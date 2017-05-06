The History Of Nvidia GPUs

Nvidia pushed the performance of the 1000 series further with the release of its GP102 GPU. This part features 3,840 CUDA cores with a 352-bit memory interface, and it is also produced on a 16nm process. It first appeared inside of the Titan X with a partially disabled die that left 3,584 cores clocked at 1,531MHz. It was equipped with 12GB of GDDR5X memory clocked at 10Gbps and had a max TDP of 250W.
The GP102 eventually made its way to the consumer market in the form of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. This graphics card again had a partially disabled die, and it featured the same number of CUDA cores as the Titan X. It is able to outperform the Titan X, however, as it has a higher boost clock speed of 1,582MHz, and its 12GB of GDDR5X RAM is clocked higher at 11Gb/s.
As yields improved, Nvidia was able to release a new GPU called the Titan XP that uses a fully enabled GP102 core. This brings the CUDA core count up to 3,840. The Titan XP comes equipped with 12GB of GDDR5X clocked at 11.4Gb/s. The card is clocked identical to the GTX 1080 Ti, but should perform better thanks to the increased CUDA core count.
Other than that a good brief read-up on Nvidia's history. Especially loved the backgrounds being games released around the time of the card to show the visual advancements following the Graphics Cards. Should have done for all of the slides!
