Intel Arc Pro B50 is up to 20% slower than the Arc B570 gaming GPU in early Geekbench tests — almost doubles the A50 in synthetic tests

Intel's Arc Pro B50 has appeared on a benchmark listing for the first time, providing a realistic idea of its performance. Spotted by Benchleak, the B50 was seen on Geekbench, where it scored 78,661 points in the Vulkan GPU test and 69,890 points in the OpenCL test. Those are relatively modest numbers, but somewhat expected given the card's specifications. The B50 is the lowest-end SKU Intel is currently producing, featuring only 16 Xe Cores, two fewer than the gaming-oriented B570.

Therefore, these results place the B50 behind the Arc B570 by approximately 15% in OpenCL and 20% in Vulkan, but ahead of the previous Arc Pro GPU, the Pro A50, by more than 40% when compared with the best A50 score we could find on Geekbench. Keep in mind that Geekbench results vary significantly, so direct comparisons are unreasonable when one GPU has multiple runs and the other only has one. Therefore, don't take these synthetic tests at face value.

Regardless, the benchmark was conducted on an instead "normal" setup, suggesting it may have been internally done at a manufacturer rather than in a professional environment where the GPU is actually in use. The configuration consisted of a Colorful CVN X870 Ark Frozen motherboard, running a Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with 32GB of 6400MT/s DDR5 memory.

Intel announced the B50 as part of its new lineup of professional GPUs earlier this year at Computex. Arc Pro B50 and B60 are both based on the Battlemage architecture, the third iteration of the Blue Team's contemporary graphics IP. The B50, in particular, utilizes a cut-down BMG-21 die—identical to the one powering the B570 gaming SKU—with fewer Xe Cores. Still, it features more VRAM, which is beneficial in workstation scenarios, as well as support for PCIe 5.0.

For a card with a 70W TDP, that doesn't require any additional PCIe cables, and comes with 16GB of GDDR6 memory (across a 128-bit bus), this result is not half-bad. If you're interested in getting your hands on one, Intel's latest Pro GPUs don't have an exact release date, as they were supposed to launch in August but have been delayed. However, Maxsun has recently said that it intends to ship them soon.

