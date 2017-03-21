Login | Sign Up
Depending on its overall performance, your PSU plays a big part in determining reliability, so you have to be careful when it comes to picking the right one for your machine. A good PSU should also have the protection features able to save your components, including the power supply itself, should something go wrong.

The recommendations below are pulled from the top-level awarded products from our PSU reviews. As we continue reviewing units, this list will evolve and grow, continually representing the best of an incredibly important component.
Corsair SF450
$96.33 Amazon
SilverStone SX500-LG
$96.99 Amazon
Corsair RM550x
$89.99 Newegg
EVGA SuperNova 550 G2
$89.99 Amazon
Corsair CX650M
$64.99 Amazon
Corsair RM650x
$99.99 Newegg
FSP Hydro G 650
$89.99 On Newegg
EVGA SuperNOVA 650 P2
$119.99 Amazon
Seasonic Prime SSR-650TD
$159.99 Newegg
Corsair RM750x
$129.99 Newegg
Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 750W (TPG-0750F-R)
-
EVGA SuperNova 750 P2
$129.99 Newegg
Seasonic Snow Silent 750
$179.90 Amazon
EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3
-
EVGA SuperNova 850 P2
$159.99 Newegg
EVGA SuperNova 850 T2
$239.99 Newegg
Seasonic Prime SSR-850TD
$199.99 Newegg
FSP Aurum PT 1000FM
$229.99 Amazon
Thermaltake ToughPower RGB TPG-1250D-T
$379.99 Newegg
Corsair AX1500i
$400.00 Newegg
EVGA SuperNova P2
$399.99 Amazon
Manufacturer (OEM)
Great Wall
Sirfa
CWT
Super Flower
CWT
CWT
FSP
Super Flower
Seasonic
CWT
Sirfa/Sirtec
Super Flower
Seasonic
Super Flower
Super Flower
Super Flower
Seasonic
FSP
CWT (CST Platform)
Flextronics
Super Flower
Max. DC Output
450W
500W
550W
550W
650W
650W
650W
650W
650W
750W
750W (900W Peak)
750W
750W
850W
850W
850W
850W
1000W
1250W (1500W Peak)
1500W
1600W
Efficiency
80 PLUS Gold
80 Plus Gold
80 Plus Gold
80 Plus Gold
80 Plus Bronze
80 Plus Gold
80 Plus Gold
80 Plus Platinum
80 Plus Titanium
80 Plus Gold
80 PLUS Gold
80 Plus Platinum
80 Plus Platinum
80 PLUS Gold
80 Plus Platinum
80 Plus Titanium
80 Plus Titanium
80 Plus Platinum
80 Plus Titanium
80 Plus Titanium
80 Plus Platinum
Modular
✓ (fully)
✓ (fully)
✓ (fully)
✓ (fully)
✓ (Semi)
✓ (fully)
✓ (fully)
✓ (fully)
✓ (fully)
✓ (fully)
✓ (Fully)
✓ (fully)
✓ (fully)
✓ (Fully)
✓ (fully)
✓ (fully)
✓ (fully)
✓ (fully)
✓ (fully)
✓ (fully)
✓ (fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)
0 - 40°C
0 - 40°C
0 - 50°C
0 - 50°C
0 - 40°C
0 - 50°C
0 - 50°C
0 - 50°C
0 - 50°C
0 - 50°C
0 - 50°C
0 - 50°C
0 - 50°C
0 - 50°C
0 - 50°C
0 - 50°C
0 - 50°C
No Info
0 - 50°C
0 - 50°C
0 - 50°C
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current (+12V) Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling
92mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR092L)
120mm Sleeve-Bearing Fan (S1201512MW)
135mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR135L)
140mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan (RL4Z B1402512M)
120mm Sleeve Bearing Fan (HA1225H12S-Z)
135mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR135L)
135mm Hydro Dynamic Bearing Fan (PLA13525S12M)
140mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan (RL4Z B1402512M)
135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525M12F-Z)
135mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR135L)
140mm HDB RGB Fan (TT-1425/A1425L12S)
140mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan (RL4Z B1402512HH)
120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA1225M12F-Z)
130mm Hydraulic Dynamic Bearing Fan (H1282412H)
140mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan (RL4Z B1402512HH)
140mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan (RL4Z B1402512M)
135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525M12F-Z)
135mm Hydro Dynamic Bearing Fan (PLA13525S12M)
140mm Hydraulic Dynamic Bearing RGB Fan (A1425L12S)
140mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (NR140P)
140mm Double Ball Bearing (RL4Z-B1402512EH)
Semi-Passive Operation
Selectable
✓ (Selectable)
✓ (Selectable)
✓ (Selectable)
✓ (Selectable)
✓ (selectable)
✓ (Selectable)
✓ (Selectable)
✓ (Selectable)
✓ (Selectable through software)
✓ (Selectable through software)
✓ (Selectable)
Dimensions (WxHxD)
125 x 63.5 x 100mm
125 x 63.5 x 130mm
150 x 86 x 160mm
150 x 85 x 165mm
150 x 86 x 140mm
150 x 86 x 160mm
150 x 86 x 170mm
150 x 86 x 165mm
150 x 86 x 170mm
150 x 87 x 182mm
150 x 86 x 160mm (W x H x D)
150 x 86 x 168mm
150 x 87 x 170mm
150 x 86 x 150mm
150 x 86 x 165mm
150 x 86 x 182mm
150 x 86 x 170mm
150 x 87 x 192mm
150 x 86 x 200mm
150 x 86 x 225mm
150 x 87 x 225mm
Weight
0.8kg (1.76lb)
1.4kg
1.7kg (3.75lb)
1.6kg (3.53lb)
1.6kg (3.53lb)
1.7kg (3.75lb)
1.8kg (3.97lb)
1.7kg (3.75lb)
1.9kg (4.19lb)
2.0kg (4.41lb)
1.656kg (3.651lb)
1.8kg (3.97lb)
1.9kg (4.19lb)
1.625kg (3.583lb)
1.8kg (3.97lb)
2.3kg (5.07lb)
2kg (4.41lb)
2.1kg (4.63lb)
2.4kg (5.29lb)
2.9kg (6.39lb)
2.9kg (6.39lb)
Form Factor
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.31, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.31, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
ATX12V v2.3, EPS 2.92
Warranty
7 Years
3 Years
10 Years
7 Years
5 Years
10 Years
5 Years
10 Years
10 Years
7 Years
10 Years
10 Years
7 Years
10 Years
10 Years
10 Years
10 Years
7 Years
10 Years
7 Years
10 Years

