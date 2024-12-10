Microsoft allows Windows 11 to be installed on older, unsupported hardware but specifically nixes official support — minimum requirements for full compatibility remain unchanged

Microsoft now allows users to install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware, but it warns of potential instabilities with this type of install and doesn't guarantee official support, updates, or compatibility. Just a week back, the firm published a blog post stipulating TPM 2.0 as a compulsory requirement for Windows 11. This new guide from Microsoft notes that you can install the OS on devices that don't support the OS, but warns of problems you'll encounter when installing the operating system on devices that don't meet the requirements while also providing instructions on how to undo the upgrade if you run into unforeseen problems.

At this point, almost everyone knows that Windows 11's TPM requirements can easily be circumvented through a simple registry tweak. However, apart from that, Microsoft confirms that Windows 11 can officially be installed on devices that don't meet the requirements. However, it warns users that they should be comfortable running into compatibility issues. To see if your PC is compatible with Windows 11, use the PC Health Check app to assess Windows 11 eligibility.

The move comes as Windows 10 approaches EOL in October 2025. As we speak, 61.82% of Windows users are on Windows 10, and nudging them to upgrade their hardware really isn't a worthwhile solution. Apart from that, a number of these Windows 10 systems are used in schools, offices, and servers with limited budgets. The problem is that you can't get everyone to comply with your requirements - even if they're valid.

When installing on unsupported hardware, Microsoft will push a small disclaimer that effectively cancels your warranty in case of compatibility-related mishaps. Likewise, you won't be entitled to receiving updates - including security updates - so we're back to square one.

To further "notify" users of their incompatible hardware, a small watermark will be displayed on the desktop, followed by a notification in the Settings panel. So, while Microsoft has made it possible to get Windows 11 working on older machines, they're actively discouraging it.

Assuming you've shifted to Windows 11 and wish to revert, Microsoft allows you to roll back to Windows 10 within 10 days of the upgrade. Technically speaking, Windows 10 support isn't going anywhere anytime soon - provided you can pay Microsoft $30 every year.

The safest bet is to upgrade your system or see if you can install a TPM chip in your existing motherboard to save some cash. You may also use Windows 11 and hope nothing goes wrong, or you can simply ditch Windows; follow our dual-booting guide for Ubuntu to dive into the open-source world of Linux.