Galax Launches the First Dual 16-Pin Power Supply

PC graphics card, components, and peripherals maker Galax has entered the PSU market and isn’t pulling any punches with the first dual 16-pin model to hit the market. It has confidently launched a new 1300W power supply into its premium flagship Hall of Fame family with the release of the new Galax Hall of Fame GH1300 PSU. In addition to the headlining 1300W of power, this all-white 80-Plus Platinum PSU is the first on the market to feature twin 16-pin power connectors. It's also both ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 ready.

(Image credit: Galax)

The Galax RTX 4090 HOF caused a stir when it was first spotted in early November, but its power and potential really came into focus when it rampaged through the HWBot rankings later the same month. It took ten overclocking and benchmarking world records, as documented by an HWBot blog. But, in some ways, its superlative performance wasn’t surprising, and it remains one of the most powerful variants of the most powerful graphics cards available.

(Image credit: Galax)

Among the key specs of the Galax RTX 4090 HOF are its custom PCB and BIOS design which provides up to a whopping 1000W. This is 300-400W more than any rival can muster. Also, Galax’s alluring white PCB constructed graphics card is the first so far to feature twin 16-pin power connectors to feed through the necessary watts. Thus, Galax has decided to make the neatest solution to its graphics card’s twin 16-pin power connector requirements, and added the GH1300 PSU to the HOF stables.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rated power 1300W Peek power 2600W Efficiency 92%, 80Plus Platinum Ready for ATX 3.0 ready, PCIe 5.0 ready Cooling 120mm fan with zero RPM support, and manual fan toggle Dimensions 140 x 150 x 86mm Special features Twin 12VHPWR connectors, all Japanese capacitors Guarantee 10 years

For a full breakdown of the modular connections available to owners of this new PSU, please check out the image and table below.

(Image credit: Galax)

Galax boasts that “no expense was spared” when it put together the HOF GH1300 PSU – but what is the price for end users? In the Chinese retail listing, we spotted the PSU was listed at 1899 RMB ($275), and that figure is shown as a promotional price, with the full price usually being 3199 RMB ($465). Chinese consumer retail pricing should include 13% VAT. Unfortunately, there are no signs of this 1300W PSU in the US-facing official Galax store at the time of writing.