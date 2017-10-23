South Korean Banks Accuse Newegg, ASI Of Ponzi Scheme
Every system builder knows Newegg. The retailer is a popular source of components, peripherals, and other technological goodies. Soon it might be famous for another reason—allegedly helping Moneual fraudulently raise $3 billion in financial backing off the back of "massive" HTPC sales. The Los Angeles Times reported that four South Korean banks have filed a lawsuit against Newegg and ASI claiming they both helped Moneual.
Moneual should be a familiar name to longtime Tom's Hardware readers. We covered the initial claims of fraud against the company in 2014, and we also covered the impact the investigation had on one of its subsidiaries, Zalman. The question with this new lawsuit isn't whether or not Moneual committed fraud; it's whether or not Newegg and ASI knowingly helped the company do so in exchange for a slice of the Ponzi-flavored pie.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the banks alleged in their lawsuit that both Newegg and ASI submitted fraudulent purchase orders for large numbers of HTPCs and that "Moneual priced the computers that were supposedly ordered at 300 times their actual market value." Moneual then used those orders to convince the banks to invest more money. One thing led to another, and then eventually $3 billion in fraud was perpetrated.
The Los Angeles Times excerpted the complaint:
“No such business would have bought the products at such an inflated price, unless it intended to create the illusion of extensive, profitable, high-value commerce between it and its supplier for the purpose of defrauding lenders into supporting the transactions,” the complaint said.
We reached out to Newegg and ASI for comment; neither responded to our requests. We'll update this story if either (or both) gets in touch. If not, well, we expect to learn more about their involvement, or lack thereof, if the case heads to court.
They are saying they had xxx income from the hugely overpriced/over inflated sales and got xxx money from the bank because of how well they were doing. Where it falls apart and makes it a ponzi scheme is if the vendors didn't actually pay that which it sounds like they did not. It's more down to who doctored the purchase orders from Newegg and ASI.
My vote of who had the most to gain and using occam's razor as guidance is that the purchase orders were doctored by Moneual especially seeing two different companies with "fake" orders.
My vote of who had the most to gain and using occam's razor as guidance is that the purchase orders were doctored by Moneual especially seeing two different companies with "fake" orders.
That's not a ponzi-scheme.
Probably the main factor fueling this litigation is the embarrassment of the banks that obviously didn't do their due diligence. I wonder how much of the investment they were able to recover, as a significant shortfall could also be driving them to fill the holes in their balance sheets.
The investment money could have come from anywhere. Banks, companies, individuals.
Usually in such schemes, a tiny bit of that money is paid to certain investors or creditors to keep them hooked.
For example, maybe Bill Gates invests a bunch, so they pay him dividends. When people hear about that it lends credibility to the investment, and loads of people jump on board.
And if you don't know how a Ponzi scheme works... think of it on a small scale. Imagine going to the bank with a bunch of fake invoices from fake customers showing 10,000 have placed orders for $1,000 each. That's $10 million guaranteed income, but you need a $1 million loan to fill the orders. If the bank trusts you enough, it will grant the loan. You take the money an live like a baller. Eventually the bank comes calling for their money, but it's gone. It's fraud, but on a much larger scale.
The problem is that the article didn't say the banks' investment was used to pay off earlier-stage investors. I'm not saying it didn't, but that why people are confused.
True, but it doesn't change anything IMO.
If you steal $100M, what's the difference if you pay back $1M.
whether or not it's a PONZI-scheme
What it changes is whether it was actually a Ponzi scheme. In order to qualify as a Ponzi scheme, you need a situation where the earlier investors profit at the expense of later ones.
