GPU compatibility dilemma as more high-end power supplies ditch 8-pin connectors in favor of new 16-pin

Since the 16-pin connector was introduced and later revised, melting adapters and PSU/GPU-side connectors on some of Nvidia's mainstream GeForce gaming GPUs have been rampant. Two of MSI's recently launched high-wattage PSUs interestingly feature two 12V-2x6 connectors while providing only one standard 8-pin connector (via OC3D). Unless you get a 12V-2x6 to 8-pin adapter, these PSUs are incompatible with most modern-day GPUs from AMD, Intel, and even Nvidia (RTX 30 and prior), apart from a few specific variants.

The industry (or, more specifically, Nvidia) made the shift towards 16-pin connectors to reduce cable clutter and meet the ever-increasing power demand of new GPUs. After the first GPU meltdown wave hit, the 16-pin standard was revised with pin length changes and is now known as 12V-2x6. Reports of melting RTX 50-series GPU connectors and adapters have been making rounds on the internet, even with the improved standard. This time, it is believed Nvidia's power delivery design might be partially responsible.

It seems the industry is catching on to the 16-pin standard, even at the cost of reduced compatibility with other GPUs. MSI's MPG A1000GS and MPG A1250GS power supplies, targeted at high-wattage GPUs, include two native 16-pin connectors and only a single 8-pin (6+2) connector. Theoretically, a 225W TGP GPU or lower, like the Intel Arc B580, can easily be powered by one 8-pin connector. However, AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series cannot, as these GPUs typically require two or three 8-pin connectors.

The Shift From 8-pin To 16-pin Power Connectors

To be clear, this isn't the first time we've seen such an implementation. Galax's GH1300 also shipped with a dual 16-pin design, but that PSU was a one-off and unleashed to tame the RTX 4090 HOF that could quickly chug up 1kW of power. As of writing, there isn't any RTX 50 series GPU with multiple 16-pin connectors, so the full potential of these PSUs remains untapped. Nvidia recommends a 1,000W (minimum) PSU for the RTX 5090. This raises concerns about the MPG A1000GS, which is borderline on recommended specs yet ships with two 12V-2x6 connectors.

All things considered, equipping PSUs with multiple 16-pin connectors is counterintuitive for most consumers, especially given the standard's original goal to simplify cabling. For maximum user flexibility, a PSU design should include one 12V-2x6 connector alongside multiple 8-pin connectors to accommodate high-power GPUs from either brand.