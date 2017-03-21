Depending on its overall performance, your PSU plays a big part in determining reliability, so you have to be careful when it comes to picking the right one for your machine. A good PSU should also have the protection features able to save your components, including the power supply itself, should something go wrong.
The recommendations below are pulled from the top-level awarded products from our PSU reviews. As we continue reviewing units, this list will evolve and grow, continually representing the best of an incredibly important component.
|
Corsair SF450
|
SilverStone SX500-LG
|
Corsair RM550x
|
EVGA SuperNova 550 G2
|
Corsair CX650M
|
Corsair RM650x
|
FSP Hydro G 650
|
EVGA SuperNOVA 650 P2
|
Seasonic Prime SSR-650TD
|
Corsair RM750x
|
Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 750W (TPG-0750F-R)
|
EVGA SuperNova 750 P2
|
Seasonic Snow Silent 750
|
EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3
|
EVGA SuperNova 850 P2
|
EVGA SuperNova 850 T2
|
Seasonic Prime SSR-850TD
|
FSP Aurum PT 1000FM
|
Thermaltake ToughPower RGB TPG-1250D-T
|
Corsair AX1500i
|
EVGA SuperNova P2
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|
Great Wall
|
Sirfa
|
CWT
|
Super Flower
|
CWT
|
CWT
|
FSP
|
Super Flower
|
Seasonic
|
CWT
|
Sirfa/Sirtec
|
Super Flower
|
Seasonic
|
Super Flower
|
Super Flower
|
Super Flower
|
Seasonic
|
FSP
|
CWT (CST Platform)
|
Flextronics
|
Super Flower
|Max. DC Output
|
450W
|
500W
|
550W
|
550W
|
650W
|
650W
|
650W
|
650W
|
650W
|
750W
|
750W (900W Peak)
|
750W
|
750W
|
850W
|
850W
|
850W
|
850W
|
1000W
|
1250W (1500W Peak)
|
1500W
|
1600W
|Efficiency
|
80 PLUS Gold
|
80 Plus Gold
|
80 Plus Gold
|
80 Plus Gold
|
80 Plus Bronze
|
80 Plus Gold
|
80 Plus Gold
|
80 Plus Platinum
|
80 Plus Titanium
|
80 Plus Gold
|
80 PLUS Gold
|
80 Plus Platinum
|
80 Plus Platinum
|
80 PLUS Gold
|
80 Plus Platinum
|
80 Plus Titanium
|
80 Plus Titanium
|
80 Plus Platinum
|
80 Plus Titanium
|
80 Plus Titanium
|
80 Plus Platinum
|Modular
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (Semi)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (Fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (Fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|
✓ (fully)
|Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)
|
0 - 40°C
|
0 - 40°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 40°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
No Info
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|
0 - 50°C
|Over Voltage Protection
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|Under Voltage Protection
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✗
|
✓
|Over Power Protection
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|Over Current (+12V) Protection
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✓
|
✓
|
✗
|Over Temperature Protection
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|Short Circuit Protection
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|Surge Protection
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|Inrush Current Protection
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✗
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|Fan Failure Protection
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|No Load Operation
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|Cooling
|
92mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR092L)
|
120mm Sleeve-Bearing Fan (S1201512MW)
|
135mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR135L)
|
140mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan (RL4Z B1402512M)
|
120mm Sleeve Bearing Fan (HA1225H12S-Z)
|
135mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR135L)
|
135mm Hydro Dynamic Bearing Fan (PLA13525S12M)
|
140mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan (RL4Z B1402512M)
|
135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525M12F-Z)
|
135mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR135L)
|
140mm HDB RGB Fan (TT-1425/A1425L12S)
|
140mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan (RL4Z B1402512HH)
|
120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA1225M12F-Z)
|
130mm Hydraulic Dynamic Bearing Fan (H1282412H)
|
140mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan (RL4Z B1402512HH)
|
140mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan (RL4Z B1402512M)
|
135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525M12F-Z)
|
135mm Hydro Dynamic Bearing Fan (PLA13525S12M)
|
140mm Hydraulic Dynamic Bearing RGB Fan (A1425L12S)
|
140mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (NR140P)
|
140mm Double Ball Bearing (RL4Z-B1402512EH)
|Semi-Passive Operation
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
Selectable
|
✗
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓ (Selectable)
|
✓ (Selectable)
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓ (Selectable)
|
✓ (Selectable)
|
✓ (selectable)
|
✓ (Selectable)
|
✓ (Selectable)
|
✓ (Selectable)
|
✗
|
✓ (Selectable through software)
|
✓ (Selectable through software)
|
✓ (Selectable)
|Dimensions (WxHxD)
|
125 x 63.5 x 100mm
|
125 x 63.5 x 130mm
|
150 x 86 x 160mm
|
150 x 85 x 165mm
|
150 x 86 x 140mm
|
150 x 86 x 160mm
|
150 x 86 x 170mm
|
150 x 86 x 165mm
|
150 x 86 x 170mm
|
150 x 87 x 182mm
|
150 x 86 x 160mm (W x H x D)
|
150 x 86 x 168mm
|
150 x 87 x 170mm
|
150 x 86 x 150mm
|
150 x 86 x 165mm
|
150 x 86 x 182mm
|
150 x 86 x 170mm
|
150 x 87 x 192mm
|
150 x 86 x 200mm
|
150 x 86 x 225mm
|
150 x 87 x 225mm
|Weight
|
0.8kg (1.76lb)
|
1.4kg
|
1.7kg (3.75lb)
|
1.6kg (3.53lb)
|
1.6kg (3.53lb)
|
1.7kg (3.75lb)
|
1.8kg (3.97lb)
|
1.7kg (3.75lb)
|
1.9kg (4.19lb)
|
2.0kg (4.41lb)
|
1.656kg (3.651lb)
|
1.8kg (3.97lb)
|
1.9kg (4.19lb)
|
1.625kg (3.583lb)
|
1.8kg (3.97lb)
|
2.3kg (5.07lb)
|
2kg (4.41lb)
|
2.1kg (4.63lb)
|
2.4kg (5.29lb)
|
2.9kg (6.39lb)
|
2.9kg (6.39lb)
|Form Factor
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.31, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.31, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|
ATX12V v2.3, EPS 2.92
|Warranty
|
7 Years
|
3 Years
|
10 Years
|
7 Years
|
5 Years
|
10 Years
|
5 Years
|
10 Years
|
10 Years
|
7 Years
|
10 Years
|
10 Years
|
7 Years
|
10 Years
|
10 Years
|
10 Years
|
10 Years
|
7 Years
|
10 Years
|
7 Years
|
10 Years
When it comes to power supplies, the saying that "more is better" doesn't apply. Before deciding on your next PSU purchase, you should calculate how much power your system draws from the wall and look for a capacity point that satisfies your demands. A few years ago, all high-end graphics cards were power-hungry. However, this changed with Nvidia's latest architectures. It's simply not necessary to buy a 1kW PSU for a couple of GeForce GTX 1080s. A 750W model will do just fine, leaving plenty of headroom for an overclocked host processor. Fans of AMD's flagship Radeon cards need to plan for higher power use, pairing them with PSUs featuring greater maximum output.
In the relative performance charts provided with each one of our PSU reviews, we create an index of sorts that encapsulates overall performance, including load regulation, ripple suppression, efficiency, hold-up time, and the maximum power each PSU can deliver. Hopefully this makes your life easier, since you don't have to decipher several data-heavy graphs to reach your own conclusions. You only need to take a quick look at our index to see where your PSU of choice stands against its competition. The second most important chart, derived from the relative performance score, is performance per dollar, which we're betting will become your favorite as you shop for an upgrade.
Best SFX PSUs
Corsair's SF450 is an SFX PSU featuring amazing performance and very silent operation. It easily takes the top place in the 450W SFX category and its only downside looks to be the increased price, which is justified by the excellent build quality.
The new SX500-LG packs enough capacity for its compact dimensions and thanks to a larger fan, it has a very silent operation. The only downside is depicted in its price; however, small system components, including PSUs, come with an increased cost.
