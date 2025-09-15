Intel Arc A750 prototype spotted with 16GB VRAM — Engineering sample made by Gunnir sports sticker claiming a 512-bit memory bus

Intel released the Arc A750 roughly three years ago as part of its first generation "Alchemist" lineup of discrete GPUs. It launched with 8GB of GDDR6 memory saturated across a 256-bit bus. While the card's specs are nothing extraordinary, a new version of the A750 has just surfaced — seemingly with double the VRAM and twice as wide of a memory bus — which never came out. It looks like a prototype and @komenezumi1006 on X claims they have one.

This unusual A750 is from Gunnir, an experienced name in the Intel Arc community that has developed a myriad of GPUs for the Blue Team. Therefore, it stands to reason that Gunnir was possibly experimenting with different versions of the A750 with Intel, including this one with 16 GB of memory and a 512-bit bus. It's not just for show either, as the card pops up with the full 16 GB VRAM in Task Manager, so it seems to be a working engineering sample.

The user has provided images that confirm there's only one core on the card, turning down speculation of a dual-GPU prototype with double the memory. That still doesn't explain the wider 512-bit bus. Perhaps it's been mislabeled by someone who thought that twice the VRAM capacity means twice the bus width. Regardless, it's an interesting sample, but it unfortunately wasn't benchmarked, so we don't know how it performs (or if it's better than the standard A750).

From the pictures, we can see that two 8-pin PCIe power connectors are present on this A750, which is different from the 1x 8-pin and 1x 6-pin config that the retail A750 had. Moreover, there are stickers on the GPU that specifically say "Intel Arc Sample," suggesting that Intel might have floated around the idea of a 16GB A750 at some point, and developed this prototype to test out the feasibility.

Ultimately, we never got such a card. The only 16 GB GPU from Alchemist was the Arc A770 (which also had an 8 GB variant). The current-gen Arc B750 that succeeded the A750 has 10 GB of VRAM, while the B770 is rumored to feature 16 GB, effectively making this 16 GB A750 the only "midrange" Intel GPU we know of with that memory pool.

