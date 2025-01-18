Get your hands on this Ryzen 9, RTX 4060 gaming laptop for $1,099

Amazon has the Asus TUF Gaming A16 gaming laptop listed for one of its best prices. This RTX 4060 laptop GPU-powered gaming rig usually costs around $1,299, but today, it's discounted to just $1,099. As of writing, it's unclear how long this offer will be available.

Overall, this isn't a bad deal for what you get. Not only does it come with an RTX 4060 laptop GPU, but it's also paired with a pretty impressive screen. If you want to see how it stacks up against other gaming machines leading the market, check out our list of best gaming laptops for 2025.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX processor has a base speed of 2.4 GHz and a maximum refresh rate of 5.2 GHz. It has 16 cores and 32 threads. The processor works alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU and outputs a 16-inch screen with an FHD+ resolution of 1920 x 1200px. This screen can reach a refresh rate of 165 Hz.

This edition has 16GB of DDR5 and a 512GB internal SSD for storage, but you can upgrade to something bigger. It features five copper pipes and four dedicated exhaust vents for cooling.

