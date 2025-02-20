ASRock's new 'Pro X3D' motherboard named for the Ryzen CPUs it is designed for

ASRock has released the brand's first X3D-branded AMD motherboard, seemingly optimized for AMD's Ryzen X3D chips, which are among the best CPUs. The new board, the B650M Pro X3D, is a mid-range micro-ATX AM5 motherboard sporting a silver and black aesthetic.

According to the B650M Pro X3D's description, "this motherboard is optimized for AMD Ryzen X3D processors, delivering superior stability, compatibility, and enhanced performance, making it ideal for gaming and creating."

The X3D branding on ASRock's new B650M Pro X3D motherboard appears purely aesthetic. The board does not have any fancy gizmos or features tailor-made to enhance the performance of AMD's Ryzen X3D chips, such as the Ryzen 7 9800X3D; in fact, it technically has worse specs than the outgoing B650M Pro RS.

The B650M Pro X3D is a twin brother to the outgoing B650M Pro RS. Both boards share identical specifications, save for a tiny difference in connectivity. The Pro RS comes with a single Thunderbolt AIC connector for connecting to ASRock's Thunderbolt 4 add-in card. At the same time, the Pro X3D lacks this port altogether, making it incompatible with ASRock's Thunderbolt card.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ASRock) The only other difference with the Pro X3D is the paint job ASRock designed for the board: the Pro X3D sports silver heatsinks and a fully blacked-out PCB. The Pro RS variant has a black and white themed PCB and a slightly different designed chipset, M.2, and VRM heatsinks. The motherboard is compatible with all Ryzen 9000, Ryzen 8000G, and Ryzen 7000 series CPUs (including X3D parts) and features four DDR5 DIMM slots rated at up to "7200+" MHz. It also sports an 8+2+1 power delivery system, a 6-layer PCB, an ALC897 7.1-channel audio chip, and PCIe 5.0 speeds for the primary M.2 slot. The board's entire load of PCIe and I/O connectivity consists of the following: a single PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, a single PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, and two M.2 slots, one rated at PCIe 5.0 speeds and the other at 4.0 speeds. The rear I/O consists of dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one being Type-C and the other Type-A, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, four older USB 2.0 port, one HDMI port, one DisplayPort 1.4 output, audio connectors, and a single RJ-45 LAN port capable of 2.5 Gbps (there is no WiFi). ASRock hasn't revealed the pricing or the availability of the B650M Pro X3D. (Image credit: ASRock)