Learn About Billie Lurk's Weapons And Powers In 'Dishonored: Death of the Outsider'

Last week we learned about the addition of Contract side missions in Dishonored: Death of the Outsider. Now we know even more about the game’s protagonist, Billie Lurk, specifically in terms of the powers and gadgets she’ll use on the field in an attempt to kill the mysterious Outsider.

Like Corvo and Emily in previous Dishonored titles, Billie is granted her own set of supernatural abilities, which make her a dangerous assassin and a formidable opponent in combat. In order to quickly move from one place to another, she can use her Displace ability. With this power, she can also place a “marker,” or a silhouette of herself, in another location so that she can easily return to it in case of an emergency. Creative director Harvey Smith further added that the marker needs to have a line of sight on Billie. Otherwise, it will break, and she has to use another marker.





Another way that Billie can infiltrate past patrols undetected is with Semblance, which allows her to steal another person’s identity. With this disguise, she can find useful mission information, walk into restricted areas, or even fight another enemy. There’s also Foresight, which can stop time (for a few seconds) and allow Billie scout the area undisturbed. In this state, she can also mark specific objects of interests, such as potions or Bone Charms, or she can leave a marker to quickly travel to that location. If she gets caught by the guards, Billie can use her Void Strike ability to push them away before they catch her, but she can use the same power to create an opportunity to kill an enemy.

In addition to her powers, Billie also has some weapons at her disposal. A Voltaic Gun is strapped onto her wrist, which she can use to shoot enemies with lethal or nonlethal ammunition. To clear out a room of people, she can use the hyperbaric grenade because its blast will send them flying into the air. She can also trap foes to a single spot with a hook mine. The mine is also a viable tool to use for hiding dead or unconscious targets out of sight. Even though it technically isn’t a weapon, Billie can utilize her Rat Whispers talisman in order to listen to the many rats throughout the city. They can give her additional information about the area as well as important clues for her mission.

You won’t have to wait long to try out Billie’s new powers and arsenal. Dishonored: Death of the Outsider arrives on September 15 for the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.