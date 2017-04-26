FCC Announces Plan To 'Gut Net Neutrality'
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai revealed a proposal to roll back the net neutrality protections introduced by the Obama administration. The commission released a fact sheet, background on internet regulation, and full text from a speech from Pai claiming that this proposal would allow more Americans to go online, create jobs, and encourage companies to continue investing in the nation's infrastructure.
The FCC previously introduced safeguards that would prevent ISPs from charging some companies more for access to their networks or creating "fast lanes" that favored paying services over their non-paying counterparts. The idea was to prevent ISPs from creating a multi-tier internet that hindered some companies, such as Netflix and Hulu, by requiring them to fork over some money if they wanted their services to have viable performance. This decision was also supposed to prevent consumers from having to pay more for internet access depending on what sites they wanted to visit.
Pai said he wants to roll back those protections for various reasons. Most come back to wanting the FCC--the agency of which he's in charge--to be less active in regulating the internet. This is made evident in the materials published today, such as this quote from Internet Regulations: Myths vs Facts, which is entirely devoted to criticizing the Title II regulations introduced to protect net neutrality:
Government regulation is not the friend of free speech, but an enemy. For example, the First Amendment doesn’t give the government power to regulate. It denies the government that power. Additionally, greater government regulation of the Internet is strongly supported by many who are fundamentally hostile to free speech.
Another document, Restoring Internet Freedom For All Americans, also opposes Title II regulations. The FCC said in the document that Title II regulations have led to a decline in investment in broadband networks and the shelving of plans to update broadband infrastructure. "Thousands of good-paying jobs were lost due to lower infrastructure investment," the FCC said, and it added that online privacy was weakened because it was going to be regulated by the FCC instead of the FTC. The commission said that Pai's proposal would solve all those problems in the following ways:
- It will spur broadband deployment throughout the country and thus bring better, faster Internet service to more Americans.
- It will create jobs by putting Americans to work deploying broadband networks and by creating the networks and online opportunities necessary for additional job growth and economic opportunity.
- It will boost competition and choice in the broadband marketplace.
- It will secure online privacy by putting the FTC—the nation’s premier consumer protection agency—back in charge of broadband providers’ privacy practices.
- It will restore Internet Freedom by ending government micromanagement and returning to the bipartisan regulatory framework that worked well for decades.
Many Americans simply don't have access to broadband internet. The FCC said in January 2016 that 10% of all Americans lack access to a 25Mbps down and 3Mbps up connection. Pew said in December 2015 that many Americans can't afford broadband access or are in "hard-to-reach" areas that won't get broadband any time soon. This is at least partly attributable to the monopolies or duopolies ISPs hold in many markets. Many people have only one broadband internet provider available to them, and without competition from other companies, those providers have little incentive to expand or upgrade their networks. It's also easier for them to charge whatever they want for their service if there's no alternative.
In a statement released by Common Cause, a rights organization, former FCC commissioner Michael Copps said:
Chairman Pai is kissing the ring of the Big Money lobbyists who too often call the shots in the Trump Administration. Ending net neutrality would be a body blow to the open dialogue upon which successful self-government depends. It would be a red light for democracy and a green light for cable and telecom giants to control where we go and what we do on the internet. The FCC, Congress, and President Trump are risking the wrath of millions of Americans who depend daily on affordable access to the open internet.
Pai said in his speech that he will publish the full text of his proposal tomorrow afternoon. You can read his full speech on the FCC website.
Prepare to pay more.
Want don't you privatize roads and see how that works out.
FCC Truth: We think you're all stupid, and money is more important.
So what? If you live out in the middle of nowhere, you have limited medical care, grocery shopping and retail shopping options too. Why should internet access of any speed be any different than that? I am a co-owner of a mountain cabin in western North Carolina. We have barely 5Mbps download and 1Mbps upload. That's a heck of a lot faster than what we had 15 years ago *anywhere*. That has nothing to do with the original root intent of NN which was to stop throttling and unfair trade practices. Like the complaints of "fast lanes" where some could pay more and get certain services not available to others (same complaining we hear about HOV toll payers who get to use them and just pay more for acces driving as a single driver).
Since when is high speed internet or internet access at all a "right" like a civil right or something? Who says so? The Constitution sure doesn't. Oh sure, the "promote the general welfare"and all that, but the last time I checked, people can live without the internet in their home. There's free WiFi out there just about everywhere and even free computers at public libraries (where public transportation can take you in larger cities if you don't have a car).
First it was whining about internet access at all is limited, now it's that not everyone can get "cheap" high speed internet. Thank GOD we don't have the federal government taking over our ISPs now. Want a glimpse into the crystal ball what that would have been like: just look at the rollout disaster of the Affordable Care Act. They couldn't even keep the website up, lol.
Since people have redefined and exploited parts of the Constitution to include things that were never intended to be issues, let alone covered, by it. So called rights defined by happiness and all that.
You are correct. The constitution was written to limit the power of a central government, not to give them additional powers.
/laughs
Not just competition either, big telecom companies can block out any idea they disagree with. Netflix, hulu, bittorrent, Tor, VPN services -all gone.
