Pocket-size AMD Ryzen PC in a folding keyboard hits Kickstarter — Hawk Point portable has up to 10 hours of battery life

Lunar, a 2-in-1 foldable mini keyboard that squeezes in a full computer inside its tiny package, is now available to support on Kickstarter. This tiny PC launched earlier this year, in July, and the Kickstarter version is virtually unchanged from what was shown at that time.

The machine has an AMD Ryzen 8840U processor paired to either a 16GB RAM/512GB SSD or 32GB/1TB SSD combination. Aside from that, it features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, plus a single USB Type-A (USB 3.0) and two USB Type-C (USB 3.2 and USB4) ports. For a portability boost, the mini keyboard PC has a built-in 59.2Wh (16,000mAh) battery, allowing you to use it for up to 8 to 10 hours for light office work away from an outlet.

This is an interesting form factor as this device provides you with the full Windows experience practically anywhere. And since we’re surrounded by displays and screens, Lunar decided to forego a built-in display that will consume a lot of power and make the device unnecessarily large. Instead, you can connect an external monitor with its own power, thus allowing you to extend the battery life of the mini keyboard PC. It also offers wireless display streaming to various devices, like iPhones, iPads, or even Apple computers, so you don’t need to bring a different screen just to use it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor AMD Ryzen 7 8840U Memory 16GB / 32GB Storage 512GB / 1TB M.2 NVMe 2230 Ports 1x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C, 1x USB4 Type-C Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 59.2Wh / 16,000mAh Weight 800g / 28.2 ounces Dimensions 15.5 x 11.0 x 3.0cm / 6.1 x 4.3 x 1.1 inches (folded) | 29.0 x 11.0 x 1.5cm / 11.4 x 4.3 x 0.6 inches (unfolded) Price 16G/512G: $580 (Super Early Bird) / $600 (Early Bird) | 32G/1TB: $740 (Super Early Bird) / $770 (Early Bird)

Alternatively, you can pair the Lunar with AR glasses, like the XReal Air 2, if you want to do some computing in a discreet, low-profile manner. But if you like to get the most immersion even if you’re in a coffee shop, it will also work with VR headsets, like the Apple Vision Pro.

Aside from its Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity options, you can also turn the Lunar mini keyboard PC into an offline hotspot for better device connectivity. This will make it easier to share content and, more importantly, setup multi-display solutions even if you’re away from a formal desk.

The only major surprise we have had since July is the device's price increase. This foldable mini keyboard initially launched at $412 for the 16G/512G version, and $495 for the 32G/1TB. However, the early bird crowdfunding price is now at $600 — a 45% increase — while the top-spec option is $770 for early bird customers, meaning you have to pay 55% premium over the original announcement.

Nevertheless, this is an interesting form factor that has potential in some niche applications. We hope that this becomes a successful product and that we get future iterations that are powered by AMD Ryzen AI, Intel Core Ultra 200V, or even by the Snapdragon X chips, especially as these new processors are known for the impressive battery life they offer to users.

If you want to show your support for this project, head on to its Kickstarter page to leave your pledge. However, note that pledging your money to a crowdfunding project is not equivalent to buying it. Instead, you’re investing toward its success, and the hope that you’ll be the first to get a new product in exchange for your pledge.

While Kickstarter will do its best to protect your interests and ensure that you get the device you want, it’s still not a guarantee that you’ll get the PC. Sometimes, it’s just wiser to buy an item after it’s been tested by your trusted reviewers. That way, you know you’re getting your money’s worth with your purchase.