When it comes to power supplies, the saying that "more is better" doesn't apply. Before deciding on your next PSU purchase, you should calculate how much power your system draws from the wall and look for a capacity point that satisfies your demands. A few years ago, all high-end graphics cards were power-hungry. However, this changed with Nvidia's latest architectures. It's simply not necessary to buy a 1kW PSU for a couple of GeForce GTX 1080s. A 750W model will do just fine, leaving plenty of headroom for an overclocked host processor. Fans of AMD's flagship Radeon cards need to plan for higher power use, pairing them with PSUs featuring greater maximum output.

In the relative performance charts provided with each one of our PSU reviews, we create an index of sorts that encapsulates overall performance, including load regulation, ripple suppression, efficiency, hold-up time, and the maximum power each PSU can deliver. Hopefully this makes your life easier, since you don't have to decipher several data-heavy graphs to reach your own conclusions. You only need to take a quick look at our index to see where your PSU of choice stands against its competition. The second most important chart, derived from the relative performance score, is performance per dollar, which we're betting will become your favorite as you shop for an upgrade.

Best SFX PSUs

Corsair SF450
Pros
  • Full power at 45 °C
  • Efficient
  • Silent operation
  • Ripple Suppression
  • Load regulation
  • Transient response
  • 5VSB performance
  • Compact dimensions
  • Quality caps
  • Build quality
  • Fully modular
  • Hold-up time
  • Warranty
Cons
  • Price
  • No option to deactivate the semi-passive mode
  • No Berg adapter is provided
  • ATX cable should be longer
  • Some users might not like the lack of an SFX to ATX adapter in the bundle
Verdict

Corsair's SF450 is an SFX PSU featuring amazing performance and very silent operation. It easily takes the top place in the 450W SFX category and its only downside looks to be the increased price, which is justified by the excellent build quality.

