Galax RTX 4090 HOF Sports Two 16-Pin Connectors for Up to 1kW Power

Galax has a reputation for pushing Nvidia GPUs to extremes with its halo products. Among the best graphics cards, niche enthusiasts will be familiar with its Hall of Fame (HOF) line of products that sit at pinnacle of extreme performance. The latest Galax RTX 4090 HOF kicks things up a notch, an outlandish take on an already edgy product. Galax has the gall to fit this GeForce RTX 4090 with twin 16-pin power connectors and a BIOS ready to deliver up to 1000W to the GPU — hopefully without any potentially melting adapters.

(Image credit: Rauf / Nordic Hardware)

Swedish tech site Nordic Hardware received the above images from their fellow countryman, overclocking legend Rauf, who is currently placed 5th in HWBot's world rankings. The images show an attractive icy white PCB featuring the best power design Galax can muster, as well as the two headlining 16-pin 12VHPWR connector ports.



If you count the components on the PCB, you'll tally the boxy chokes and determine this particular HOF design features 28 VRM phases for the GPU, plus another four for the memory. That's a substantial power delivery setup, designed to stably deliver a large amount of current under the most extreme of use cases, like liquid nitrogen.

(Image credit: Rauf / Nordic Hardware)

The design of the Galax RTX 4090 HOF allows extreme overclockers to crank up to 1000W through the dual 16-pin power connectors for all sorts of overclocking hijinks. The 1000W allowed by the BIOS is considerably higher than the max wattage we've seen from any of the RTX 4090 cards we've reviewed, which achieved a maximum of around 600W with overclocking. Pushing that 400W higher makes us a little concerned, but then this is no ordinary card.



If you'd like to purchase a Galax GeForce RTX 4090 HOF, Rauf hasn't shared any details on pricing or availability. Apparently, the launch date will coincide with Rauf and a few other select extreme overclockers releasing a flurry of overclocking results and benchmark scores. We'll keep our eyes peeled for the expected toppling of a wide range of graphics card performance world records, so stay tuned.