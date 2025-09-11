MSI Afterburner developer adding 'triple channel voltage' support for future MSI RTX 50 graphics cards

The updated software allows access to two new voltage parameters.

MSI Afterburner
MSI Afterburner's sole developer, Alexey Nicolaychuk, is working on a new update for the app that will expand its voltage support for overclocking enthusiasts. In an update on the Guru3D forums, Nicolaychuk revealed that he's working on "triple channel voltage" aimed at future MSI graphics cards that will expand voltage control beyond just core voltage manipulation.

Triple-channel voltage control will allow users to control two additional voltage parameters on future MSI graphics cards: memory voltage and aux (MSVDD) voltage. Core voltage control also gets an upgrade, boasting a direct PWM access mode featuring an expanded 100mV offset range for these cards.