Do you want to cancel your AT&T landline and go mobile? Get ready for Tmobile.com to permanently redirect to at&t wireless.
Do you want to support a candidate who will fix the laws? Good luck doing that when that candidate's website, Facebook, and twitter feed each take 4 days to load (and are covered in extra ads that comcast injects over the old content, ads that even include your name, home address, browser history, and any files you've ever transmitted online - because all that data can now legally be saved and sold by your ISP.) It's easy to see why the government would change that though, they don't need a surveillance warrant if they simply buy that data.
Nobody I the history of mankind has done more to destroy freedom of information. The ramifications of all this will negatively affect the entire world. Ajit Pai is legitimately the worst person in America - quite possibly the worst American who's ever lived.
I'd blame Regan more since he's the one that started this "it's the governments fault" BS that has been slowly turning the US into a Corporatocracy.
Why are comcast and time Warner cable never both available in the same markets? Because they are granted their local monopolies by the FCC itself. By law, these companies can't compete with each other.
Theese are th only workable options: keep regional monopolies and regulate them in the same way that private monopolistic utility companies operate, or open up the marketplace so actual competition can legally exist. However the fact that most internet cable is run through public land makes an open market less than feasible.
Actually you can roll back to the Carter Administration and the Department Of Education creation (DoED). Ever since that happened in 1978, America's education quality has been on a slow downward spiral (yet we put more money into education ever year for diminishing returns). Same can be said for the roots of Carter's Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) which was one of the root causes that led to the downfall of our financial collapse decades later. But if you REALLY want to peel the onion back on government creating a disaster in the making, there's the Central Bank (Fed) creation in 1913 under Woodrow Wilson and monetary policy artificially inflating/floating our economy. I think we all know what happened in 1929.
However Cable and Fiber connections were exempt from this rule because at the time they were considered niche markets but the ruling explicitly mentions them with the recommendation that they also have loop-unbundling in the future. This recommendation has never been followed up until now when Title II was declared which is required to enforce loop-unbundiling. This is why the ISPs will do anything to kill Title II. If loop-unbundiling is enforced than their monopoly pricing will collapse over night.
Now we're back to a pre '96 where your local phone company or in this case cable company has a near or total monopoly over you choice in connection. The result is a predictably terrible service (reflected in cable co's having the lowest customer ratings every year), ever higher prices and the beginnings of them starting to tamper with flow of inter connections between networks. ie the slowing down of Netflix and other high traffic sites with demands that the ISP be paid twice for the connection that you the user have already paid for.
Ma Bell wants her empire back and Pai is her sock puppet.
well if you want to get really technical it all goes back to when the first caveman charged the second cave man a 200% mark up for some expired mammoth meat. Greed is good so long as your not the one left holding the bag at the end.
That person is named Ajit Pai. That awfulness of what he did is only exceeded by history's great genocides.
The head of the FCC weilds more power than can possibly be described here. An ISP has control over more than just the data of their customers, but all data that travels through their network, and MOST data ultimately travels through American networks.
If the CEO of comcast wakes up tomorrow and decides to turn off Facebook or Google, or block Verizon customers from the internet - he can do that, and about 2/3s of the time IT WOULD WORK. Any major telecom can crush ANY company that they dislike with no effort whatsoever. It's unprecedented, unheard of, and disgusting.
Anyone in favor of this decision is either profiting off of it, or truly doesn't understand the issue and the powers wielded by the FCC.
Government itself isn't good or bad. In 2007 Comcast was caught blocking torrent packets. In 2008 the govt declared this illegal. Now a different administration is proposing to return control to the ISPs. Both are republican administrations.
Except you left one important detail: it was the government that originally created and controlled the internet as a means for national security communication which spilled over to university research. They were the ones holding the original control.
Unless you live in a small town or an older part of a city/building with little infrastructure upgrade, that's a bunch of bunk. I've lived in several cities over the past 20 years both major and smaller satellite ones and have always had several to choose from. And let's not forget that in 1994 87% of households nationwide didn't even *have* PCs in them. Why would an ISP invest money going into a new market where there were few customers at time?
I'm getting what I'm paying for. Downtime is at most twice a year (AT&T Uverse). Prior to AT&T I had Comcast/Xfinity and was happy with them too. In fact, the only reason I switched to AT&T is because they offered a better tier price in a three-way package. If you live in an area with older infrastructure like a neighborhood built in the '50s-'70s with little infrastructure upgrade, that's not the ISP's fault. That's the government's fault. What was all that talk about the previous administration and infrastructure investment needed anyway?
The Rural Utilities Service promised to use its share of the 2009 $860 billion stimulus money to provide internet access to 7 million Americans who didn’t have it (no word on actual speeds). However, the GAO discovered in a 2014 report that the program largely failed. An estimated fewer than 200,000 rural residents actually benefited from the RUS federal funds. Makes you wonder where all that money went huh?
In any event, I'm one of those who believes in a balance in the middle somewhere. No run-amok companies, and no out of control overreach government.
So your in the middle position is that the government should have no authority over ISPs? Because that's what Pai is trying to do.