$96.33 Amazon

Silverstone SX500-LG
Pros
  • Delivered full power at 45 C
  • Compact dimensions
  • Efficient
  • Silent
  • Fully modular
  • Long hold-up time
  • ATX bracket
Cons
  • Price
  • Ripple at 5V/3.3V
  • Few SATA connectors
Verdict

The new SX500-LG packs enough capacity for its compact dimensions and thanks to a larger fan, it has a very silent operation. The only downside is depicted in its price; however, small system components, including PSUs, come with an increased cost.

$96.99 Amazon

Best 550W PSU

Corsair RM550x
Pros
  • Full power at 48 °C
  • Efficient
  • Ripple suppression
  • Silent
  • Japanese caps
  • Fully modular
  • Hold-up time
  • Load regulation on the minor rails
  • Performance in Advanced Transient Response Tests
  • Semi-passive operation
  • Warranty
Cons
  • Price
  • No fan test button
  • Distance between 4-pin Molex connectors
Verdict

In addition to very high performance, Corsair's RM550x also features dead silent operation, even under extremely hard conditions. The only major downside of this PSU is its high price, compared to the competition in this wattage category.

$89.99 Newegg

EVGA SuperNova 550 G2
Pros
  • Efficient
  • Full power at 45 °C
  • Long warranty
  • Number of peripheral connectors
  • Quality caps
  • Ripple suppression
  • Silent operation
Cons
  • 5VSB efficiency
  • Distance between 4-pin connectors
  • Hold-up time
  • Single EPS connector
Verdict

A high-performance PSU that offers silent operation even under tough conditions. Its Japanese capacitors and long warranty, along with the double ball-bearing fan, will offer extended peace of mind to its future owners.

$89.99 Amazon

Best 650W PSUs

Corsair CX650M
Pros
  • Price
  • Full power at 45 °C
  • Ripple suppression
  • Load regulation
  • Silent and efficient (for a Bronze unit)
  • Hold-up time (with 470uF bulk cap)
  • 5VSB efficiency
  • 4x PCIe & 1x EPS connectors
  • Warranty
Cons
  • Sleeve-bearing fan
  • Fan speed at light loads could be lower
  • 3.3V rail performance in Advanced Transient Response tests
  • Inrush current with 115V input
  • Power Ok signal's hold-up time
  • Distance between peripheral connectors
Verdict

The CX650M is among the best bang for the buck PSUs available on the market today. It offers very good performance and it is silent enough, although it could be even more silent with a lower, minimum fan speed. At its current price it is very difficult to find a better unit, covered by a hefty five-year warranty.

$64.99 Amazon

Corsair RM650x
Pros
  • Full power at 49 °C
  • Ripple suppression
  • Load regulation
  • Performance with transient loads
  • Silent
  • Compact dimensions
  • Quality caps
  • Fully modular
  • Hold-up time
  • Warranty
Cons
  • Single EPS connector
  • Short distance between peripheral connectors
  • No bypass relay in the inrush current protection circuit
Verdict

The RM650x is a high performance PSU featuring great build quality and a very silent operation. It is offered at a fair price and the ten-year warranty is the cherry on top. Its major problem seems to be the harsh competition from EVGA's similar priced offerings, especially the 650 P2 model.

$99.99 Newegg

FSP Hydro G 650
Pros
  • Full power at 47°C
  • Price
  • Efficient
  • Silent
  • Ripple suppression
  • Japanese electrolytic caps
  • Fully modular
  • Hold-up time
  • Strong and efficient 5VSB rail
  • HDB fan
  • Warranty
  • External design
  • Changeable side stickers
Cons
  • Can become really loud under extreme conditions
  • 3.3V load regulation
  • PWR_OK hold-up time
  • Noticed a small quality problem on the mainboard of our sample
Verdict

FSP's new PSU design manages to compete with other high-end platforms in this category. The HG650 offers good overall performance and thanks to its HDB fan and Japanese electrolytic capacitors its reliability should be excellent as well.

