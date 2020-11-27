Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
  1. Coupons >
  2. Video Games >
  3. Oculus
Updated 21 October 2022

Oculus Promo Codes 2022

Oculus Promo Codes 2022

Transport yourself anywhere with the unbelievable technology from Oculus, the experts in all things virtual reality. Whether you want to immerse yourself fully in your favorite game or explore a far off land from the comfort of your living room, they have the products to help you do it. Shop headsets, hands-free controllers, headphones, and other accessories with these Oculus promo codes and Oculus coupons today!
$30
OFF

$30 off with the referral discount

Have a friend that would love to own a Meta Quest 2? With your referral, you could each receive $30 in Oculus store credit once your friend activates their headset.
11 uses today
Get Deal
$30
OFF

$30 off with the referral discount

Have a friend that would love to own a Meta Quest 2? With your referral, you could each receive $30 in Oculus store credit once your friend activates their headset.
11 uses today
30%
OFF

Up to 30% off a different game every day with the daily deals

16 uses today
Get Deal
30%
OFF

Up to 30% off a different game every day with the daily deals

16 uses today
$499

Oculus Quest 2 bundle with 256GB of memory for $499

2 uses today
Get Deal
$499

Oculus Quest 2 bundle with 256GB of memory for $499

2 uses today
$50
OFF

$50 off the Quest 2 refurbished bundle (reg. $399.99)

Includes the VR headset, glasses spacer, 2 touch controllers and AA batteries, plus all the essential charging cables.
Get Deal
$50
OFF

$50 off the Quest 2 refurbished bundle (reg. $399.99)

Includes the VR headset, glasses spacer, 2 touch controllers and AA batteries, plus all the essential charging cables.
FREE
GAMES

Download free Quest 2 games and demos

5 uses today
Get Deal
FREE
GAMES

Download free Quest 2 games and demos

5 uses today
FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping on all headset and accessory orders

2 uses today
Get Deal
FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping on all headset and accessory orders

2 uses today
NEWSLETTER OFFERS

News and special offers directly to your inbox with the Oculus newsletter

Get Deal
NEWSLETTER OFFERS

News and special offers directly to your inbox with the Oculus newsletter

34%
OFF

Billie Eilish music pack for 34% off (now $12.99)

Get Deal
34%
OFF

Billie Eilish music pack for 34% off (now $12.99)

FROM
$1

Games for the Oculus Go starting at $1

1 use today
Get Deal
FROM
$1

Games for the Oculus Go starting at $1

1 use today
JUST
$100

Logitech G Pro gaming headset for Meta Quest 2 at just $100

Get Deal
JUST
$100

Logitech G Pro gaming headset for Meta Quest 2 at just $100

34%
OFF

Lady Gaga Music Pack for 34% off (now $12.99)

Get Deal
34%
OFF

Lady Gaga Music Pack for 34% off (now $12.99)

UNDER
$40

Most popular games all under $40

2 uses today
Get Deal
UNDER
$40

Most popular games all under $40

2 uses today
UNDER
$20

Halloween themed games starting under $20

Get Deal
UNDER
$20

Halloween themed games starting under $20

FROM
$9.99

New Releases: Experiences from $9.99

Get Deal
FROM
$9.99

New Releases: Experiences from $9.99

UNDER
$30

Cables, cases, earbuds, wrist lanyards and other Quest 2 accessories starting under $30

Get Deal
UNDER
$30

Cables, cases, earbuds, wrist lanyards and other Quest 2 accessories starting under $30

UNDER
$40

Adventure games for the Quest 2 all under $40

Get Deal
UNDER
$40

Adventure games for the Quest 2 all under $40

$399

$399 for the Oculus Quest 2 with 128GB of storage

1 use today
Get Deal
$399

$399 for the Oculus Quest 2 with 128GB of storage

1 use today
$75

Replace your controllers for the Oculus Quest 2 for $75 each

Get Deal
$75

Replace your controllers for the Oculus Quest 2 for $75 each

FREE
WARRANTY

All refurbished Oculus headsets come with a 6-month warranty

Get Deal
FREE
WARRANTY

All refurbished Oculus headsets come with a 6-month warranty

FREE
APP

Set up your new hardware easily with the free Quest 2 app

Get Deal
FREE
APP

Set up your new hardware easily with the free Quest 2 app

Even More Deals & Promo Codes for Oculus

Top-rated Coupons & OffersApplies to...Amount SavedValidity

Oculus Quest 2 for sale for $100 off

Oculus Quest 2

$100 Off

Ended

30% off select games with this Oculus promo code

VR games

30% Off

Ended

Oculus promo code for 10% off the Quest 2 headset

Oculus Quest 2

10% Off

Ended

Oculus Quest promo code for 20% off

Oculus Quest

20% Off

Ended

Sign Up To Save

Join the virtual reality movement by signing up for their email newsletter. Not only will you get the latest news about upcoming Oculus app features, new products, and special Oculus sale events, but you’ll also receive updates about upcoming events and exciting game releases. When you’re looking to save a few extra dollars on a new Oculus controller or headset, by signing up for their mailing list, you can guarantee all of the best deals right in your inbox. Subscribe now to get the most benefit out of their email offers if you want to be the first to know about upcoming sales, promotions, and upcoming releases. You can also check for rewards and loyalty programs to make sure you are getting the most value while you shop. 

