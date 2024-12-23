Asus has announced it will host a special event at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. While the company is expected to unveil a range of new products, the highlight for road warriors will likely be a new ultra-thin laptop, touted as the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC.

According to a press release from Asus, the laptop will deliver “a perfect blend of elegance and functionality, offering a seamless experience for professionals, creators, and everyday users alike.” Although the company has not disclosed detailed specifications or design features, the laptop is said to offer up to 32 hours of battery life, one of the most ambitious energy endurance claims in recent memory.

CES 2025 ASUS Official Teaser - Unload - YouTube Watch On

This new laptop will join the Zenbook series, which already includes models like the Zenbook S14 with Intel’s Lunar Lake-based Core Ultra 7 258V and the Zenbook S16 featuring AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Given the extraordinary battery life claim, this model may be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X platform, which is known for its outstanding energy efficiency.

However, it’s worth noting that real-world battery life often falls short of manufacturer claims. Laptops are typically tested under ideal conditions involving light tasks, minimal background processes, and lower screen brightness. For instance, our review of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, equipped with the Snapdragon X Elite, found that while Lenovo advertised up to 24 hours of battery life, we achieved approximately 21 hours in testing. While not identical to the claim, this remains the highest battery life we’ve recorded in the labs, so far.

As for the weight, Asus will face competition from notable contenders like LG and Fujitsu. LG’s Gram series, known for its exceptional portability and durability, offers models weighing under 1kg while delivering decent performance and battery life. Fujitsu’s Lifebook UH-X series also impresses with its lightweight design, weighing under 900 grams, making it a popular choice among business professionals.

All final details, including the laptop's specifications and pricing, will be revealed during Asus’ AIways Incredible launch event on January 7, which will also feature a live global stream.