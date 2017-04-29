The 30 Year History of AMD Graphics, In Pictures

ATI Radeon DDR (2000) Picture 11 of 35

In 2000, ATI switched to the Radeon branding still in use today. The first member of that family was simply called the Radeon DDR, and it was based on the R100 GPU. The R100 was an evolution of the Rage 128 Pro, but it featured a hardware Transform and Lighting (T&L) engine. It also had two pixel pipelines and three TMUs. ATI added a feature called HyperZ consisting of three technologies: Z compression, Fast Z clear, and a Hierarchical Z-buffer, which combined to conserve memory bandwidth and improve rendering efficiency.

The Radeon DDR also marked ATI's transition to a new 180 nm fabrication process, which helped the company push clock rates as high as 183 MHz on the 64 MB version (a 32 MB card was also available with a 166 MHz GPU).



Image Credit: VGAMuseum.info