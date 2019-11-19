Best Tech Stocking Stuffers 2019: Cheap Gifts for Enthusiasts

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Many tech gifts are big and expensive, but they don't have to be. Holiday expenses all add up, so you'll likely want to get some friends and family members lower-cost items. We've collected a few of our favorite small and somewhat affordable gifts that you can give as stocking stuffers or as little extra treats during the holiday season.

Aukey USB Wall Charger

(Image credit: Amazon)

You have a phone. Maybe you have a tablet. The point is, you have things to charge, but only so many wall sockets. For about $10, you can charge two devices over USB Type-A at 2.4A. For the person you know who has more chargers than they do outlets, this makes a nice, small, affordable gift that can help organize their life and electronics.

Belkin Wireless Charger (10W)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Most modern smartphones have wireless charging over Qi. 5W charging is really slow, but 10W charging isn't bad, and not too expensive. For under $40, you can get this wireless charger and not worry about having to plug a charging cable into your phone ever again.

iFixit Essential Electtronis Toolkit

(Image credit: Amazon)

Tech - gifts or otherwise - shouldn't be entirely disposable. This toolkit from iFixit has the basics for someone to make some basic repairs to their products. It's the type of present that will let them upgrade a laptop or other device. Think of it as the gift of being able to improve other gifts later and keep them longer.

Cable Matters USB to Ethernet Adapter

(Image credit: Amazon)

Wi-Fi works for most people, but sometimes you just need a hard wire. As laptops get thinner and thinner, the good 'ol RJ45 jack has been disappearing. If the person you're giving a gift to needs the fastest connection they can get, this dongle will be a gift that keeps on giving.

Raspberry Pi Zero W

(Image credit: Amazon)

For less than $20, you can give a maker a small computer with Bluetooth and wireless LAN connectivity for any project that they can dream up. Many sellers on sites like Amazon also sell the Raspberry Pi Zero W in bundles with other parts, so if you spend more, you can give a whole kit.

Steam Gift Card

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you don't know what game to get someone, a Steam gift card will let them download any title they want. It gives them the flexibility to put the money towards one big game or a bunch of Steam Sale titles. Don't you worry. The gamer in your life will spend this well. You can get this starting at $20, though most AAA titles cost around $60 at full price.

Targus Travel Power Adapters

(Image credit: Amazon)

For the techie who travels, an adpater that lets them plug into foreign outlets is essential. This affordable set includes plugs for Europe, Central America, North America, Africa, Asia, the Carribean and the Middle East.

AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip 2-Pack

(Image credit: Amazon)

The more tech you have, the more you have to power and charge. So gift someone the power of multiple power strips. This 2-pack means they can have one for home and one for the road, or add more outlets to more rooms.

Magnetic Screw Holder

(Image credit: Amazon)

A magnetic screw holder isn't life-changing, but it's a huge help when building or upgrading a computer. Instead of keeping a bunch of cups around, one tray holds everything and keeps it in place with the magic of science.

Samsung 128GB EVO Select MicroSD Card

(Image credit: Amazon)

Storage is a gift that anyone will love. Whether you know a gamer with a Nintendo Switch or someone with lots of music they want to store locally on their phone, a sizeable microSD card will let them hold onto more content wherever they go.

Fortnite Loot Llama Funko Pop

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Loot Llama is here, and it brings gifts. Fornite's Loot Llama is a piñata with lots of supplies, so what better gift for a Fortnite fan than this Funko Pop of the the game's gift horse (er... llama?). It's fun for a bookshelf or a desk and will make them think of you the next time they score some ammo and supplies in their favorite game.