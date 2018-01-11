Motherboard Vendors Release BIOS Updates For Spectre
BIOS updates to address the Spectre vulnerability have begun rolling out from the major motherboard OEMs.
Patches and updates for Meltdown/Spectre vulnerabilities continue to trickle in. Due to there actually being multiple vulnerabilities, each of which requires different fixes, and patches not always saying which vulnerability they address, it can be hard to know if you’re fully protected.
When the issue first broke, Intel said that CPU microcode (BIOS) updates would be required in addition to software patches. The company later said it had released the updates, but it wasn’t clear in what form users would receive them nor what vulnerability they were for. AMD, being invulnerable to Meltdown, said that it was still vulnerable to one of the vulnerabilities in Spectre, but it had not issued any updates.
To clear the air on all this before we get any further, we defer to the table below from Microsoft.
Only Variant 2, one of the two vulnerabilities that make up Spectre, requires a CPU microcode update. Variant 2 is also the vulnerability that AMD has said it is most likely not vulnerable to, thus the company has not issued any updates.
The only required BIOS updates are to address Variant 2 for Intel CPUs. If your Intel machine is from a system OEM, look for the updates to come from that manufacturer, most of which are linked here. DIY builders are, as usual, left waiting for motherboard OEMs to release updates
To that end, the first few are beginning to trickle in. Asus was the first to address the issue. MSI has also just released their first updates. We searched for updates from Gigabyte, ASRock, and EVGA, but didn’t find anything yet. We’ve reached out to them on the status of their updates and will update this post with their response.
Z77? I've still got X58 and 975X systems that would need this patch.
X58 and 975X? Pah! I've got a P45 Asus Maximus Formula that would need this patch :-)
I've got a friend with the Asus P5Q Deluxe which is also P45. I've got a VIA Apollo Pro133A chipset (Circa 2000) kicking around in a box somewhere that I really should throw away. Interesting to see people still squeezing life out of decade-old systems.
I've got 2 P45 mobos here. The P5Q SE/R and P5Q SE2
Just changed the CPU on the SE/R to a Quad a few weeks ago. And chucked an SSD on the SE2 system
Both have Win10 and 6 GB on them. The SE2 had Win7 on it, but for some odd reason, the mouse just decided not to move one day. Well none of the USB ports wanted to work in Win7.
But they work fine in Win10.
S, I decided to chuck an SSD in it and install Win10 instead. The old hdd is still in it, but it's not the boot hdd