Asus ROG Rolls Out Two Mini-ITX Strix Motherboards

Asus announced the immediate availability of the ROG Strix H270I Gaming and ROG Strix B250I Gaming motherboards. The latest editions to the ROG Strix line of motherboards are both mini-ITX, based on Intel's H270 and B250 chipset respectively. These two models are almost identical, physically speaking, differing only in a few minor components and chipset features.

Both models possess many features you'd expect from full-sized Intel-based Strix motherboards such as support for 6th (Skylake) and 7th (Kaby Lake) generation Intel Core desktop processors, DDR4 support, PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, dual gigabit LAN, USB 3.1 Type-A/C, Bluetooth 4.1, dual Intel Optane-ready M.2 sockets, and 8-channel HD audio, all bundled into a tiny 6.7 x 6.7" package.

The Strix H270I Gaming has two gigabit LAN ports whereas the Strix B250I Gaming has a single gigabit LAN port. Both motherboards employ Asus' LANGuard surge protection and can be managed using the GameFirst IV traffic management software. Due to the mini-ITX form factor, these motherboards have two memory slots that therefore limit system memory to 32GB. Integrated graphics output is handled via DisplayPort 1.2 or HDMI 1.4 ports on the rear I/O panel.

The company also included features found on its higher-end motherboards, such as AURA Sync RGB lighting, a 4-pin RGB lighting header, 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, SafeSlot reinforced PCI-E slot, Q-LEDs, Digi+ VRMs, DRAM Overcurrent Protection, and its unique thermally isolated "double-decker" PCH chipset / M.2 drive heatsink. There are a total of three 4-pin fan headers on each motherboard. Even though all three fan headers can be used for PWM fans, one header is specifically designed to accommodate a high amp fan or water pump. All fan headers can be managed through Fan Xpert 4 Core.

The ROG Strix H270I Gaming and ROG Strix B250I Gaming motherboards are available now for $120 and $110, respectively.

