Login | Sign Up
Search

AMD Unveils 16 AM4 Motherboards, X300 And X370 Chipsets, And 17 Full Systems

by
3 Comments

AMD's long path to bringing its hotly anticipated Ryzen chips to market accelerated at CES 2017 as the company revealed a full suite of sixteen AM4 motherboards from multiple partners. The company also debuted 17 systems from various integrators and a few compatible cooling solutions, which indicate the Ryzen chips are finally poised for launch in Q1 2017.

  • B350 TOMAHAWK
  • A320 PRO-VD

AMD already filled us in on the B350, A320, and Z/B/A300 chipsets that will power the mainstream, essential, and small form factor motherboards with the AM4 socket, but it brought the new X370 and X300 chipsets into the light at the show.

The X370 serves as the flagship chipset for enthusiasts, with overclocking and multi-GPU support, along with a generous helping of I/O connectivity; the X300 slots in for mini-ITX form factor. The new chipsets feature dual-channel DDR4 memory, NVMe, M.2 SATA SSDs, USB 3.1 Gen 1 and 2, and PCIe 3.0. We don't have the lane allocations or other hard technical data yet, but we have a series of meetings in the coming days where we hope to flesh out the details.

The MSI motherboards include the A320M Pro-VD, X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium, the B350 Tomahawk, and the B350M mortar.

  • ASRock X370 Taichi
  • ASRock Fatal1ty AB350 Gaming K4
  • ASRock Fatal1ty X370 Professional Gaming

The ASrock motherboards include the X370 Taichi, AB350 Gaming K4, X370 Gaming K4, and the A320M Pro4.

  • Biostar X370GT7_45_blue
  • Biostar X370GT7_TOP_Blue
  • Biostar B350GT3_TOP copy
  • Biostar B350GT3_45 copy

Biostar launched its X370GT7, X350GT5, and X350GT3.

  • GA-AX370-Gaming5
  • GA-X370-GamingK5
  • GA-AB350-Gaming3

Gigabyte debuted its GA-AX370-Gaming K5, GA-AX370-Gaming 5, AB350Gaming 3, and Gigabyte A320M-HD3.

ASUS also announced its B350M-C, but we await pictures and further details.

  • Origin
  • Cybertron
  • Cyberpower
  • Cybertron_2
  • Maingear

AMD also had numerous systems in its suite from several vendors, including Caseking, CSL-Computer, CyberPower PC, Cybertron PC, Icoda (Korea), Ibuypower, iPason Wuhan, Komplett , LDLC, Maingear, Mayn Wuhan, Medion AG, Mindfactory, Oldi (Russia), Origin PC, Overclockers UK, and PC Specialist. It's notable that many of the systems are from boutique vendors, but we expect more announcements soon from larger industry players.

  • Corsair Hydro H100i
  • Corsair Hydro H60
  • Corsair Hydro H110i
  • Noctua NH-L9x65
  • Noctua NH-U12S
  • Noctua D15

Finally, AMD also brought out a cadre of supported cooling solutions to round out the supporting hardware. The Corsair Hydro H110i, H60, and H100i cover the water-cooled bases, whereas the Noctua NH-L9x65, NH-U12S, and D15 offer more traditional air cooling alternatives.

We expect much more information on the new chipsets and motherboards as we visit with AMD and the other motherboard vendors at the show, so more info will come forward in the coming days.

About the author
Paul Alcorn

Paul Alcorn is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews on CPUs, storage and enterprise hardware.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
3 comments
    Your comment
  • vaughn2k
    The Asrock motherboard... damn, looks wicked!!
    0
  • sarfrazk638
    I am excited to see all these new motherboard. They look gorgeous.
    0
  • JimmiG
    Not a huge fan of all the unnecessary heatsinks and decorations which are only there for looks and don't actually enhance the performance or reliability. Still it's nice to see AMD feeling confident in aiming for the enthusiast or "gamer" market, where performance and the number of blue LEDs are crucial.
    0
3 comments
Most Popular
  1. Biostar's Z270GT9 Is Lone 200-Series Launch SKU, Offers 10Gbps NIC And NVMe SSD Bundle
  2. Asus Put RGB Lighting On Its Entire Lineup Of Z270 Motherboards
  3. MSI Announces Ten New 200-Series Gaming Motherboards
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices