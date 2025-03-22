GPU compatibility dilemma as more high-end power supplies ditch 8-pin connectors in favor of new 16-pin
MSI's PSUs appear to have been engineered with the RTX 40-and RTX 50-series GPUs as the primary target.
Since the 16-pin connector was introduced and later revised, melting adapters and PSU/GPU-side connectors on some of Nvidia's mainstream GeForce gaming GPUs have been rampant. Two of MSI's recently launched high-wattage PSUs interestingly feature two 12V-2x6 connectors while providing only one standard 8-pin connector (via OC3D). Unless you get a 12V-2x6 to 8-pin adapter, these PSUs are incompatible with most modern-day GPUs from AMD, Intel, and even Nvidia (RTX 30 and prior), apart from a few specific variants.
The industry (or, more specifically, Nvidia) made the shift towards 16-pin connectors to reduce cable clutter and meet the ever-increasing power demand of new GPUs. After the first GPU meltdown wave hit, the 16-pin standard was revised with pin length changes and is now known as 12V-2x6. Reports of melting RTX 50-series GPU connectors and adapters have been making rounds on the internet, even with the improved standard. This time, it is believed Nvidia's power delivery design might be partially responsible.
It seems the industry is catching on to the 16-pin standard, even at the cost of reduced compatibility with other GPUs. MSI's MPG A1000GS and MPG A1250GS power supplies, targeted at high-wattage GPUs, include two native 16-pin connectors and only a single 8-pin (6+2) connector. Theoretically, a 225W TGP GPU or lower, like the Intel Arc B580, can easily be powered by one 8-pin connector. However, AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series cannot, as these GPUs typically require two or three 8-pin connectors.
The Shift From 8-pin To 16-pin Power Connectors
To be clear, this isn't the first time we've seen such an implementation. Galax's GH1300 also shipped with a dual 16-pin design, but that PSU was a one-off and unleashed to tame the RTX 4090 HOF that could quickly chug up 1kW of power. As of writing, there isn't any RTX 50 series GPU with multiple 16-pin connectors, so the full potential of these PSUs remains untapped. Nvidia recommends a 1,000W (minimum) PSU for the RTX 5090. This raises concerns about the MPG A1000GS, which is borderline on recommended specs yet ships with two 12V-2x6 connectors.
All things considered, equipping PSUs with multiple 16-pin connectors is counterintuitive for most consumers, especially given the standard's original goal to simplify cabling. For maximum user flexibility, a PSU design should include one 12V-2x6 connector alongside multiple 8-pin connectors to accommodate high-power GPUs from either brand.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.
Super Flower’s beastly 2800W power supply lands at $899 — enough juice to power a couple of RTX 5090 GPUs
ASRock PG-1600G Phantom Gaming power supply review
So them going all in on nvidia adapter makes 100% logical sense.
As long as AMD treats that connector the way Nvidia did on the 30x0 series and not the 40x0 and 50x0 series of video cards by separating the power, AMD will be fine.
The 30x0 cards didn't melt. The connector isn't the problem, these power supplies aren't the problem. Nvidia is the problem. There isn't any reason they should have gone super cheap on this.
From a cost perspective, it doesn't seem possible for PC PSUs to do that for each wire in each pf its plugs. It would be great if PC PSUs could do it - but, it isn't likely to happen any time in the immediate future.
But, if this MSI PSU had that feature and it added the cost to just the 12VHPWR plugs, I guess that might happen.
To me, the reason that this is an issue is because 50amps is a mind-boggling amount of electricity for a run of the mill consumer to deal with. My electric oven and my electric clothes dryer pull 30 amps. My car battery pulls over 50 amps (I think). Have you ever noticed how thick a car battery cable is?