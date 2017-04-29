Login | Sign Up
The 30 Year History of AMD Graphics, In Pictures

by
6 Comments

Introduction

Picture 1 of 35

ATI entered the graphics card market in 1986, and it continued to operate independently until 2006. Even after its acquisition by AMD, products were sold under the ATI brand for several more years.

In the face of many ups and downs, ATI/AMD is clearly determined to make its mark on graphics. Over the last three decades, most of the competition rose and fell. And over the next several pages, we'll look at the best boards ATI (and, later, AMD) created to keep it in a very unforgiving game.

We're primarily focusing on flagship GPUs. Although we discuss lower-end models, there are dozens of other notable GPUs, too. There's not much talk of dual-GPU solutions, since the purpose of our story is an examination of ATI/AMD's architectural march forward.

ATI Wonder (1986)

Picture 2 of 35

ATI produced several models in its Wonder family between 1986 and the early 1990s. All of them were extremely simplistic, designed to handle text and rudimentary 2D images.

One notable entry in the ATI Wonder line was the VGA Stereo-F/X, which combined a 2D graphics accelerator and Creative Sound Blaster audio processor on a single add-on card.

ATI Mach 8 (1990)

Picture 3 of 35

ATI continued to improve its display technology, culminating in the Mach series of 2D graphics accelerators. The first implementation was the Mach 8, which introduced more advanced 2D features.

Image Credit: VGAMuseum.info

ATI Mach 32 (1992)

Picture 4 of 35

ATI later incorporated the functions of both its Wonder and Mach product lines into a single card, which became known as the Mach 32.

Image Credit: VGAMuseum.info

ATI Mach 64 (1994)

Picture 5 of 35

The Mach 32 was succeeded by the Mach 64, which accelerated 2D graphics like the rest of the family. Later, ATI added 3D graphics processing capabilities. This marked ATI's first entry into the 3D gaming market, and the end of the Mach line-up.

ATI 3D Rage (1995)

Picture 6 of 35

ATI sold its first 2D/3D graphics accelerators under two brand names. We already mentioned the Mach 64. Now we need to discuss its successor: 3D Rage. The first 3D Rage-based cards were identical in every way to the 3D-capable Mach 64s. They even used a Mach 64 2D graphics core.

A later revision of the original 3D Rage, named "3D Rage II," improved 3D performance significantly while also adding new multimedia and CAD features. It was used on several motherboards as an integrated solution. The 3D Rage II core was typically clocked at 60 MHz, and graphics cards shipped with 4 to 8MB of on-board memory.

Image Credit: VGAMuseum.info

ATI 3D Rage Pro (1997)

Picture 7 of 35

The 3D Rage Pro incorporated several improvements over the 3D Rage II. For instance, it was designed to work with Intel's Accelerated Graphics Port. ATI also added support for several new features like fog and transparent images, specular lighting, and DVD playback. It also upgraded the triangle setup engine and made numerous tweaks to the core to boost performance. The 3D Rage Pro operated at 75 MHz, or 15 MHz higher than the 3D Rage II. Maximum memory jumped to 16MB of SGRAM. But while performance did increase compared to ATI's own 3D Rage II, the 3D Rage Pro failed to distinguish itself against Nvidia's Riva 128 and 3dfx's Voodoo.

ATI Rage 128 (1998)

Picture 8 of 35

ATI's next project was much more ambitious. The company incorporated support for 32-bit color and a second pixel pipeline, which allowed the Rage 128 to output two pixels per clock instead of just one. It fed the architecture with a 128-bit memory interface, too. As a means to further improve performance, the Rage 128 leveraged what ATI called its Twin Cache Architecture consisting of an 8KB pixel cache and an 8KB buffer for already-textured pixels.

The Rage Fury card was highly competitive for its time. It wasn't quite as fast as the Voodoo3, which beat it in 16-bit mode, but the Rage 128 chip outperformed Matrox's G400 and Nvidia's Riva TNT when 32-bit color was used (the Voodoo card didn't support 32-bit at all).

ATI Rage 128 Pro (1999)

Picture 9 of 35

The Rage 128 Pro supported DirectX 6.0 and the AGP X4 interface. ATI also updated aspects of the triangle setup engine, increasing theoretical geometry throughput to eight million triangles/second. These enhancements landed the Rage Fury Pro around the same performance as 3dfx's Voodoo3 2000 and Nvidi's Nvidia's Riva TNT2.

ATI complemented the multimedia features of its Rage 128 Pro with an on-board chip called the Rage Theater. This allowed the Rage Fury Pro to output video through composite and S-video connectors.

Image Credit: VGAMuseum.info

ATI Rage Fury MAXX (1999)

Picture 10 of 35

Unable to beat the competition with its Rage 128 Pro, ATI took a page out of 3dfx's book and created a single graphics card with two Rage 128 Pro processors. That card came to be known as the Rage Fury MAXX, and it employed Alternate Frame Rendering technology. Using AFR, each graphics chip rendered all of the odd or all of the even frames, which were then displayed one after the other. This differed from 3dfx's SLI technology, which broke the frame down into even and odd scan lines. AFR is still in use today.

Although the Rage Fury MAXX outperformed most of its competition (except Nvidia's GeForce 256 DDR), it was doomed to a short life. Microsoft's Windows 2000 and Windows XP operating systems did not support two GPUs on the AGP bus, instead utilizing a single Rage Fury Pro. Rather, the MAXX was best paired to Windows 98 and ME.

ATI Radeon DDR (2000)

Picture 11 of 35

In 2000, ATI switched to the Radeon branding still in use today. The first member of that family was simply called the Radeon DDR, and it was based on the R100 GPU. The R100 was an evolution of the Rage 128 Pro, but it featured a hardware Transform and Lighting (T&L) engine. It also had two pixel pipelines and three TMUs. ATI added a feature called HyperZ consisting of three technologies: Z compression, Fast Z clear, and a Hierarchical Z-buffer, which combined to conserve memory bandwidth and improve rendering efficiency.

The Radeon DDR also marked ATI's transition to a new 180 nm fabrication process, which helped the company push clock rates as high as 183 MHz on the 64 MB version (a 32 MB card was also available with a 166 MHz GPU).

Image Credit: VGAMuseum.info

ATI All-In-Wonder Radeon 7500 (2001)

Picture 12 of 35

In 2001, ATI transitioned to 150 nm manufacturing. The first GPU to benefit from the new node was RV200, used in the All-In-Wonder Radeon 7500 (along with the Radeon 7500 and 7500 LE). Architecturally, RV200 was identical to R100. But it allowed ATI to push core frequency much higher.

The All-in-Wonder board incorporated ATI's Rage Theater chip, along with a TV tuner on-board, giving it serious multimedia chops that Nvidia was never able to counter effectively.

Image Credit: VGAMuseum.info

ATI All-In-Wonder Radeon 8500 (2001)

Picture 13 of 35

The All-in-Wonder Radeon 8500 used ATI's R200 GPU with four pixel pipelines and two TMUs per pipe, along with a pair of vertex shaders. Through its implementation, ATI supported Microsoft's Pixel Shader 1.4 spec. The company also rolled out HyperZ II with R200, improving the technology's efficiency.

A core clock rate of 260 MHz and 128 MB of 550 MHz DDR memory landed the All-in-Wonder 8500 close to the performance of AMD's Radeon 8500, which was enough to compete against Nvidia's GeForce 3.

ATI Radeon 9700 Pro (2002)

Picture 14 of 35

For the Radeon 9700 Pro, ATI used a completely new architecture. Its R300 GPU employed eight pixel pipelines with one texture unit each, along with four vertex shaders, dramatically increasing geometry processing and textured fillrate. The big 110 million-transistor chip was manufactured using a 150 nm process, just like R200, but it enjoyed higher clock rates thanks to flip-chip packaging.

The design also implemented the Pixel Shader 2.0 specification, and was the first GPU to support Microsoft's DirectX 9 API. To keep the eight-pipe design fed, ATI connected it to 128 MB of DDR memory on a 256-bit interface, yielding just under 20 GB/s of throughput. Third-generation HyperZ helped maximize what ATI could get from the memory subsystem, and derivative cards were able to get away with half as much RAM on a 128-bit bus.

With the Radeon 9700 Pro clocked at 325 MHz, ATI beat Nvidia's flagship GeForce4 Ti 4600 to claim the performance crown. ATI later released a slightly slower version called the Radeon 9700, which was just a lower-clocked Radeon 9700 Pro.

