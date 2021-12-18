10 Ornaments You Can 3D Print Right Now for Christmas

Extrude some holiday cheer with these ten Christmas ornaments you can make on your FDM printer right now. We’ve selected models that are both easy to print and totally free from some of the best designers in the 3D printing community.

3D printed plastic ornaments are not only inexpensive; they’re fairly unbreakable, a real bonus if you have pets or kids. This list includes classic baubles and pop culture icons, from TIE fighters to Minecraft creepers.

These highly-detailed, 3D printed ornaments take anywhere from two to 16 hours to print, depending on their size and levels of detail. While having one of the best 3D printers is helpful, any competent FDM model should get the job done. The color and texture will vary based on what filament you use. For best results, we recommend going with a vibrant, silky PLA filament.

Please note that all printing times are based on Cura 4.12.1, using a standard profile with a .2mm layer height, 50mm print speed, on a Creality Ender 3 Pro . Your results may vary.

Snowflake TIE Fighter

by Fixumdude (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Hang a whole fleet of festive TIE Fighters on your tree and protect it from rebel scum. This fan made Star Wars ship comes as a flat “card kit” you can gift or build yourself. There are two versions – a solid wing and a hollow wing with the snowflakes cut out. It looks great when printed as a two-color model with a simple filament color swap.

The hollow model requires a well calibrated machine with a super clean bed. Creator Fixumdude has included an easy version with looser tolerances in the file list. You can also print the ship without the card to save a little time or if you just need to reprint a single part.

Download: Snowflake TIE Fighter

Estimated Print Time: 3 hours and 47 Minutes

Minecraft Creeper

by Simone Fontana (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Bring your favorite game to the tree with this simple Minecraft Creeper head ornament. It is a very easy print and looks classy in a shiny silk PLA.

Simone Fontana has a whole lineup of similar blocky ornaments, including a pig, pumpkins and skelly head.

Download: Minecraft Creeper

Estimated Print Time: 4 hours

Death Star Bauble

By C47_3D (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This tiny Death Star is the perfect companion to your Snowflake TIEs. Its artistically detailed surface means it takes a bit longer to print than other ornaments on this list, but it’s worth the wait.

C47_3D included several versions of the Death Star in his Thingiverse post . You can print it as a solid tree ornament, a small storage container or gift box, a lamp shade or even a keychain.

You can print it as one solid ball with supports like we did here, or choose a version of the model that is split in half. It looks great printed in silver or grey silk PLA.

Download: Death Star Bauble

Estimated Print Time: 11 hours and 51 minutes

Hypno Missile Toad

By Codiac 2600 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

All glory to the mighty Hypno Missile Toad! Meme lovers will appreciate this epic mash up of Futurama’s hypnotic toad and the “missile toe” pun. Any frog can be tied to a rocket, but only the hypnotoad comes equipped with a missile launcher worthy of a space marine.

This model is broken into several easy and support-free pieces, with the head printed separately from the body. This also allows the missiles to be printed in a separate color, saving the need for paint. We had to print the joining piece at 99% and it still had a firm fit.

Matterhacker’s Quantum blue green filament added to the hypnotic allure of this mighty bug eyed toad.

Download: Hypno Missile Toad

Estimated Print Time: 13 hours and 37 Minutes

Icicle Tree

By Slimprint (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This icicle tree ornament reminds us of old fashioned glass baubles, but without the danger of fragile glass. Don’t let it’s daintiness fool you – this is an easy print when you use a small raft to hold it steady.

While not a vase mode print, the elegant bauble can be printed without infill or support. It looks best when printed with shiny or sparkly filaments and has amazing depth in the design’s fins.

Download: Icicle Tree

Estimated Print Time: 2 hours and 49 minutes

Kaleidoscope Christmas Ball

By Dazus (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Are you looking for mesmerizing decorations to hang on your tree? Dazus has a whole collection of beautifully twisted baubles for you to 3d print. These might look like wobbly knots, but they print easily due to designer-added supports.

If you’re in a hurry you can print these a bit smaller, or check out Dazus’ collection of mini ornaments.

This one was printed in Matterhacker’s two tone Quantum for extra dimension.

Download: Kaleidoscope Christmas Ball

Estimated Print Time: 15 hours and 18 minutes

Vase Mode Bell

By Jane Rain (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When you need ornaments in a flash, vase mode prints come to the rescue. You’ll need to turn on the “spiralize outer contour” special mode to print these light, single wall prints – otherwise you’ll get a hefty solid model.

Vase mode models look like frosted glass when printed with translucent filaments. They’re also extremely light weight and won’t weigh down your tree branches.

This bell print has a flat base, making it the easiest ornament to print in Rain’s collection. There are several shapes with different printing difficulties to choose from.

Download: Vase Mode Bell

Estimated Print Time: 2 hours

Tangled Spool

By CM Design (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Do you know a maker who’s been naughty this year? Then gift them the Tangled Spool, a hilarious decoration only 3d printing fans can love. CM Design created this cursed spool to hang on your tree and haunt your soul like the ghost of Christmas Past.

Despite it’s terrifying appearance, it’s a very easy model to print because it’s broken into three parts. Only the “filament” requires support. The spool prints in two pieces and snaps around the filament portion without any need for glue.

Warning: the spool is quite large at 100% and too much infill can make it hefty. This is a great print to try out with Cura’s new lightning infill. You can also reduce the print time for this model by reducing it in size.

Download: Tangled Spool

Estimated Print Time: 16 Hours and 27 Minutes

Snowflake Deer

By ChaosCoreTech (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Simple and elegant, this flat print ornament prints effortlessly. ChaosCoreTech has several flat print ornaments to choose from, including Mickey ears, snowflakes and Noel.

The classic shaped cutouts are 127mm on the Y axis and will hold their detail at a smaller size for quicker prints.

Download: Snowflake Deer

Estimated Print Time: 4 hours and 54 minutes

Star Tree Topper

By Bugman_140 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Your tree needs a new star so why not 3d print one? This well-designed, hollow star prints without supports, though it does need adequate cooling for the best backside. The conical base prints separately, and can be sized to perfectly fit your tree’s apex.

The star is only 101 mm at 100%, perfect for smaller trees. Try super sizing it for larger trees.

Download: Star Tree Topper

Estimated Print Time: 4 hours and 36 minutes

