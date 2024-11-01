Minisforum launches $559 RX 7600M XT OCuLink eGPU docking station for mini-PCs

Minisforum, known for its myriad of mini-PCs, has just launched an external GPU docking station, featuring an AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card. The Minisforum MGA1 features two DP 2.0 and an HDMI 2.1 port, each capable of delivering 8K@60Hz, as well as three USB 3.2 10Gbps ports. It then connects to your computer via its OCuLink 4i port and a USB-C 3.1 port that delivers up to 65 watts for powering a mini-PC.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Minisforum MGA 1 Row 0 - Cell 1 GPU AMD Radeon 7600M XT Memory 8GB GDDR6 Uplink OCuLink 4i (PCIe 4.0x4) Video Output 1x HDMI 2.1, 2x DP 2.0 USB Ports 1x USB3.1 Type-C PD (65W), 3x USB3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps Power Supply 240W GaN (built-in) Power Input 110-220V ~3A

The MGA1 is launching into an already pretty crowded eGPU market, with the Ayaneo AG01 featuring an RX 7600M XT and OneXGPU2 with an RX 7800M already been announced. However, these devices are still in the pre-launch/pre-order stage, whereas you can purchase the MGA1 right now. One more thing to note is that the AG01 and OneXGPU2 have USB4 / Thunderbolt 4 connectivity — something that is notably missing from the MGA1. So, if you want this eGPU, you need to ensure that your mini-PC already has an OCuLink port.

(Image credit: Minisforum)

This eGPU is likely designed for Minisforum mini-PCs, like the Minisforum 790S7 and the just-launched EliteMini AI370, according to VideoCardz. Although these devices already have pretty capable integrated GPUs, especially with the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 featuring the Radeon 890M, the 7600M XT would definitely outperform them. By adding an eGPU like the MGA1 to your system, you’d get the best of both worlds — a mini-PC that won’t take up much space on your desk and easy to carry anywhere, and a gaming PC that will give you the performance you need to play AAA titles.

But if you want even more performance, you could skip these eGPUs that comes included with a video card and instead pick an open-air rig, like the Minisforum DEG1 or Aoostar AG01. These docks are more affordable at just $100 to $150, but you must purchase the discrete GPU separately, and some models even don’t have a built-in power supply, necessitating another expense. At the other end of the scale is the Khadas Mind and it external Khadas Mind Graphics which packs a desktop class Nvidia 4060 Ti, but you will pay for it!

However, this is the price to pay if you want a capable work and gaming station without putting a towering PC case on your desk. So, if that is what you’re looking for, then an eGPU dock like the MGA1 is a crucial addition to your system.