Image Credit: VGAMuseum.info

ATI Radeon 9800 Pro (2003)

Picture 15 of 35

In an attempt to combat the Radeon 9700 Pro, Nvidia launched its GeForce FX 5800 Ultra. This narrowed the performance gap, but was not enough to overtake the Radeon 9700 Pro. To cement its position, ATI introduced a subtle update called the Radeon 9800 Pro that utilized an R350 GPU at higher clock rates. ATI later followed up with a model sporting 256 MB of memory.

The Radeon 9800 Pro extended ATI's performance lead, but would later fall behind when Nvidia released the GeForce FX 5900. Although the Radeon 9800 Pro subsequently gave up its crown, it was still less expensive, more compact, and loaded with other advantages that kept it desirable.

ATI Radeon X800 XT (2004)

Picture 16 of 35

The rivalry between ATI and Nvidia continued as Nvidia launched its GeForce 6800 GPU and reclaimed its technology and performance lead in the graphics card market. ATI fired back with its X800 XT. The card's R420 GPU had 16 pixel pipelines that were organized into groups of four. Compatibility was limited to Shader Model 2.0b at a time when Nvidia's NV40 had SM 3.0 support. But the GPU also had 16 TMUs, 16 ROPs, and six vertex shaders. R420 connected to 256 MB of GDDR3 over a 256-bit bus and used a new memory compression technique called 3Dc, which helped make the use of available bandwidth more efficient.

Competition between the X800 XT and the GeForce 6800 Ultra was fierce, but in the end, Nvidia held on to its performance crown.

It is also worth noting that the X800 series was the first generation of graphics cards from ATI to feature CrossFire support.

ATI Radeon X700 XT (2004)

Picture 17 of 35

Not long after its X800 XT launch, ATI introduced the Radeon X700 XT powered by its RV410 GPU. The RV410 was essentially half of an RV420, with eight pixel pipelines, eight TMUs, eight ROPs, and a 128-bit memory bus. RV410 had the same number of vertex shaders as R420, though, and was manufactured using a 110 nm process. Clocked similarly to the X800 XT, the X700 XT was competitive against other mid-range graphics cards like Nvidia's GeForce 6600.

ATI Radeon X850 XT PE (2004)

Picture 18 of 35

Late in 2004, ATI launched a new flagship called the Radeon X850 XT PE. This card used an R480 core built with 130 nm transistors. It was essentially just a die shrink of the R420, but operated at somewhat higher clock rates. This resulted in a modest performance boost, and the X850 XT PE was more competitive against Nvidia's GeForce 6800 Ultra.

ATI Radeon X1800 XT (2005)

Picture 19 of 35

ATI's next graphics core was known as R520, and it was used inside of the original X1000-series flagship. This allowed ATI to support the Shader Model 3.0 specification. The company also shifted to TSMC's 90 nm manufacturing process.

The R520 was designed around an Ultra-Threading Dispatch processor, which broke shader data down into as many as 512 parallel threads that were then executed by a graphics quad pixel shader core. As the name suggested, each quad was made up of four pixel pipelines.

The original X1000-series flagship was the Radeon X1800 XT. It came armed with four quads (16 pixel pipelines), eight vertex shaders, 16 TMUs, and 16 ROPs. The core used a unique memory interface that consisted of two 128-bit buses operating in a ring. Data moved on and off the ring-bus at four different points. This effectively increased memory latency, but reduced memory congestion due to the unique way the dispatch processor handled workloads.

The Radeon X1800 XT shipped with either 256 or 512 MB of GDDR3. Clocked at 625 MHz, the Radeon X1800 XT was highly competitive against Nvidia's GeForce 7800 GTX.

ATI Radeon X1900 XTX (2006)

Picture 20 of 35

The following year, ATI launched the R580 GPU, which powered its Radeon X1900 XTX. The key difference between the Radeon X1800 XT and Radeon X1900 XTX was that the Radeon X1900 XTX had three times as many pixel pipelines (48) and quads (12). The rest of the core's resources were unchanged. This had mixed results, as the X1900 XTX could in some cases be nearly three times as fast as the X1800 XT. In other games, however, it could perform nearly identical to the X1800 XT.

