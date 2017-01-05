AMD Unveils 16 AM4 Motherboards, X300 And X370 Chipsets, And 17 Full Systems

AMD's long path to bringing its hotly anticipated Ryzen chips to market accelerated at CES 2017 as the company revealed a full suite of sixteen AM4 motherboards from multiple partners. The company also debuted 17 systems from various integrators and a few compatible cooling solutions, which indicate the Ryzen chips are finally poised for launch in Q1 2017.

B350 TOMAHAWK

AMD already filled us in on the B350, A320, and Z/B/A300 chipsets that will power the mainstream, essential, and small form factor motherboards with the AM4 socket, but it brought the new X370 and X300 chipsets into the light at the show.

The X370 serves as the flagship chipset for enthusiasts, with overclocking and multi-GPU support, along with a generous helping of I/O connectivity; the X300 slots in for mini-ITX form factor. The new chipsets feature dual-channel DDR4 memory, NVMe, M.2 SATA SSDs, USB 3.1 Gen 1 and 2, and PCIe 3.0. We don't have the lane allocations or other hard technical data yet, but we have a series of meetings in the coming days where we hope to flesh out the details.

The MSI motherboards include the A320M Pro-VD, X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium, the B350 Tomahawk, and the B350M mortar.

ASRock X370 Taichi

The ASrock motherboards include the X370 Taichi, AB350 Gaming K4, X370 Gaming K4, and the A320M Pro4.

Biostar X370GT7_45_blue

Biostar B350GT3_45 copy

Biostar launched its X370GT7, X350GT5, and X350GT3.

GA-AX370-Gaming5

GA-AB350-Gaming3

Gigabyte debuted its GA-AX370-Gaming K5, GA-AX370-Gaming 5, AB350Gaming 3, and Gigabyte A320M-HD3.

ASUS also announced its B350M-C, but we await pictures and further details.

Origin

Maingear

AMD also had numerous systems in its suite from several vendors, including Caseking, CSL-Computer, CyberPower PC, Cybertron PC, Icoda (Korea), Ibuypower, iPason Wuhan, Komplett , LDLC, Maingear, Mayn Wuhan, Medion AG, Mindfactory, Oldi (Russia), Origin PC, Overclockers UK, and PC Specialist. It's notable that many of the systems are from boutique vendors, but we expect more announcements soon from larger industry players.

Corsair Hydro H100i

Noctua NH-L9x65

Corsair Hydro H100i

Finally, AMD also brought out a cadre of supported cooling solutions to round out the supporting hardware. The Corsair Hydro H110i, H60, and H100i cover the water-cooled bases, whereas the Noctua NH-L9x65, NH-U12S, and D15 offer more traditional air cooling alternatives.

We expect much more information on the new chipsets and motherboards as we visit with AMD and the other motherboard vendors at the show, so more info will come forward in the coming days.