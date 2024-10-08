Apple M4 Macbook Pro leaks become a flood as 200 units reportedly up for sale via social media

Another MacBook Pro M4 unboxing video has been released today. This time popular Russian TechTuber Romancev768 shows off the illicit goods. Simultaneously, there are also reports of hundreds of MacBook Pro M4 units being up for sale via private social media groups. After enjoying years of enviable leak-resistant product launches, the barn doors seem to have well and truly been blasted off at Apple.

Yesterday we reported on the Russian YouTube channel Wylsacom scooping the Apple MacBook Pro M4 launch event, with an unboxing, hands-on, and even running a handful of benchmarks. Today another multi-million subscriber Russia-based tech channel has uploaded a similar video. This time Romancev768 unboxes, inspects, and gives this sleek laptop a quick road test.

Some of the extra info revealed in the latest video includes a clear view of the rear of the packaging where many specs are confirmed. The M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage are highlighted on the box. But we can see more if we look closely, so details like the 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU are listed here, as are the screen specs, ports, size, and weight of the device, and more.

Further into the video we see the ‘About This Mac’ screen of the MacBook Pro M4. Romancev768’s focus on this dialog shows the device is identified by the OS as a “November 2024” model. That date coincides with the Nov 1 launch date put forward by Bloomberg a few days ago. The story is that Apple will officially unveil these MacBook Pro M4 laptops and a few other products at an event on October 21-22. That would mean a gap of around 10 days between reveal and availability.

The scale of this leak is quite shocking for Apple. It casts a big shadow on the well-known Apple iPhone 4 leak, based on a device left behind in a California bar in 2010. This time there could be hundreds of these MacBooks available in the public domain.

According to Apple-centric Twitter/X user ShrimpApplePro, there are around 200 units available for sale to interested parties via a private Facebook group. They add “This is probably the biggest warehouse leakage I’ve ever seen.”

It is fascinating to see the scale of this Apple leak unfolding, and that we have some user-testing going on weeks ahead of a purported official launch. However, please be mindful that there is a possibility that these leaks are fake, however elaborate and convincing they might be.