Microsoft announces super wideband stereo mode for Bluetooth LE devices — audio no longer downgrades to mono when microphone is used

Microsoft has improved Bluetooth audio quality in Windows 11 24H2 — particularly, over a Bluetooth headset / earbuds during voice chats and video calls. The company announced in a blog post that it has upgraded Bluetooth LE Audio streaming for Windows 11 via a feature called "super wideband stereo." This feature gives supported Bluetooth devices the ability to run super wideband audio in stereo mode while simultaneously using the device's internal microphone.



This is a big upgrade for users who regularly make voice calls or video calls over a Bluetooth headset (or microphone-equipped earbuds). Previously, Bluetooth LE audio running in the 32kHz sample rate "super wideband" mode in Windows 11 had to be downgraded to mono mode whenever a Bluetooth headset's integrated microphone was being used. Mono mode only provides single-channel sound and does not provide enough information to relay situational audio, unlike stereo (2-channel) audio. Microsoft's new super-wideband stereo mode will allow you to remain in stereo mode whether the microphone is being used or not.



This update won't suddenly make your 2.4GHz wireless gaming headset obsolete — latency will still exist — but it will at least keep your audio in stereo.

To use this feature, you need a Bluetooth audio device that supports LE Audio. This feature is also exclusive to Windows 11 24H2 and newer, so you'll need to be on the latest version of Windows to use it.



Microsoft is also launching spatial audio in Microsoft Teams. This will provide 3D audio in Teams calls based on where speakers are located on your screen. According to Microsoft, this type of situational awareness helps people pay attention during Teams calls, thanks to the "cocktail party" effect.