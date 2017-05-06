The History Of Nvidia GPUs

NV4: The Plot To Drop The Bomb Picture 3 of 30

In 1998, Nvidia introduced its most explosive card to date, the Riva TNT (code named "NV4"). Similar to the NV3, the NV4 was capable of rendering both 2D and 3D graphics. Nvidia improved over the NV3 by enabling support for 32-bit "True Color," expanding the RAM to 16MB of SDR SDRAM and increasing performance. Although the AGP slot was becoming increasingly popular, a large number of systems didn't contain one, so Nvidia sold the NV4 primarily as a PCI graphics accelerator and produced a relatively small number of AGP-compatible cards. Starting with the Riva TNT, Nvidia made a strong effort to regularly update its drivers in order to improve compatibility and performance.



At the time it was released, 3dfx's Voodoo2 held the performance crown, but it was relatively expensive and was limited to 16-bit color. The Voodoo2 also required a separate 2D video card, which raised its cost of ownership even higher. Needing a separate 2D video card was common in the 1990s, but as the Riva TNT was capable of processing both 2D and 3D video, the card was considerably more budget friendly than the Voodoo2.



Nvidia planned to ship the Riva TNT clocked at 125 MHz in an attempt to take the performance crown from the Voodoo2, but the core simply ran too hot and wasn't sufficiently stable. Instead, Nvidia was forced to ship at 90 MHz with RAM clocked at 110 MHz, resulting in the Riva TNT being slower than the Vodoo2. The Riva TNT still offered decent performance for its time, and after the release of Nvidia's "Detonator" drivers, performance increased significantly making it even more competitive.



Overall the Riva TNT was extremely successful due to its performance and features. The increased driver support from Nvidia also helped to attract customers, as anyone in the 1990s can tell you what a nightmare dealing with drivers used to be.