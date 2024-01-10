Creality Unveils New Flagship K1C 3D Printer and Latest Ender 3 V3 Model

Creality has long been a leader in the 3D printer space and this week, at CES 2024, the company unveiled its new flagship device: the Creality K1C, along with a new mainstream printer in the Ender 3 V3. The successor to the popular Creality K1, the K1C is also an enclosed, Core XY FDM printer capable of hitting speeds of up to 600 mm/s.

Designed to compete with the best 3D printers, the K1C ups the ante with an all-metal hot end, an improved motor system, and a new build plate. I had a chance to see the K1C in action at Creality's CES booth today and watched as it printed out a series of small component parts at high speed, using the company's Hyper PLA.

However, the purpose of the K1C is not to just print in PLA but to use carbon fiber filament. Company reps explained that the "C" in K1C is "carbon." The K1C's hotend can reach and maintain 300-degree temperatures and its direct drive path has been designed so that it can handle carbon fiber filament with ease.

Reps said there are some small, but important fixes. The Bowden tube has also been repositioned so it moves more freely (not stuck in the chain). And the feet apparently don't fall off as easily as on the K1.

Creality hasn't officially disclosed a complete specs list for the K1C (some alleged specs have leaked elsewhere online, but are not official), but we do know that it has the same 220 x 220 x 250 mm build volume as the K1 and it is about the same size at 355 x 355 x 482 mm (vs 355 x 355 x 480 mm on the K1).

Creality reps also told me that there's a firmware update for the K1 and K1 Max which adds more expert features to the touch screen UI and makes it more intuitive. The K1C will preloaded with the latest firmware when it launches in the near future. There's also no word yet on price, but I'd expect it to cost a little more than the $599 K1. My guess is a $100 premium.

The K1C isn't Creality's only new 3D printer. This week, the company also showed off the new Ender 3 V3, an open-frame, bed slinger style printer that also touts 600 mm/s speeds.

The Ender 3 V3 has a really attractive design with a large gray metal gantry and a solid build volume of 220 x 220 x 250mm. The printer itself is 358 x 374 x 498 mm. We don't have any other specs for it, but it seems fairly similar to the Ender 3 V3 KE, though the latter is rated for a slower, 500 mm/s.

There's no word yet on pricing or availability for the Ender 3 V3. But considering the that the Ender 3 V3 KE is around $299, we'd guess that this will be in the $299 to $399 price range.