$89.99 Newegg

EVGA SuperNova 650 P2
Pros
  • 4x PCIe & 2x EPS
  • Amazing ripple suppression
  • Efficient
  • Full power at 46 °C
  • Fully modular
  • Hold-up time
  • Performance in Advanced Transient Response tests
  • Semi-passive operation
  • Silent
  • Quality caps
  • Warranty
Cons
  • Price
  • Short distance between peripheral connectors
Verdict

The 650 P2 is another excellent EVGA PSU with very high performance in all areas, also featuring very silent operation. The PSU's only downside is its high price, but in this case you get what you pay for.

$119.99 Amazon

Seasonic SSR-650TD
Pros
  • Full power at 47 °C
  • Efficient
  • Ripple suppression
  • Load regulation
  • Hold-up time
  • Silent
  • Build quality
  • Fully modular
  • 4x PCIe & 2x EPS connectors
  • Selectable semi-passive operation
  • FDB fan
  • Warranty
  • Looks
Cons
  • Price
  • 3.3V rail performance in Advanced Transient Response tests
  • Inrush current with 230V input
  • Distance between peripheral connectors
Verdict

The new Seasonic Titanium platform is awesome! The 650 W Prime model offers amazing performance in all areas and super high efficiency. Hands down this is the best 650 W unit money can buy today and on top of that it is dead silent, even under worst case scenarios.

$159.99 Newegg

Best 750W PSUs

Corsair RM750x
Pros
  • Full power at 49 °C
  • Efficient
  • Silent
  • Low ripple
  • Load regulation on the minor rails
  • Quality caps
  • Hold-up time
  • Fully modular
  • Warranty
Cons
  • Small price difference with the RM750i
  • Single EPS connector
  • No fan test button
  • Distance between 4-pin Molex connectors
Verdict

If you don't need the extra bell and whistles of the RM750i and want to save some bucks then the RM750x is a good choice, however the price difference between these two products is small.

$129.99 Newegg

Thermaltake TPG-0750F-R
Pros
  • Price
  • Full power at 46°C
  • Efficient
  • Ripple suppression
  • Load regulation (+12V)
  • Hold-up time
  • Accurate Power Ok signal
  • Silent under light-moderate loads
  • Fully modular
  • 4x PCIe connectors
  • HDB fan with RGB lighting
  • Japanese caps
  • 10-year warranty
  • Selectable semi-passive mode
Cons
  • Inrush current
  • 3.3V rail performance in transient tests
  • PCIe and EPS sockets are identical (on the PSU's side)
  • Single EPS connector
  • Fan profile could be less aggressive
Verdict

Thermaltake used the best version of this Gold Sirfa platform. The TPG-0750F-R is highly efficient and has excellent ripple suppression. Given its good pricing scheme, the Japanese caps and the HDB fan, it is definitely worthy of your attention.

-

EVGA SuperNova 750 P2
Pros
  • Full power at 49 °C
  • Efficient
  • Ripple Suppression
  • Load regulation
  • Silent at light-moderate loads
  • Hold-up time
  • Quality caps
  • Fully modular
  • Semi-passive operation
  • Warranty
Cons
  • Weak and not so efficient 5VSB rail
  • Short distance between 4-pin Molex and SATA connectors
  • Fan profile
Verdict

The 750 P2 is a top-notch PSU with low ripple on all rails, tight load regulation and high efficiency. Its fully modular cable design along with the selectable semi-passive operation, the Japanese caps and the 10-year warranty complete the package. With a richer, in operational modes, fan profile and a lower speed fan this PSU would offer an even more silent operation, which is highly desired by many users nowadays.

$129.99 Newegg

Seasonic Snow Silent 750
Pros
  • Full power at 45 C
  • Load regulation
  • Efficiency
  • Low ripple
  • Silent
  • Fully modular
  • Unique look
  • Quality caps
  • Hold-up time
  • FDB fan
  • Semi-passive
  • Warranty
Cons
  • Position of the fan mode switch
  • Black modular cables instead of white ones
  • Can be noisy under stress
Verdict

The Snow Silent-750 is a top-notch Seasonic unit offering a unique look, high performance and silent operation, thanks to the quality FDB fan, the relaxed fan profile and the semi-passive mode.

