Acer's new Swift Laptops include Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm chips

Something from everyone

Acer has completely revamped its Swift brand to be all about AI. At IFA in Berlin, the company revealed four new Swifts, featuring the latest chips from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. The company is listing them all as Copilot+ computers, though the Intel and AMD options won't get those exclusive features until free updates are available later this year.

There are two Intel models in the Swift 14 AI and the Swift 16 AI. The smaller version tops out at a Core Ultra 7 258V, while the larger option goes up to a Core Ultra 9 288V. Both go up to 32GB of on-chip RAM, but the 16-inch laptop has more storage, with up to 2TB. Both of these machines have a fingerprint reader or support Windows Hello with its 1440p webcam.

While Acer is using a premium aluminum chassis, it's got one odd design choice: an AI indicator that lights up when the NPU is on or Copilot (which does not use the CPU, but rather the cloud). We saw this with the Meteor Lake version of the Swift 14 AI, and it was a mix of distracting and chintzy.

Header Cell - Column 0 Acer Swift 14 AI (Intel)Acer Swift 14 AI (AMD)Acer Swift 16 AIAcer Swift Go 14 AI
CPUUp to Intel Core Ultra 7 258VUp to AMD Ryzen AI 9 365Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 288VQualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 8-core
GraphicsIntel Arc (integrated)AMD Radeon 880M (integrated)Intel Arc (integrated)Qualcomm Adreno (integrated)
RAMUp to 32GB LPDDR5x-8448 (on-chip)Up to 32GB LPDDR5X-7500Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8448 (on-chip)Up to 32GB LPDDR5x (soldered)
StorageUp to 1TB PICe Gen 4 NVMe SSDUp to 2TB PICe Gen 4 NVMe SSDUp to 2TB PICe Gen 4 NVMe SSDUp to 1TB PICe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Display14-inch 3K or 2K OLED, 2K IPS touch14.5-inch, 2560 x 1600 or 1920 x 1200 touch, 120 Hz16-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED touch14.5-inch 1920 x 1200 or 2560 x 1600, IPS
Battery65 WHr65 WHr (non-OLED), 75 WHr (OLED)75 WHr75 WHr
NetworkingWi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
Release DateSeptember 2024September 2024October 2024September 2024
Starting Price$1,199.99$1,199.99$1,199.99$999.99

The 14-inch Swift also comes in an AMD model, with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. It appears to share a very similar design to the Intel version, down to the AI indicator light on the trackpad.

Both 14-inch Swifts are set to launch in September for $1,199.99. The 16-inch Swift is scheduled for October, also starting at $1,199.99.

There's also a new Snapdragon laptop in the Swift Go 14 AI. This notebook is using the new 8-core Snapdragon X Plus. At $999.99, it doesn't exactly bring down the overall price point of Snapdragon laptops. Despite the lower-power chip, it still gets up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, as well as Wi-Fi 7 and a 1440p webcam.