You will get to learn more about best-selling items such as an Oculus VR headset, Rift games, or Quest controller through emails. Promotion codes are often sent to loyal customers every once in a while as a token of appreciation, so don’t forget to check your email regularly for some extra savings. 

Download The App

Manage your VR device and discover all of the best Oculus deals while on the go with their mobile app! You can easily browse and buy VR games and experiences from their store using our Oculus coupons, get notifications about the latest content, manage your devices from anywhere, redeem your Oculus discount code, and install VR apps remotely.  

Oculus has a huge library of games for you to explore, and accessories such as the Oculus headset to upgrade your experience. Also, they offer an intuitive Oculus app that is guaranteed to help you control it all on your device, while you’re on the go. You will not miss out on a single detail or event with their application. Be sure to opt-in for push notifications, as well, so you don’t miss out on any app-exclusive Oculus discount! This app is free to install, so if you want to elevate your VR experience, go download it today.

Easy Ordering

To make your online shopping experience as stress-free and seamless as possible, there’s no need to worry about delivery costs. Shop for your Oculus headphones, controllers, and other tech using an Oculus coupon code knowing that they offer free shipping on most orders placed within the United States. To redeem your discount, copy the code to your clipboard and apply it while checking out your order. If there is a brick-and-mortar store in your area and you want to make an in-store purchase, you may be able to use a printable coupon there as well.

This includes both their headsets and accessories, so there’s no need to worry about surprise charges when shopping on their website. If you have any questions, or you need assistance placing your order with an Oculus gift card, feel free to contact the Oculus customer service team and a representative will be happy to help you. Just in case you are not satisfied with your most recent purchase, get in touch with their customer support to get assistance with returns and refunds. You can make a return within 30 days provided that the product is in good condition and in its original packaging. However, shipping fees are non-refundable.

Meta Quest 

Facebook Reality Labs has developed a virtual reality headset named Oculus Quest. You can benefit from that by using an Oculus promo. Shop for Oculus software, accessories, and games for up to 75% off during Oculus sales! Whether it's a brand new controller or new headphones for your Oculus, you won't want to miss out! You can usually find an Oculus coupon or Oculus discount code on our page to make your purchases more affordable, though they might not always be available on their official website. Don't forget to keep an eye out during the holidays, such as Black Friday or Boxing Day, to make the most of your Meta Quest! 

Players who use the Oculus platform including Oculus quest 128GB can feel as if they are immersed completely in the gaming experience. With its unique design and wireless capability, the Oculus Quest 2 provides you with freedom. Enjoy gaming without any restrictions! You can search Oculus quest games categories by essentials, top-selling, most popular, and new releases. All these can be purchased at low rates so you don't have to go broke in order to enjoy gaming. Always check back here to find an Oculus coupon code and learn about all the deals they are offering to make sure you save as much as possible! 

Save More With Free Shipping

The company offers free delivery and returns on all online purchases to make your shopping experience even more pleasant. With any of our Oculus code opportunities for a discount, you can shop from their online store and receive a tracking number after your order is processed. Their shipment partners will deliver your package based on the delivery method you have picked. They offer standard shipping that takes up to 14 business days but if you cannot wait for your Oculus Quest 2 256GB to arrive, you can also select express shipping. Don't hesitate to contact customer service if you have any questions or concerns about your order. They will assist you with your shopping, discounts, technical issues, and many more.

Popular Expired Oculus coupons

25%
OFF

25% off games using this Oculus promo code

Stay busy with a whole set of Oculus Quest, Rift, and Go games this season! Choose from hundreds of multiplayer, horror, adventure, and more VR adventures for 25% off when you shop this deal.
25%
OFF

25% off games using this Oculus promo code

Stay busy with a whole set of Oculus Quest, Rift, and Go games this season! Choose from hundreds of multiplayer, horror, adventure, and more VR adventures for 25% off when you shop this deal.
10%
OFF

Oculus Promo Code: 10% off the Rift S VR Headset

10%
OFF

Oculus Promo Code: 10% off the Rift S VR Headset

$30
OFF

$30 off the 64GB Go headset with this Oculus coupon code

Enjoy more memory space for $30 off when you grab the 64GB Oculus Go headset. Just don't forget to apply your coupon code at checkout!
$30
OFF