$179.90 -

Best 850W PSUs

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3
Pros
  • Full power at 47°C
  • Efficient
  • Ripple suppression
  • Load regulation
  • Transient response at +12V
  • Accurate Power Ok signal
  • Fully modular
  • 6x PCIe & 2x EPS connectors
  • HDB fan
  • Japanese caps
  • Semi-passive mode
  • Dimensions
  • Build quality
Cons
  • Not affordable
  • Inrush current with 230V
  • OTP is set high
  • 5VSB efficiency
  • Vampire power
  • Noisy
  • In-cable caps
Verdict

A top performing PSU which with higher efficiency at 5VSB and a less aggressive fan profile could be close to perfection. Super Flower's new platform is awesome and EVGA did good to use it, for replacing the aged G2 units (which still rock though).

Newegg

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 P2
Pros
  • Full power at 49 °C
  • Efficient
  • Ripple Suppression
  • Load regulation
  • Silent
  • Compact dimensions
  • Quality caps
  • Fully modular
  • Semi-passive operation
  • Warranty
Cons
  • Hold-up time
  • Weak and not so efficient 5VSB rail
  • Short distance between 4-pin Molex connectors
Verdict

EVGA's SuperNOVA 850 P2 has amazing performance, silent operation, compact dimensions for a 850W PSU and is backed up by a hefty 10-year warranty. If you want to invest in one of the best PSUs in this category, then the 850 P2 is definitely for you.

$159.99 Newegg

EVGA SuperNova 850 T2
Pros
  • Full power at 49 °C
  • Efficient
  • Ripple Suppression
  • Load regulation
  • Super Silent
  • Hold-up time
  • Compact dimensions
  • Quality caps
  • Fully modular
  • Semi-passive operation
  • 5VSB rail's performance
  • Warranty
Cons
  • Price
  • 3.3V performance in Advanced Transient Response tests
  • Short distance between 4-pin Molex connectors
Verdict

The EVGA SuperNOVA 850 T2 is a super high performance PSU with a price to match, which means its performance per dollar ratio is low. Nonetheless, this is the most efficient PSU we have tested so far and probably the best in the 850W category.

$239.99 Newegg

Seasonic Prime SSR-850TD
Pros
  • Full power at 47 °C
  • Efficient
  • Ripple suppression
  • Load regulation
  • Hold-up time
  • Silent
  • Build quality
  • Fully modular
  • 6x PCIe & 2x EPS connectors
  • Selectable semi-passive operation
  • FDB fan
  • Warranty
  • Looks
Cons
  • Price
  • 3.3V rail performance in Advanced Transient Response tests
  • Inrush current with 230V input
  • Distance between peripheral connectors
Verdict

The Seasonic Prime 850 is probably the best 850 W PSU available on the market today. It features top-notch performance, dead silent operation, nice looks and a hefty 10-year warranty. The only problem is the stiff price, but in this case you get what you pay for.

$199.99 Newegg

Best 1000W PSU

FSP Aurum PT 1000FM
Pros
  • Full power at 48 C (118 F)
  • Tight load regulation
  • Excellent ripple suppression
  • Japanese capacitors
  • HDB fan
  • Fully modular
  • Silent
  • Build quality and finish
  • Nice design
  • Seven-year warranty
Cons
  • Holdup time
  • Not optimal fan profile
  • 5VSB efficiency
  • Weird mix of cables
Verdict

The FSP Aurum PT-1000FM is a fine PSU that offers very good load regulation, low ripple and high efficiency levels, as well as nice looks and a fully modular cabling design. Most important, the PT-1000FM's price is fair, given the high-end performance and its features.

$229.99 Amazon

Best 1250W PSU

Thermaltake ToughPower RGB TPG-1250D-T
Pros
  • Full power at 50 °C
  • Efficient
  • Ripple suppression
  • Load regulation
  • Silent operation
  • Quality caps
  • Fully modular
  • Hold-up time
  • Digital control
  • Control/Monitor software
  • RGB Fan
  • Individually sleeved cables
  • Warranty
Cons
  • Tough competition at this price range
  • OCP at 5VSB is set too high
  • You can plug an EPS cable to a PCIe socket and vice-versa and these connectors aren't electrically compatible!
  • Not all cables are individually sleeved
Verdict

The Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W is a high performance PSU which packs some interesting features including the RGB fan and the compatibility with Thermaltake's SPM cloud service. Its only problem is the tough competition in this price range, by Corsair and EVGA high-end models.

