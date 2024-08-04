Aoostar AG01 eGPU with OCuLink and built-in 400W PSU released at $150

Aoostar, best known for its mini-PCs, has just released an OCuLink-compatible eGPU dock called the AG01. It features a built-in 400-watt Huntkey power supply and is hot-swappable with TGX-equipped laptops, like the Lenovo Thinkbook 14+ and 16+. The AG01 was announced on Friday via Discord at a retail price of $150. However, the product has been so popular that the Aoostar retail page already shows the AG01 is sold out, at the time of writing.

The included 400-watt power supply makes the AG01 better integrated and more convenient to set up, as you don’t have to purchase a separate unit and assemble it. It’s also cost-effective, as one of the cheapest eGPU docks, the Minisforum DEG1, already costs $99 but requires users to equip one of the best power supplies, which could set you back around $60. However, people with a spare PSU could save money by opting for the DEG1.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Aoostar) (Image credit: Aoostar)

Another disadvantage of the included 400-watt PSU is that it can only accommodate GPUs that have a TDP of less than 250 watts, according to Aoostar. That means the most powerful cards it is compatible with would be the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT, Intel Arc A770 16GB, or the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super.

This is unfortunate as its open design can accommodate even the largest graphics cards. But if you want to install a more powerful GPU, like an RTX 4090, you’ll have to upgrade the included PSU, potentially making the AG01 more expensive if you want higher display resolution and quality.

(Image credit: Aoostar)

But whatever graphics card you choose, its OCuLink connection means you can get significantly better bandwidth from your GPU than via Thunderbolt 3 or USB4. The built-in PSU also means you don’t have to fiddle around with extra cables. It doesn’t get a USB4 port, though, so you can’t use the AG01 if your PC or laptop isn’t OCuLink compatible.

One more thing you should know about OCuLink is that it isn’t hot-swappable. So, if you want to switch to gaming mode after work and plug in your 7900 XTX graphics card, you still need to restart your machine. This minor disadvantage is emphasized with the OCuLink port on the eGPU dock, which has a fixed lock design. This means you need to press a switch to release the OCuLink cable.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Aoostar) (Image credit: Aoostar) (Image credit: Aoostar)

Nevertheless, the Aoostar AG01 is also compatible with Lenovo’s TGX interface (which is essentially a hot-swappable OCuLink connector), meaning you can plug and unplug the eGPU dock as you please if you’re using a 2024 Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ / 16+ Core edition.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Aoostar AG01 appears to be an excellent eGPU dock if you’re happy with a mid-tier GPU to go hand-in-hand with your Gem12 Pro Mini PC, for example. But if you want to max out your laptop or mini-PC, you’d still need to upgrade its power supply, just to ensure that you have enough juice to get the most out of your expensive graphics card.