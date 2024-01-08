HP Spectre x360 14 and 16 get bump to Meteor Lake and a high-resolution 9MP webcam
Some configurations will get Wi-Fi 7.
HP is using CES 2024 as an occasion to announce updates to its flagship HP Spectre x360 14 and 16 2-in-1s, some of the best ultrabooks now with Intel's Core Ultra processors. The new systems also come with high-resolution webcams, OLED screens and options for Wi-Fi 7.
The two laptops share many common features, including going up to 32GB of soldered RAM and up to 2TB of storage in the form of a PCIe Gen 4 SSD. While the screen sizes are different, both feature 2880 x 1800 OLED display options at 120 Hz (adjustable down to 48 Hz based on what you're watching) with IMAX Enhanced Certification.
Neither has seen a major change to the design, which still has diagonal cut corners on the back to allow for ports on the corner. The Spectre x360 14 will come in black, blue, and silver, while the 16-inch version will only come in black and blue.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|HP Spectre x360 14
|HP Spectre x360 16
|Processor
|Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
|Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
|Graphics
|Intel Arc (integrated)
|Intel Arc (integrated), Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU
|RAM
|Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-7467
|Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-7467
|Storage
|Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|Display
|Up to 14-inch, 2880 x 1800, OLED, 120 Hz, VESA True Black HDR 400
|Up to 16-inch, 2880 x 1800, OLED, 120 Hz, VESA True Black HDR 400
|Webcam
|9MP, IR, camera shutter
|9MP, IR, camera shutter
|Wireless Networking
|Up to Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200, Bluetooth 5.4
|Up to Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200, Bluetooth 5.4
|Battery
|68 WHr
|83 WHr
|Starting Price
|$1,499.99
|$1,599.99
|Release Date
|January 8, 2024
|January 8, 2024
The 14-inch x360 will start at an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H and top out at a Core Ultra 7 155H, while the 16-inch laptop will start with the 155H. Both will use Intel's integrated Arc graphics, though the 16-incher has an option for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU for some more power. The new Core Ultra chips are Intel's first processors to feature NPUs on board, which should assist in some AI tasks.
The Spectres are switching from U and P series processors to the H series with Meteor Lake. In some ways, this is a bump in performance, but Intel is wrapping the P series into the H series name, you're still getting a 28W part.
One of the specs that stands out in the spec sheet is a 9 megapixel camera, which is higher resolution than most. I'm really looking forward to seeing how good this looks in testing. HP claims this camera will feature hardware-assisted low light adjustment.
The camera is also the center of a series of features that HP is pushing as using AI, though it's unclear how many of them will utilize the NPU out of the box. These include walk-away lock for better privacy in public spaces and having the screen dim when you look away. The other, non-camera option is HP SmartSense, which detects what you're using the computer for and adjusts the thermal profile.
I'm a bit surprised to see that Bang & Olufsen's name has been removed from the laptops. HP's partnership with B&O has led to some excellent speakers, even in thin notebooks (the x360 16 is .78 inches thick, for instance). In the spec sheet, HP lists Poly Studio quad speakers (HP owns Poly) with DTS:X Ultra support.
While the Wi-Fi 7 networking support may be attractive to enthusiasts looking to upgrade their routers for the new standard, Wi-Fi 6E will also be included in some configurations, so Wi-Fi 7 is likely to bump the cost.
Both laptops are set to launch today, with the HP Spectre x360 14 starting at $1,499.99 and the Spectre x360 16 beginning at $1,599.99.
HP is set to launch more Intel Core Ultra-based devices across its productivity lineup in the first quarter of the year, including 14- and 16-inch HP Pavilion Plus notebooks, 14 and 15.6-inch HP laptops (yes, they're just called HP and the screen size), and a series of upcoming all-in-ones.
Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and Mastodon @FreedmanAE.mastodon.social.