ATI Radeon X1950 XTX (2006)

Picture 21 of 35

ATI later shifted the Radeon X1900 XTX design to an 80 nm process. This resulted in the RV580+ core inside of its Radeon X1950 XTX. The core was otherwise unchanged, but managed to achieve higher clock rates. Further, ATI paired it with GDDR4 memory. The combined effect enabled higher performance.

The X1950 XTX was intended to hold the line while ATI finished up with the Radeon HD 2000 series, and it was relatively short-lived.

ATI Radeon HD 2900 XT (2007)

Picture 22 of 35

ATI introduced an almost entirely new architecture called TeraScale to power its Radeon HD 2000-series products. This was ATI's first unified shader architecture, and it was also the first design introduced after ATI's merger with AMD. TeraScale was designed to be fully compatible with Pixel Shader 4.0 and Microsoft's DirectX 10.0 API. It first appeared inside of the R600 core, which powered the Radeon HD 2900 XT flagship.

The Radeon HD 2900 XT included similar video acceleration features as AMD's older GPUs. This was done in part to reduce the overall production costs of the chip, but also because the CPUs of the time were fast enough to handle media decoding, albeit at higher power consumption.

Although the new card's architecture differed significantly from AMD's Radeon X1000 series, one key element shared between them was the ultra threaded dispatch processor mentioned on the previous page. However, it was updated to increase performance and efficiency. The R600 GPU was manufactured on an 80 nm process, and it had a total of 320 Stream processors, 16 TMUs, and 16 ROPs. The core continued to use a ring bus, in this case populated by eight 64-bit memory controllers connected to 512 MB of GDDR3 or 1 GB of GDDR4.

The Radeon HD 2900 XT performed well, but it was unable to match Nvidia's flagship GeForce 8800 GTX.

ATI Radeon HD 3870 (2007)

Picture 23 of 35

Later in 2007, ATI introduced its Radeon HD 3870. This successor to the Radeon HD 2900 XT used essentially the exact same design, but transitioned to 55 nm manufacturing. AMD also optimized the memory interface and upgraded to PCIe 2.0. The most notable addition to the 3870's R670 GPU was UVD, ATI's hardware-accelerated video decode engine.

ATI gave the Radeon HD 3870 a higher clock rate, yielding a performance advantage over the previous generation. But it was not significantly faster.

ATI Radeon HD 4870 (2008)

Picture 24 of 35

As ATI's Radeon HD 2900 XT and Radeon HD 3870 were unable to compete with Nvidia's latest, the company desperately needed a new high-end GPU. This came in 2008 in the form of the RV770, inside of its Radeon HD 4870 utilizing the same architecture as its predecessor on a 55 nm process. The core had 800 Stream processors, 40 TMUs, and 16 ROPs connected to either 512 MB or 1 GB of  memory on a 256-bit bus. Since GDDR5 was relatively new at the time, it only operated at 900 MHz. Still, this gave the Radeon HD 4870 an abundance of memory bandwidth.

The GPU was clocked roughly the same as the Radeon HD 3870 at 750 MHz, but due to the added execution resources and steep increase in memory bandwidth, the Radeon HD 4870 was quite a bit faster. It couldn't catch Nvidia's GeForce GTX 280, but was significantly less expensive and highly competitive for its time. It also marked ATI's return to the high-end GPU market.

ATI Radeon HD 4890 (2009)

Picture 25 of 35

ATI went through the RV770 die and tweaked it to facilitate higher clock rates, resulting in the Radeon HD 4890's RV790 GPU. This card was clocked 100 MHz faster than the Radeon HD 4870, but was otherwise identical. Performance increased, if only slightly.

ATI Radeon HD 5870 (2009)

Picture 26 of 35

The Radeon HD 4890 didn't sit on top of ATI's product line-up for long, as the company launched its Radeon HD 5870 later the same year. It used a new TeraScale II architecture designed to support DirectX 11. A key improvement moving from TeraScale to TeraScale II was that the individual Stream processors were capable of handling a wider array of instructions.

The Cypress core inside of Radeon HD 5870 had 1600 Stream processors, 80 TMUs, and 32 ROPs. The Radeon HD 5870 operated at 850 MHz, and it connected to 1 GB of GDDR5 over a 256-bit interface. The core was etched using 40 nm transistors, which helped reduce power consumption despite the more complex GPU. Overall, the Radeon HD 5870 was nearly twice as fast as its predecessor, and for a time it claimed the performance crown as the fastest GPU in the world.

