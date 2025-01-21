Fujitsu claims the world’s lightest Copilot+ laptop at 1.87 lbs — device is under an inch thick

Fujitsu has just released its new FMV Note U series of laptops in Japan. To propel the newly established FMV brand, it has announced what it claims to be the “world’s lightest Copilot+ PC,” with configurations weighing as little as 848g (1.87 pounds).

An Intel Lunar Lake chip powers this new 14-inch, 1,920 x 1,200-pixel screen clamshell design, the Ultra 7 258V or 256V. However, if you choose custom options in the configuration process, Fujitsu warns that the laptop will be 20g heavier…

It is interesting to see this Intel-powered 14-incher claim the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC crown just a couple of weeks after Asus claimed the same thing with its Zenbook A14, launched at CES 2025. However, the 980g Asus machine that has just been knocked off its perch is Arm-powered, employing one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X processors.

Focusing back on Fujitsu, despite its lightweight, the company insists it offers “the most robust design.” The FMV Note U has passed MIL-810H standard testing. It should withstand many day-to-day stresses, strains, and impacts, including being dropped from a desk, vibration, pressure, humidity, extremes of temperature, high altitudes, and so on. Fujitsu also proudly claims the laptop is built in Japan.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fujitsu) (Image credit: Fujitsu) (Image credit: Fujitsu)

Despite its extremely light design, Fujitsu includes a decent selection of ports. To the left, we see two Thunderbolt 4 ports, charging and activity LEDs, a USB-A port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. To the right is a microSD slot, another USB-A port, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet jack. There’s also Wi-Fi 7.

Inside this maximum 17.3mm thick laptop is the aforementioned Lunar Lake processor from Intel, supported by 16GB or 32GB of RAM, plus a 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB SSD. In addition to the great portability derived from the light weight of this machine, Fujitsu claims a battery runtime of up to 36 hours. Sometimes, the battery charger might also weigh you down, but in this case, Fujitsu supplies an Anker Nano II 65W and cable when you buy direct. This is a very compact GaN charger and weighs just 112g.

Of course, Fujitsu emphasizes the new FMV Note U's AI prowess, with the processor delivering 47 TOPS. The embedded NPU accelerates apps for noise cancellation, live captions, image creation, Microsoft Recall (preview), makeup testing, and more.

The new FMV series laptops appear to be available in Japan, but we don’t know their pricing or worldwide availability.