Best 550W PSU
In addition to very high performance, Corsair's RM550x also features dead silent operation, even under extremely hard conditions. The only major downside of this PSU is its high price, compared to the competition in this wattage category.
A high-performance PSU that offers silent operation even under tough conditions. Its Japanese capacitors and long warranty, along with the double ball-bearing fan, will offer extended peace of mind to its future owners.
Best 650W PSUs
The CX650M is among the best bang for the buck PSUs available on the market today. It offers very good performance and it is silent enough, although it could be even more silent with a lower, minimum fan speed. At its current price it is very difficult to find a better unit, covered by a hefty five-year warranty.
The RM650x is a high performance PSU featuring great build quality and a very silent operation. It is offered at a fair price and the ten-year warranty is the cherry on top. Its major problem seems to be the harsh competition from EVGA's similar priced offerings, especially the 650 P2 model.
FSP's new PSU design manages to compete with other high-end platforms in this category. The HG650 offers good overall performance and thanks to its HDB fan and Japanese electrolytic capacitors its reliability should be excellent as well.
The 650 P2 is another excellent EVGA PSU with very high performance in all areas, also featuring very silent operation. The PSU's only downside is its high price, but in this case you get what you pay for.
The new Seasonic Titanium platform is awesome! The 650 W Prime model offers amazing performance in all areas and super high efficiency. Hands down this is the best 650 W unit money can buy today and on top of that it is dead silent, even under worst case scenarios.
Best 750W PSUs
If you don't need the extra bell and whistles of the RM750i and want to save some bucks then the RM750x is a good choice, however the price difference between these two products is small.
Thermaltake used the best version of this Gold Sirfa platform. The TPG-0750F-R is highly efficient and has excellent ripple suppression. Given its good pricing scheme, the Japanese caps and the HDB fan, it is definitely worthy of your attention.
The 750 P2 is a top-notch PSU with low ripple on all rails, tight load regulation and high efficiency. Its fully modular cable design along with the selectable semi-passive operation, the Japanese caps and the 10-year warranty complete the package. With a richer, in operational modes, fan profile and a lower speed fan this PSU would offer an even more silent operation, which is highly desired by many users nowadays.
The Snow Silent-750 is a top-notch Seasonic unit offering a unique look, high performance and silent operation, thanks to the quality FDB fan, the relaxed fan profile and the semi-passive mode.
Best 850W PSUs
A top performing PSU which with higher efficiency at 5VSB and a less aggressive fan profile could be close to perfection. Super Flower's new platform is awesome and EVGA did good to use it, for replacing the aged G2 units (which still rock though).
EVGA's SuperNOVA 850 P2 has amazing performance, silent operation, compact dimensions for a 850W PSU and is backed up by a hefty 10-year warranty. If you want to invest in one of the best PSUs in this category, then the 850 P2 is definitely for you.
The EVGA SuperNOVA 850 T2 is a super high performance PSU with a price to match, which means its performance per dollar ratio is low. Nonetheless, this is the most efficient PSU we have tested so far and probably the best in the 850W category.
The Seasonic Prime 850 is probably the best 850 W PSU available on the market today. It features top-notch performance, dead silent operation, nice looks and a hefty 10-year warranty. The only problem is the stiff price, but in this case you get what you pay for.
Best 1000W PSU
The FSP Aurum PT-1000FM is a fine PSU that offers very good load regulation, low ripple and high efficiency levels, as well as nice looks and a fully modular cabling design. Most important, the PT-1000FM's price is fair, given the high-end performance and its features.
Best 1250W PSU
The Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W is a high performance PSU which packs some interesting features including the RGB fan and the compatibility with Thermaltake's SPM cloud service. Its only problem is the tough competition in this price range, by Corsair and EVGA high-end models.
Best 1500W PSU
The final verdict can be summarized as follows: The best PSU money can buy today.
Best 1600W PSU
The EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 carries on the tradition of its series, maintaining excellent build quality and registering top-notch efficiency levels, even at low loads. The optional ECO mode enables very quiet operation at light and medium loads. This is among the best-performing PSUs we've tested and absolutely worth the price tag.
