose any progress.

Some would say that you should switch to a 32-bit Linux operating system if you don’t want to deal with the hardware requirements for Windows 11. While the old Origin app didn’t natively support Linux, there were ways to install it using Steam and Proton. However, because EA is ending support for the Origin app, you can no longer use it even if you switch to a 32-bit Linux operating system.

Microsoft’s move to end support for Windows 10 will affect millions of users who do not have supported hardware, and now it’s apparent that it will also impact older apps that do not have 64-bit versions. We don’t expect any company to support old software that no longer makes money continuously. However, it’s sad to see that the always-connected nature of these digital distribution platforms means that users who cannot keep up with new hardware requirements will be left out in the dark.