AMD Radeon HD 6970 (2010)

Picture 27 of 35

AMD acquired ATI back in 2006, but continued to use ATI's brand until the introduction of the Radeon HD 6000 series.

The company realized that the Cypress GPU was incapable of keeping the Stream processors adequately fed. This was inefficient, as all of the cores were powered, but some were idle. The solution was to reduce the number of Stream processors slightly, which resulted in an increase in efficiency and GPU utilization. AMD then added new SIMD engines, though the end result was a 6000-series with fewer resources than its predecessor. This architecture became known as TeraScale 3.

The 6000-series flagship, AMD's Radeon HD 6970, shipped with 1536 Stream processors, 96 TMUs, and 32 ROPs. The 6970's Cypress GPU was manufactured using 40 nm transistors. It also used the same 256-bit bus, but had access to 2 GB of GDDR5. The architectural improvements allowed the 6970 to outperform AMD's previous effort while also being more energy efficient overall.

AMD Radeon HD 7970 (2011)

Picture 28 of 35

In 2011, AMD left its TeraScale architecture behind in favor of Graphics Core Next, completely re-designed and based on a RISC microarchitecture. One of the company's goals was a processor well-suited for gaming and GPGPU work. As a result, the Radeon HD 7970 saw a sharper increase in compute performance than almost any other discipline. GCN first appeared inside of AMD's Radeon HD 7000-series graphics cards. The flagship Radeon HD 7970 sported 2048 Stream processors, 128 TMUs, and 32 ROPs built with 28 nm transistors. Even with the increase in resources, the Radeon HD 7970's Tahiti GPU was more compact and able to attain higher clock rates than its predecessor. The Radeon HD 7970 launched at 925 MHz, with access to 3 GB of GDDR5 on a 384-bit bus.

The Radeon HD 7970 outperformed all other single-GPU graphics cards by a wide margin. In some games, it was able to beat dual-GPU cards like the Radeon HD 6990 and GeForce GTX 590 as well. It consumed more power than its predecessor, though.

AMD Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition (2011)

Picture 29 of 35

Following the release of the Radeon HD 7970, Nvidia fired back with its GeForce GTX 680, which was slightly faster. AMD responded by pushing up the clock rate on Tahiti to 1000 MHz, creating the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition. It also introduced AMD's Boost feature, and in certain situations the card jumped to 1050 MHz. AMD also pushed up its memory clock to 6 GT/s. Those specifications allowed AMD's Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition to match and sometimes surpass the GeForce GTX 680.

AMD Radeon HD 8000 Series

Picture 30 of 35

AMD's Radeon HD 8000 series was made up entirely of rebadged cards. Most of them came from the 7000 series and were based on the GCN architecture, but a few drew from the older TeraScale design.

AMD Radeon R9 290X (2013)

Picture 31 of 35

AMD's Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition was one of the company's longest-standing flagships. Eventually, it was replaced by the Radeon R9 290X and its Hawaii GPU, which was manufactured using the same 28 nm lithography and based on an updated version of GCN. The size of the L2 cache increased from 768 KB to 1 MB, and AMD improved bandwidth between on-die resources. AMD also introduced its TrueAudio technology, leveraging DSP cores to accelerate audio processing in optimized software.

The Hawaii GPU contained 2816 Stream processors, 176 TMUs, and 64 ROPs connected to 4GB of GDDR5 over a 512-bit bus. The R9 290X was undeniably fast, often outperforming Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan and GeForce GTX 780. The reference card wasn't perfect, however, as it had serious heat issues that imposed lower clock rates in order to run within its thermal specifications. You could manually set the fan speed higher, though this made the stock thermal solution loud and bothersome. This issue largely vanished after AMD's board partners produced versions of the R9 290X with more efficient coolers, however, and the R9 290X was able to hold the performance crown for awhile.

AMD Radeon R9 Fury X (2015)

Picture 32 of 35

AMD's next flagship also used an updated implementation of the GCN architecture. Its Radeon R9 Fury X sported a Fiji GPU with 8.9 billion transistors, enabling 4096 Stream processors, 256 TMUs, and 64 ROPs. More notable than the massive core, however, was AMD's pioneering introduction of High-Bandwidth Memory. Fiji is fed by 4GB of HBM capable of 512 GB/s over a 4096-bit bus.

