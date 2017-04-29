The 30 Year History of AMD Graphics, In Pictures

AMD acquired ATI back in 2006, but continued to use ATI's brand until the introduction of the Radeon HD 6000 series.
The company realized that the Cypress GPU was incapable of keeping the Stream processors adequately fed. This was inefficient, as all of the cores were powered, but some were idle. The solution was to reduce the number of Stream processors slightly, which resulted in an increase in efficiency and GPU utilization. AMD then added new SIMD engines, though the end result was a 6000-series with fewer resources than its predecessor. This architecture became known as TeraScale 3.
The 6000-series flagship, AMD's Radeon HD 6970, shipped with 1536 Stream processors, 96 TMUs, and 32 ROPs. The 6970's Cypress GPU was manufactured using 40 nm transistors. It also used the same 256-bit bus, but had access to 2 GB of GDDR5. The architectural improvements allowed the 6970 to outperform AMD's previous effort while also being more energy efficient overall.
"All-in-Wonder 8500 close to the performance of AMD's Radeon 8500, which was enough to compete against Nvidia's GeForce 3."
Next came my 6870, which I got in 2010 and tried crossfire in 2015, but ended up upgrading to a R9 390 as the 6870's ran into memory issues.
I know a lot of people complain about AMD/ATI drivers, but I've had more issues with nVidia driver (especially recently) than any AMD. Both my laptops have been nVidia GPU's (8600M GT and 1060 3gb).
Awaiting to see what Vega brings, I'm surprised it didn't at least get a tease at the end of the article, but hey, maybe this is a lead up to a Vega release soon?