OctoPrint is a software that allows you to control and monitor your 3D printer remotely. You can start and stop, adjust 3D printing settings, and even view the live progress of your 3D prints via a camera. The software supports various plugins, each designed to address specific needs, and allows you to tailor the software based on your requirements. If you own one of the best 3D printers and want to create timelapses, you must install Octolapse.

Some plugins can help you organize print files on OctoPrint and automate routine tasks like bed leveling or filament changes. Others focus on analytics and reporting to offer insights on print time by analyzing the G-code as well as the performance of the 3D printer. We look at the best five plugins for OctoPrint. But before that, let’s look at how to access and install the plugins in OctoPrint.

How to Access and Install Plugins in OctoPrint

Access and Install OctoPrint Plugins

Accessing and installing plugins on OctoPrint is straightforward if you have already managed to set up the software. Follow the steps below.

1. Log in to OctoPrint interface in your browser.

2. Click the wrench icon on the top-right corner to access the settings menu.

3. Locate and click Plugin Manager under OCTOPRINT section. This enables you to search, install, and manage plugins.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You will be able to see the plugins already installed. To look for more, click Get More.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Best Octoprint Plugins

Let’s now have a look at the best OctoPrint plugins to install.

Octolapse

1. Octolapse (Plugin for Creating 3D Printing Timelapses)

Octolapse is the first plugin on our list. If you have ever come across short, interesting 3D printing time-lapses where the print looks like it’s growing steadily from the print bed, this is the plugin that can be used to create them. It captures snapshots at various stages of the printing process and synchronizes the camera's movement with the print head. Octolapse is completely free, and all you need to have is a Raspberry Pi and a camera, which can be a webcam, Pi camera, or DSLR. Follow the steps below to install and use it.

1. Search for Octolapse on the search bar in the settings section, then install it.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Restart OctoPrint, and then add your 3D printer profile using the Add Profile section. Then, connect it to OctoPrint using a USB cable.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Start the 3D printer connection by clicking on Connect on the left section of the interface.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You can then go ahead and set up your camera settings.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When you finish, start your 3D print and you will see the snapshots of your timelapses in the videos and images section. You can choose to download or delete them from there.

Bed Visualizer

2. Bed Visualizer (Bed Adjustment Plugin)

Bed leveling is an important and difficult process, especially if your 3D printer doesn’t have automatic bed leveling features. Even auto-bed leveling features might not be accurate sometimes, and your 3D prints can fail if there is a part that is not well-leveled. The bed visualizer plugin is a great tool to help you properly level your bed. It integrates with the 3D printer firmware to gather the details of the bed and then it generates a 3D mesh visualization.

The visualization highlights high and low points in the X, Y, and Z axes. This helps point out the areas that can cause issues and this enables you to make the necessary adjustments. To set up the plugin, your 3D printer must be running on compatible firmware like Marlin, PrusaFirmware, Klipper, or Smoothieware.

Follow the steps below to learn how to use it.

1. Go to the settings section, then Plugins > Bed Visualizer. If you don’t see it, go to Get More, then search for it there.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Sometimes, it might fail to install due to missing system dependencies. If that happens, you will need to SSH to your Raspberry Pi, then run the command sudo apt install libatlas3-base so that the plugin can load.

2. Click on the plugin, and you will need to set the Gcode commands for it to work. You can find the firmware-specific examples on GitHub . You can then enter them in the Gcode section.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. When you enter the example, save, and update the Mesh, you will see your 3D printer moving as the plugin retrieves the current mesh, as shown below.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You will see a visualization of your bed when it finishes, as shown below.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Click the settings icon on the right to get more details on your 3D printer bed. When you go to the Corrections section and hover your mouse over the numbers, you will see how much the points needs to be adjusted in relation to the point that you click.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

PrintTimeGenius

3. PrintTimeGenius (Time Estimate Plugin)

As the name suggests, PrintTimeGenius helps estimate the time it takes to 3D print your file. It analyzes the actual Gc-code instead of relying on the predictions of the 3D printer, which is not perfect. The good thing about this plugin is that it learns over time by comparing actual print durations with its predictions, and this improves the accuracy after each print. You can find it already installed on the plugins section. Follow the steps below to use it.

1. Adjust the settings accordingly after clicking on it. The default settings works well for most people. Click Save.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Upload a G-code to OctoPrint, then click the load and print icon just above the upload option.

3. Go to the plugins section, click PrintTimeGenious then select the G-code, and click Analyze.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cancel Objects

4. Cancel Objects (Cancel Models in Individual Basis)

When 3D printing multiple objects at once, if something goes wrong and you would like to cancel one of the objects, it can be hard to do so without disrupting the others. Cancel Ojects makes it easier to cancel specific objects mid-print without restarting the entire print job. This is helpful as it prevents the failed objects from interfering with the other objects, saving time and material. To use it, follow the steps below.

1. Go to the plugins section and click Cancel Objects. If it’s not there already, go to Get More and search for it there. You can also get it on GitHub .

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Upload multiple objects, then select Cancel Objects option on the drop-down menu near Terminal.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Load the files from the left section of the interface and you will see them appearing and there is an option to cancel them.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. When you click cancel on an individual model, a window will launch, asking if you are sure to cancel. Proceed to accept.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Obico

5. Obico (3D Print Failure Detector)

Obico, formerly known as The Spaghetti Detective, uses AI to detect potential print failures in real time. It monitors the progress of the print, identifies issues like filament tangles or spaghetti-like tangles, and alerts you. Obico also integrates with webcams, allowing you to visually monitor prints through your phone or computer. It also supports notifications through SMS, email, or push alerts. Get to know how to use it in the steps below.

1. Go to Plugins Manager > Get More, search for Obico, and install it.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Restart OctoPrint, then reload the page so that the changes take effect.

3. Click Setup Plugin to start setting up Obico.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Choose whether to setup with a mobile app or web browser.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For my case, I will choose web browser.

5. Continue to open Obico website to sign up for an account.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

6. Link your 3D printer to Obico by clicking on Link Printer.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

7. Select OctoPrint in the window that launches then click Next. It will start scanning for your 3D printer. For it to find your 3D printer, it must be powered on and if you are connecting it via a Raspberry Pi, ensure it’s powered on. You can also link it manually by clicking on Switch to Manual Linking.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

8. Copy the 6-digit verification code that will be generated.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

9. Go back to the previous page in the Obico plugin in OctoPrint and click continue.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

10. Paste the verification code and Obico will be set up successfully.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

11. Go back to Obico web application and you can rename your 3D printer, check the 3D printer feed, add a phone number, and even change the 3D printer settings.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You can also go ahead and connect the 3D printer at the serial port.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You can also upload your G-code to the platform and start 3D printing on Obico.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You can also download designs from the 3D models section, slice them on the platform, choose your 3D printer, and then confirm. You can find the 3D print failure option when you scroll down in the 3D printer section.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you have connected the camera, you will be able to view 3D printing process live in the right section.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When you sign up to Obico, you are given 30 30-day free trial. Afterward, you will need to upgrade to the Pro version, which costs $4/month. The free version offers you basic web streaming, 10 free AI detection hours monthly, and up to 50MB of G-code cloud storage per file. The pro version, on the other hand, gives you premium webcam streaming, 50 AI detection hours per month, and G-code cloud storage of up to 500MB per file.