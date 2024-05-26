This 2024 Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop is only $658 for Memorial Day

If you're looking to start the summer off with a new gaming laptop but don't want to spend a lot on ultra high-quality specs, then you should take a closer look at this offer from Amazon on the Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop. ThIs is a newer laptop having just been released in 2024 but it lands in the middle as far as specs go, offering plenty of performance to play many top games without requiring you to drain your bank account in the process. It usually goes for around $699 but right now it's marked down to $658.

We had the opportunity to review another version of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop earlier this year and enjoyed our experience regarding it as a quality machine for the price. It's worth noting, however, that the review metrics in our review will vary from this machine as the components inside are a little bit different.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (Ryzen 5 7535HS, RTX 2050): now $658 at Amazon (was $699)

You can take home this version of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop for $658, one of its lowest prices since launch. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. You get 8GB of DDR5 for memory alongside a 500GB internal SSD for storage.

The main processor in this version of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 is an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS which has a base speed of 3.3GHz but it can get up to 4.5GHz. It works alongside 8GB of DDR5-5600 RAM but you can expand that up to 24GB. For storage, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 comes with a 500GB PCIe 4.0 internal SSD.

For graphics, it doesn't quite come with the latest GPU, sporting an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 laptop GPU. However, this graphics card is more than capable of running plenty of modern titles with 4GB of GDDR6 backing it up. It outputs to a 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel that can reach a refresh rate as high as 144Hz.