$379.99 Newegg

Best 1500W PSU

Corsair AX1500i
Pros
  • Full power at 49 °C
  • Powerful
  • Highly Efficient
  • Ripple Suppression
  • Load regulation
  • Silent Operation
  • Digital control and monitor
  • Amount of connectors
  • Fully modular
  • Long cables
  • Japanese electrolytic caps
  • Hold-up time
  • Warranty
Cons
  • Large dimensions
  • Small distance between Peripheral connectors
  • Accuracy of Corsair Link's readings
Verdict

The final verdict can be summarized as follows: The best PSU money can buy today.

$400.00 Newegg

Best 1600W PSU

EVGA SuperNova P2
Pros
  • 12+V rail performance
  • Cabling
  • Output
  • Quiet
  • Ripple suppression
  • Warranty
Cons
  • 5VSB rail efficiency
  • ATX cable length
  • ECO switch placement
  • Hold-up time
  • Size
Verdict

The EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 carries on the tradition of its series, maintaining excellent build quality and registering top-notch efficiency levels, even at low loads. The optional ECO mode enables very quiet operation at light and medium loads. This is among the best-performing PSUs we've tested and absolutely worth the price tag.

$399.99 Amazon

Aris Mpitziopoulos

Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.

10 comments
    Your comment
  • adamovera
    Archived comments are found here: http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-3235007/psus.html
    0
  • nem8
    Is there a way to browse PSUs by their ripple test results?
    0
  • Christopher_TheOne
    The $84.99 Amazon price/link for the EVGA Supernova 650 P2 is a lie. It points to a 650 GS. The Amazon price for the 650 P2 is $103.61

    https://www.amazon.com/EVGA-SuperNOVA-PLATINUM-Warranty-220-P2-0650-X1/dp/B010HWDPKW/
    1
  • nem8
    Explains why it was so much more expensive here in Norway.. :P
    0
  • SR-71 Blackbird
    I own both Corsair SF's GREAT power supplies.
    0
  • tby
    Funny thing - Cooler Master the PCU states MTBF of 100'000 hours but the PCU fan is rated MTBF of 30'000 hour.

    it means that the fun will force you to replace a healthy PC - that issue should be part of the PCU review.
    0
  • Lordos
    I don't understand why manufacturers focus only on high W units with quality. For example looking at corsair's lineup they have either low CX-M units with 5y warranty but its Bronze only but if you want something better only choice is RM (TM doesn't sell and SF is expensive) which is 10y + Gold and its only one that have 550 unit...
    I mean even 550 may be more than enough for single GPUs. For example now I have fx8350 and hd7950 (which are not exactly power efficient, ok its not 290X but still...) + few drives on good 9y old HX520 and max I measured at wall was ~380
    Almost any other new CPU and GPU will eat less than current setup I think, so its pointless to get big psu (like 750 if I wanted to stay with HX line) as when you are out of game (my game time is ~40% of pc usage) and browse/watch movies draw is quite low and will most likely fall out of high efficiency zone of psu...

    Also confused by our local pricing...mainly for evga P2
    Corsair CX650M 80eur but 70$
    Corsair RM550x 102eur but 100$
    Corsair RM650x 113eur but 110$
    Corsair RM650i 129eur
    EVGA SuperNOVA 550 G2 96eur but 83$
    EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G2 109eur
    EVGA SuperNOVA 650 P2 125eur but 85$ overpriced like hell? or rather extremely cheap in US
    0
  • WhyAreYou
    Awesome, this is a hard decision, many good PSU's out there.
    0
  • robodan918
    If you can get your hands on one of Seasonic's X-series (650, 750, 850W 80+ gold PSUs) I'd highly recommend. The Prime is based on them, they very nearly reach 80 plus platinum spec (that prime has), have 7 years warranty (instead of 10 with prime), but - this is where it gets very interesting - X series are usually 1/3 the price! I bought my X-750 for 80 from Amazon.co.uk, whereas the 750W Prime is a minimum of 200 everywhere else. Very happy with this PSU
    0
  • SR-71 Blackbird
    Prime is a whole new platform. Both of my X650's were sent back for loud fans.
    0
