EVGA Chills Out With The GTX 1080 Ti SC2 Gaming Hybrid With iCX Technology

EVGA announced its GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC2 Gaming Hybrid graphics card equipped with iCX Technology. Built on EVGA's flagship GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC2 Gaming graphics card, the "hybrid" version of its iCX cooling solution combines all-in-one liquid cooling for your GPU with a low-noise blower fan that provides air cooling to the VRMs. As with the air-cooled version, this card has nine thermal sensors and MCUs embedded on the PCB.

Base clock rates for this Pascal GP102 GPU are 1,556 MHz on the core with a boost frequency of 1,670MHz and a memory clock speed of 11,016MHz--the same as EVGA's factory-overclocked GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC2 Gaming graphics card.

Although this is not a "full cover" block, EVGA incorporated a dedicated memory plate that transfers heat directly from the memory to the water block for better cooling. The uniquely designed copper plate is attached to the base of the water block and fans out to make contact with the GDDR5X memory modules. From experience, we know the addition of liquid cooling to the GPU processor and memory should allow for even higher overclocking headroom. The built-in 120mm radiator / fan combo can be customized by adding or swapping fans.

The company also added a unique safety feature in the form of an integrated safety fuse on the PCB that’s designed as an extra layer of protection for your high-dollar graphics card. The entire device consumes 250W of power, and the company recommends the use of a 600W PSU or higher.

EVGA informed us that the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC2 Gaming Hybrid with iCX Technology is available now at an MSRP of $810.