Stuck at 28 nm manufacturing and faced with a big, hot GPU, AMD went with liquid cooling to make the Fury X smaller and quieter than would otherwise be possible. The Radeon R9 Fury X outperformed Nvidia's GeForce GTX 980, but traded blows with its GeForce GTX 980 Ti. As a result, determining last generation's king often came down to game selection and quality settings.

AMD Radeon RX 480 (2016)

Picture 33 of 35

AMD's Radeon RX 480 is somewhat unique in that it was not designed to be the company's fastest graphics card. Instead, it was built to be an efficient mid-range board. You can expect higher-end solutions based on the same Polaris architecture in the months to come.

The Radeon RX 480 has 2304 Stream processors, 144 TMUs, and 32 ROPs connected to either 4 or 8GB of GDDR5 on a 256-bit bus. The core operates at a base clock rate of 1120 MHz and can accelerate up to 1266 MHz. The GPU also boasts a large 2MB L2 cache to reduce its dependency on the GDDR5. Officially, the RX 480 is rated for a 150 W TDP. And although it isn't as fast as Nvidia's Pascal-based cards, it does fare well against the GeForce GTX 970.

AMD also produced lower end RX 470 and RX 460 models to handle the budget market. These GPUs use the same architecture as the RX 480, but with fewer cores and reduced memory support.

AMD Radeon RX 580 (2017)

Picture 34 of 35

In April, 2017, AMD introduced the RX 500 series. Or rather it re-introduced the RX 400 series under a new name. These GPUs are nearly identical to their RX 400-series predecessors. The RX 500 series GPUs, however, feature significant bumps in clock speed and support higher voltage limits. AMD didn't create a reference design for the RX 580, but models produced by OEMs are typically clocked between 100-200MHz above the RX 480. The company also released an RX 570 and plans to release RX 560 and RX 550 models that also have increased clock speeds.

Michael Justin Allen Sexton

Michael Justin Allen Sexton is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware component news, specializing in CPUs and motherboards.

6 comments
    Your comment
  • adamovera
    Archived comments are found here: http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-3207492/year-history-amd-graphics-pictures.html
    0
  • larkspur
    The 6970 uses a Cayman GPU, not a Cypress GPU as is stated in the slideshow.
    0
  • XaveT
    I still have a 5870 in production. Great card. And six miniDP ports on one card is great for the workstation it's in. I'm sad to see no current flagships with the same configuration, I may have to do two graphics cards or get an unneeded professional series card at upgrade time.
    0
  • Nuckles_56
    This sentence doesn't make a lot of sense

    "All-in-Wonder 8500 close to the performance of AMD's Radeon 8500, which was enough to compete against Nvidia's GeForce 3."
    0
  • cub_fanatic
    I have a couple of those 8500 all-in-wonder cards with the remote, receiver for the remote, the giant dongle, the software and all. A friend had them sitting in his garage and was going to chuck them so I took them home. I believe they were used in a doctor's office or something so that they could have a single display in the room and switch to TV while the patient waited and then back to a desktop to show them x-rays or whatever. I have one hooked up to a Pentium 4 Dell running XP but can't figure out much of a use for it in 2017. Even the tuner is almost useless unless you want to capture a video off of a VCR since they can only handle analog.
    0
  • Martell1977
    My first ATI discreet GPU was a Radeon 9250, and it was pretty good at the time considering the resolutions of the CRT monitors. My second was a Radeon 3850 AGP, while my brother went with a nVidia card. I sold the 3850 with the other parts, working, on eBay mid last year....my brothers nVidia card barely outlasted the warranty.
    Next came my 6870, which I got in 2010 and tried crossfire in 2015, but ended up upgrading to a R9 390 as the 6870's ran into memory issues.
    I know a lot of people complain about AMD/ATI drivers, but I've had more issues with nVidia driver (especially recently) than any AMD. Both my laptops have been nVidia GPU's (8600M GT and 1060 3gb).

    Awaiting to see what Vega brings, I'm surprised it didn't at least get a tease at the end of the article, but hey, maybe this is a lead up to a Vega release soon?
    0
