How to find a MAC Address in Windows 10

When multiple devices are connected to the same network, routers use MAC addresses to deliver information to the correct hardware. When your internet provider sends data to these devices, your router uses these unique addresses as destination points.

Knowing the MAC Address of your device helps to ensure it connects to your network properly. Here’s how to find these unique identifiers assigned to your Windows 10 PC hardware.

1. Press the Windows key and R key on your keyboard at the same time to open the Run window.

2. Type “cmd” in the Open box.

3. Click OK to launch the Command Prompt window.

4. In the Command Prompt window, type “ipconfig/all” and press Enter.

The “physical address” displayed for each device is that device’s MAC Address.