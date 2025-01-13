Mini PC maker GMK has been showing off its new EVO-X1 mini PC. It looks like a great little device with one of the latest 'Strix Point' processors from AMD, and plenty of fast ports. However, it also hints that this machine is earmarked for a powerful Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' processor upgrade in the not-too-distant future.

GMK introduced the EVO-X1 last year — a mini-PC equipped with a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip and Radeon 890M integrated graphics. This is one of the most powerful chips in the current AMD Strix Point lineup, with the CPU boasting 12 cores and 24 threads and the integrated GPU having 16 compute units. The company also gave the EVO-X1 a standard 32GB of memory and a choice between 1TB or 2TB of storage.

What also makes this small computer stand out from the crowd is that it’s the first Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 mini-PC that has an OCuLink port, allowing it to attach to a suitable external GPU without crippling its bandwidth too much. GMK doesn’t have an external GPU enclosure listed on its US website, though, so you’ll have to purchase them separately from other manufacturers, like the Aoostar AG01 or the Minisforum MGA1. But whatever the case, this OCuLink port would allow you to pair the excellent performance of the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with a more powerful GPU, up to an RTX 4090 (we wouldn’t recommend that, though, as OCuLink could show an up to 23% drop in performance for high-end GPUs). Connecting with OCuLink should provide much better bandwidth than the Thunderbolt 3 or 4, or USB4 alternatives.

Swipe to scroll horizontally EVO-X1 mini-PC Specifications CPU AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 890M Memory 32GB (4x 8 GB) LPDDR5X-7500MHz Storage 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD (up to 4 TB each) Wireless Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 USB Ports 4x USB 3.2 (Gen2) Display 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 2.1 OCuLink PCIe Gen4 x4 (not hot-swappable) Microphone Built-in DMIC digital microphone chip Dimensions 110.19 x 107.3 x 63.2 mm Price $1,299 (1 TB) / $1,599 (2 TB)

Aside from the OCuLink port (which, unfortunately, isn’t hot-swappable), the EVO-X1 also has two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a 3.5 mm combo jack up front, plus the power button right beside the jack. It’s unclear what other USB ports are available at the back, but we also have one HDMI 2.1 and one DisplayPort 2.1 for connecting your display to the onboard graphics. All these features are available for $1,299 for the 1 TB version (although it’s currently on sale at $919.99), while the 2 TB version is priced at $1,599 (with a sale price of $969.99).

Although these specifications are already impressive, GMK is going even further, saying in a press release on Chinese social media site BiliBili (machine translated) that the company “took the lead in launching the Ryzen AI Max+ 395.”

(Image credit: GMK)

Although details are scant at the moment, the company shared a Geekbench result for the Vulkan test, which showed the processor, presumably on an EVO-X1 mini-PC evaluation platform, achieving 67,004 points. This score beats the RTX 3050 and RX 5700 desktop graphics cards, showing how far integrated GPUs have come along and the potential of AMD’s top-end Strix Halo chip for its mini-PC.

Still, you should note that reviewers rarely use Geekbench 6 to measure GPU performance and that we should wait for independent reviews to see what this mini-PC could do. Whatever the case, we want to see how the EVO-X1 mini-PC with a Ryzen AI Max+ 395 would stack up as a gaming and productivity machine, and if its built-in GPU could really lead to the end of entry-level graphics cards.