$30 off the 64GB Go headset with this Oculus coupon code

Enjoy more memory space for $30 off when you grab the 64GB Oculus Go headset. Just don't forget to apply your coupon code at checkout!
25%
OFF

25% off all games and experiences with this Oculus discount code

Catch the latest VR experiences for the Oculus Quest, Rift, and Go for 25% off when you use this discount code at checkout!
25%
OFF

25% off all games and experiences with this Oculus discount code

Catch the latest VR experiences for the Oculus Quest, Rift, and Go for 25% off when you use this discount code at checkout!
$30
OFF

Oculus Coupon: $30 off the 32GB Go headset

For a limited time only, you can grab the 32GB Oculus Go headset for $30 off when you shop this deal.
$30
OFF

Oculus Coupon: $30 off the 32GB Go headset

For a limited time only, you can grab the 32GB Oculus Go headset for $30 off when you shop this deal.
32%
OFF

32% off the multiplayer duo pack bundle

Pack includes 'Cook-Out' and 'Loco Dojo Unleashed'.
32%
OFF

32% off the multiplayer duo pack bundle

Pack includes 'Cook-Out' and 'Loco Dojo Unleashed'.
FREE
FETURNS

Free returns on hardware within the first 30 days

FREE
FETURNS

Free returns on hardware within the first 30 days

10%
OFF

Latest deals and offers with newsletter sign-up

Want to be the first to know about new products and offers? Sign up for the Oculus newsletter to receive the latest deals straight to your inbox!
10%
OFF

Latest deals and offers with newsletter sign-up

Want to be the first to know about new products and offers? Sign up for the Oculus newsletter to receive the latest deals straight to your inbox!
40
Coupons used today
20
Promo codes available

About Oculus

Bringing the world closer through the power of virtual reality, when you enjoy one of Oculus’ games, you can unlock unlimited possibilities. You can experience anything, anywhere, with anyone through their world-class VR hardware and software. Best-sellers like the Oculus Quest or Oculus Rift can transport you to entirely new dimensions in just a few taps. Their suite of products includes high-quality headsets, touch controllers, and more; try it out today by shopping with an Oculus promo code!

Find the Oculus promotion code that suits your shopping requirements - whether you want a discount on bundle offers, looking to save as much as possible on your first purchase, or hoping to get free delivery, you will most certainly save money on your next purchase online or in-store with us. An Oculus code for your in-store shopping or online purchases is one of the easiest ways to save. It gives you a ton of ways to save some serious amount of money, so don’t hold back, fill your cart with Oculus quest 2 accessories. You can increase your savings even more by shopping during sales and taking advantage of promotions.

Popular Stores

Newegg
Tiger Direct
Best Buy
Western Digital
Dell
HP
Corsair
Logitech

Other stores like Oculus

GameStop
PlayStation
Steam
Kinguin
CDKeys
Green Man Gaming
Logitech G

Oculus: Frequently Asked Questions

Does Oculus have free shipping?

Yes, they gladly offer free shipping on all orders placed within the United States and other supported countries. This offer includes both VR headsets and their corresponding accessories, so you don’t have to worry about any additional charges while shopping for tech online. Make sure you stack this free shipping offer with one of our discount codes for the best value! Moreover, all their products shipped to you have a 2-year warranty.

Does Oculus ever go on sale?

Although they don’t have a specific sale section on their website, you may be able to score the latest headsets and accessories for less during seasonal or flash deals. They often hold promotions around holidays, such as Black Friday or Boxing Day, and may have the occasional event in the spring or summer. To ensure that you don’t miss out, subscribe to their mailing list and be in the know of their best deals list, or you can also bookmark this page.

Can I use multiple coupons at Oculus?

Usually, the checkout page only has one coupon code box, however, some codes are stackable. With most online purchases of Oculus games, you cannot use a code with another coupon. There are often certain exclusions, though, such as if you buy a gift card at a discounted rate and then use it to buy a product that is on sale. That way, you will be able to save some extra bucks.

Can I get an Oculus code for an app discount?

Who doesn't like to be treated with a certain kind of discount? It's an added bonus when you're getting access to your favorite games and gadgets and that too at a discounted rate. A welcome gift is awarded to those who register for accounts through the mobile app. They are currently offering a 20% discount on Oculus Quest games, apps, and experiences in its web store when you use the right Oculus discount code. As soon as the code is applied at the checkout, the amount is deducted from the total bill and you will see a sufficient price drop.

What is Oculus refer a friend program?

Apart from their email offers and website discount vouchers, you can take advantage of this special program. If you have any of the Oculus Go Meta Quest versions, you can get your friend hooked on it, as well. All you need to do is log into your headset using your Facebook account to send a referral link to your gamer friend. If your friend makes a purchase using that link, both of you will receive $30 as Quest Store credit.